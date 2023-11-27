All Backpack Hero Status Effects Explained

Image: Jaspel

Backpack Hero is a roguelike focusing on inventory management and defeating various enemy types. On top of that, the game also has status effects, which grant the player bonuses or debuffs, and this guide will explain all of them in Backpack Hero.

Backpack Hero Status Effects and What They Do

Status effects in Backpack Hero can be applied to enemies and yourself through certain items. Status effects can also be inflicted on an enemy or yourself through specific attacks or enemy types, making it very important to know which each does and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

In the grid below, you will find all the status effects in Backpack Hero and what they do. The “X” in the description represents a number that can change due to how many times the status effect is applied to the enemy or the player. In other words, status effects can be stacked, increasing the potency and effect.

Status Effect Description Burn Deals X damage at the start of the turn. This can be blocked or dodged. Charm When over the current HP of an enemy, the enemy will switch sides, helping the player. Curse When combat ends, replaces one of your loot items with a Cursed Item. This status doesn’t decay or stack. Dodge Can prevent Damage taken up to X times. Exhaust -1 Energy. This status doesn’t decay or stack. Freeze When taking Damage take X more Damage. Haste Increases amount of Block given by any item by X. Poison Deals X Damage at the end of the turn. This Damage ignores Block and Dodge. If stack is above an enemies’ current HP their turn is skipped. Rage Increases Damage dealt by any item by X. Regen Heals X HP at the beginning of the turn. Rough Hide Decreases projectile Damage taken by 50%. This status doesn’t decay or stack. Sleep Affected Enemy won’t do anything this turn. Slow Decreases the amount of Block given by any item by X. Spikes When attacked, the attacker takes X Damage, if the attack isn’t a projectile and it isn’t dodged. Weak Decreases the Damage dealt by any item by X. Zombie Any Healing or Regen hurts you, but Poison heals you. This status doesn’t decay or stack.

After each turn, the “stacked” status effect decreases by one every turn. For example, say you have been inflicted by the “Weak” status effect three times in one turn. The status effect would be amplified by 3x, and it would take a total of 3 turns for it to be removed.

Related: Is Steam Down? Here’s How to Check Steam Server Status

How to Deal With Status Effects in Backpack Hero

The best way to deal with being inflicted with a status effect is to have healing items on you at all times. There are many different ways to go about this, such as through Consumables, Relics, or regular items that recover health in challenging situations. Backpack Hero is an inventory management game, so planning ahead of time is always crucial, especially in the end game.

Remember that you can hover over the item to see its effect before adding it to your inventory. Once you get into the habit of constantly checking item icons, especially when receiving one you have never seen before, you’ll become better at dealing with status effects and surviving longer.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023