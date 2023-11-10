All Armory Unlock Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

As players progress through the ranks in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 3, they will unlock Armory Unlock Challenges, which reward players with valuable gear, killstreaks, and more. Here are all the Armory Unlock Challenges and rewards in MW3.

Full List of Armory Unlock Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Armory Unlock Challenges become available for a player once they reach level 25, so make sure to get to that benchmark first in Modern Warfare 3. After you reach level 25, all six categories of Armory Unlock Challenges will become available. Let’s review all categories and rewards — use the table of contents to jump around this guide.

All Weapon Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Reward Complete 3 Daily Challenges DG-58 Complete 8 Daily Challenges Sidewinder Complete 3 Daily Chalenges DM56 Complete 3 Daily Challenges KV Inhibitor Complete 3 Daily Challenges Rival-9 Complete 3 Daily Challenges WSP-9 Complete 5 Daily Challenges Karambit Complete 5 Daily Challenges Holger 26 Complete 3 Daily Challenges WSP Stinger Complete 3 Daily Challenges MTZ-762

All Aftermarket Parts Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Rewards Complete 3 Daily Challenges Cronen INTLAS-MSP-12 Complete 3 Daily Challenges MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Complete 3 Daily Challenges XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Complete 2 Daily Challenges Intla CAS-14 Complete 3 Daily Challenges Broodmother .45 Kilt

All Perks Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Rewards Complete 3 Daily Challenges Ghost T/V Camo Complete 3 Daily Challenges Signal Jammer Complete 3 Daily Challenges Convert Sneakers Complete 8 Daily Challenges Data Jacker Complete 3 Daily Challenges Assault Gloves Complete 5 Daily Challenges Hijacked IFF Strobe Complete 8 Daily Challenges Threat Identification System Complete 5 Daily Challenges Marksman Gloves

Related: How to Get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

All Equipment Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Rewards Complete 3 Daily Challenges Semtex Complete 5 Daily Challenges Proximity Mine Complete 3 Daily Challenges Stim Complete 3 Daily Challenges Breacher Drone Complete 3 Daily Challenges Drill Charge Complete 3 Daily Challenges Flash Grenade Complete 3 Daily Challenges Shock Stick Complete 5 Daily Challenges C4 Complete 5 Daily Challenges Tear Gas Complete 3 Daily Challenges EMD Grenade

All Field Upgrades Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Rewards Complete 5 Daily Challenges DDoS Complete 3 Daily Challenges Trophy System Complete 5 Daily Challenges Tactical Camera Complete 5 Daily Challenges Suppression Mine Complete 5 Daily Challenges Recon Drone Complete 5 Daily Challenges Inflatable Decoy Complete 8 Daily Challenges Loadout Drop Complete 8 Daily Challenges Heartbeat Sensor Complete 5 Daily Challenges Anti-Armor Rounds

All Killstreaks Armory Unlock Challenges

Challenge Rewards Complete 2 Daily Challenges Care Package Complete 8 Daily Challenges Wheelson-HS Complete 5 Daily Challenges Juggernaut Complete 8 Daily Challenges Emergency Airdrop Complete 5 Daily Challenges Gunship Complete 8 Daily Challenges Cluster Mine Complete 5 Daily Challenges Mortar Strike Complete 3 Daily Challenges Advanced UAV Complete 8 Daily Challenges VTOL Jet Complete 5 Daily Challenges Bomb Drone

How Do Armory Unlock Challenges Work in Modern Warfare 3?

Players can complete Armory Unlock Challenges in any order, but first, they must activate it as their “Active Challenge.” For example, say you want to unlock the Sidewinder that requires “8 daily challenges.” You would activate that specific Armory Unlock Challenge and work towards that eight-daily challenge goal. Daily challenges points only count towards the Armory Unlock Challenge you have activated. You can deactivate anytime and won’t lose any of your progress!

If you finish your Daily Challenges, you will be provided with endless Bonus Challenges. In other words, you can continue doing daily challenges throughout the rest of the day and count them towards your other Armory Unlocks. Just remember to activate the Armory Unlock Challenge you have your eye on, or else it will not count points towards it.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023