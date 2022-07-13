All Attack on Titan Skins and Cosmetics Coming to Dead by Daylight

Attack on Titan and Dead by Daylight seems like the perfect match, and it is officially happening! With Attack on Titan being one of the biggest anime shows of all time, this Dead by Daylight collaboration is going to be epic. Here are all of the Attack on Titan skins and cosmetics coming to Dead by Daylight.

All Attack on Titan Skins and Cosmetics in Dead by Daylight

From the 6th Anniversary Broadcast, Behaviour Interactive revealed that Dead by Daylight will have an Attack on Titan collaboration. This new collaboration will come in the form of 10 new Attack on Titan skins for the existing Dead by Daylight survivors and killers. They have covered all of the bases when it comes to this Attack on Titan Dead by Daylight crossover.

Only 3 skins were revealed in the broadcast, but they all look great and make sense with their characters. First, in order to do Attack on Titan justice, you have to include Eren Yaeger. Dwight has an Eren Yaeger skin that looks like a Cadet Corps outfit without the jacket. Next, we have a Scout Regiment Hange Zoë skin for Zarina. And last but not least, we have an incredible Armored Titan skin for Oni.

It is rumored that the other Dead by Daylight characters that are getting Attack on Titan skins are Yui, Meg, Felix, Kate, Jake, Ace, and The Spirit, but that is unofficial as of writing this.

Unfortunately, the Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan event does not have a release date, but we will keep you updated when we know. to stay in the loop on all things Dead by Daylight including news on the Attack on titan event, stay tuned to our Dead by Daylight page.

Dead by Daylight is available now and playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.