How to Get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Ray Gun is an iconic weapon that has appeared in almost all Call of Duty Zombies iterations. The Ray Gun’s powerful bullets can help you survive longer, so learn how to get your hands on one in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies with this guide.

Where to Find the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3

Players can obtain the Ray Gun from the Mystery Box in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In other words, the method of acquiring the Ray Gun has not changed compared to different iterations of Zombies, where players would always have to get it by testing their luck at the Mystery Box.

That brings me to my next point: getting the Ray Gun comes down to pure luck. For example, the Mystery Box spawns at random locations (changing each match), meaning you must first find its spawn point. And even after you locate the Mystery Box and activate it, the chance you land on a Ray Gun is very low considering it is a Wonder Weapon.

The best way to get a Ray Gun is to get a lot of kills, collect a lot of Essence, and then keep trying your luck at the Mystery Box. It may take some time, but eventually, you will land on the Ray Gun.

Besides obtaining the Ray Gun the standard way, there is no quicker method to get it in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. At least, not that we know of.

All Known Mystery Box Weapons

The good news is that you will likely get a good alternative when you’re trying to get the Ray Gun from a Mystery Box. Players have confirmed nine weapons that can be acquired from the Mystery Box, and we have them all listed out for you here:

MTZ 556

FR 5.56

UMP45

Ray Gun

Rocket Launcher

Knife

Bruen MK9

CZ Bren 2 BR

Beretta 92 FS

So, don’t worry too much if you can’t roll the Ray Gun — you’ll still end up with something great! Better yet, you can land on a different Wonder Weapon (other than the Ray Gun), such as the Scorcher or Wunderwaffle DG-2! Both are extremely powerful.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023