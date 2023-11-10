All Armory Unlock Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

As players progress through the ranks in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 3, they will unlock Armory Unlock Challenges, which reward players with valuable gear, killstreaks, and more. Here are all the Armory Unlock Challenges and rewards in MW3.
Full List of Armory Unlock Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 3
Armory Unlock Challenges become available for a player once they reach level 25, so make sure to get to that benchmark first in Modern Warfare 3. After you reach level 25, all six categories of Armory Unlock Challenges will become available. Let’s review all categories and rewards — use the table of contents to jump around this guide.
All Weapon Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Reward
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|DG-58
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Sidewinder
|Complete 3 Daily Chalenges
|DM56
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|KV Inhibitor
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Rival-9
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|WSP-9
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Karambit
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Holger 26
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|WSP Stinger
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|MTZ-762
All Aftermarket Parts Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Cronen INTLAS-MSP-12
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit
|Complete 2 Daily Challenges
|Intla CAS-14
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Broodmother .45 Kilt
All Perks Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Ghost T/V Camo
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Signal Jammer
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Convert Sneakers
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Data Jacker
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Assault Gloves
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Hijacked IFF Strobe
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Threat Identification System
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Marksman Gloves
All Equipment Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Semtex
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Proximity Mine
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Stim
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Breacher Drone
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Drill Charge
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Flash Grenade
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Shock Stick
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|C4
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Tear Gas
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|EMD Grenade
All Field Upgrades Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|DDoS
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Trophy System
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Tactical Camera
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Suppression Mine
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Recon Drone
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Inflatable Decoy
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Loadout Drop
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Heartbeat Sensor
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Anti-Armor Rounds
All Killstreaks Armory Unlock Challenges
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete 2 Daily Challenges
|Care Package
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Wheelson-HS
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Juggernaut
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Emergency Airdrop
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Gunship
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|Cluster Mine
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Mortar Strike
|Complete 3 Daily Challenges
|Advanced UAV
|Complete 8 Daily Challenges
|VTOL Jet
|Complete 5 Daily Challenges
|Bomb Drone
How Do Armory Unlock Challenges Work in Modern Warfare 3?
Players can complete Armory Unlock Challenges in any order, but first, they must activate it as their “Active Challenge.” For example, say you want to unlock the Sidewinder that requires “8 daily challenges.” You would activate that specific Armory Unlock Challenge and work towards that eight-daily challenge goal. Daily challenges points only count towards the Armory Unlock Challenge you have activated. You can deactivate anytime and won’t lose any of your progress!
If you finish your Daily Challenges, you will be provided with endless Bonus Challenges. In other words, you can continue doing daily challenges throughout the rest of the day and count them towards your other Armory Unlocks. Just remember to activate the Armory Unlock Challenge you have your eye on, or else it will not count points towards it.
- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023