All Badge Requirements in NBA 2K24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Apart from your attributes, nothing will affect your build’s performance more in NBA 2K24 than your badge selection, as picking the right ones can be the decisive factor between becoming a GOAT contender or just another player who never fully grew to their potential. Here are all of the badges in NBA 2K24, as well as how to unlock each of them.

How to Unlock All Badges in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 features a total of 77 different badges, which will be divided into four tiers based on your build. Each badge will also be available in four different rarities —Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Hall of Fame (Purple).

Related: NBA 2K24 Jump Shot Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

Given the high amount of badges available in the game, we decided to divide them into six different groups based on their effects. You can check out all the badges currently featured in NBA 2K24, their effects, as well as how to unlock all of their rarities below:

All Finishing Badges in NBA 2K24

Of all of the badges in NBA 2K24, 24 are focused on empowering your ability to score through the use of layups, hooks, dunks, and other types of finishing moves. You can check out all finishing badges in NBA 2K24 below:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Bulldozer Increases your strength while attempting to overpower defenders with the ball. At least 6’5″

Bronze: 74 Strength

Silver: 84 Strength

Gold: 92 Strength

Hall of Fame: 96 Strength Masher Increases your ability to finish plays while around the rim. The effect is increased when faced with smaller players. Bronze: 68 Close Shot

Silver: 77 Close Shot

Gold: 84 Close Shot

Hall of Fame: 94 Close Shot Fearless Finisher Increase your ability to finish after receiving contact. Also reduces the energy spent after performing contact layups. Bronze: 55 Strength + either 68 Close Shot or 70 Driving Layup

Silver: 60 Strength + either 77 Close Shot or 80 Driving Layup

Gold: 65 Strength + either 86 Close Shot or 87 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 67 Strength + either 95 Close Shot or 96 Driving Layup Fast Twitch Increases the speed of standing dunks and layups performed before defenders have time to react. Bronze: 71 Close Shot or 73 Standing Dunk

Silver: 81 Close Shot or 83 Standing Dunk

Gold: 90 Close Shot or 92 Standing Dunk

Hall of Fame: 98 Close Shot or 99 Standing Dunk Rise Up Increases the probability that you will dunk over or posterize defenders when standing up in the painted area. At least 6’4″

Bronze: 72 Standing Dunk + 60 Vertical

Silver: 81 Standing Dunk + 63 Vertical

Gold: 90 Standing Dunk + 67 Vertical

Hall of Fame: 98 Standing Dunk + 70 Vertical Bunny Improves your ability to perform both hop step layups and dunks. Bronze: 62 Driving Layup or 68 Driving Dunk

Silver: 72 Driving Layup or 77 Driving Dunk

Gold: 84 Driving Layup or 86 Driving Dunk

Hall of Fame: 94 Driving Layup or 93 Driving Dunk Dream Shake Increases the chance your post moves will stun defenders. also increases the precision of shot attempts following shimmies and post/shot fakes. Bronze: 63 Post Control + either 57 Close Shot or 59 Mid-Range Shot

Silver: 70 Post Control + either 64 Close Shot or 67 Mid-Range Shot

Gold: 81 Post Control + either 75 Close Shot or 77 Mid-Range Shot

Hall of Fame: 90 Post Control + either 88 Close Shot or 84 Mid-Range Shot Hook Specialist Increases your ability to perform successful post hooks. Bronze: 60 Close Shot or 50 Post Control

Silver: 71 Close Shot or 62 Post Control

Gold: 83 Close Shot or 74 Post Control

Hall of Fame: 92 Close Shot or 86 Post Control Precision Dunker Improves your ability to make skill dunks. Bronze: 71 Driving Dunk or 71 Standing Dunk

Silver: 83 Driving Dunk or 81 Standing Dunk

Gold: 90 Driving Dunk or 90 Standing Dunk

Hall of Fame: 97 Driving Dunk or 96 Standing Dunk Pro Touch Will offer an extra shot boost after you perform slightly early, late, or perfectly timed layups. Only active if layup timing is turned on. Bronze: 51 in either Close Shot or Driving Layup

Silver: 60 in either Close Shot or Driving Layup

Gold: 70 in either Close Shot or Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 80 in either Close Shot or Driving Layup Two Step Increases your ability to perform euro step/cradle layups and dunks. Bronze: 60 Driving Dunk or 63 Driving Layup

Silver: 68 Driving Dunk or 70 Driving Layup

Gold: 74 Driving Dunk or 78 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 83 Driving Dunk or 86 Driving Layup Acrobat Boosts both your ability to perform change shot layups and your ability to beat defenders with gathers. 6″11 or under

Bronze: 64 Driving Layup

Silver: 76 Driving Layup

Gold: 84 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 90 Driving Layup Aerial Wizard Increase your ability to score by finishing alley-oops or pullback finishing offensive rebounds, Bronze: 58 Vertical + either 57 Driving Layup, 64 Driving Dunk, or 60 Standing Dunk

Silver: 67 Vertical + either 69 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, or 72 Standing Dunk

Gold: 72 Vertical + either 78 Driving Layup, 84 Driving Dunk, or 84 Standing Dunk

Hall of Fame: 84 Vertical + either 87 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, or 92 Standing Dunk Post Fade Phenom Increases your ability to perform post fakes and hook shots. Bronze: 59 Post Control + either 65 Close Shot or 61 Mid-Range Shot

Silver: 65 Post Control + either 77 Close Shot or 71 Mid-Range Shot

Gold: 75 Post Control + either 86 Close Shot or 79 Mid-Range Shot

Hall of Fame: 85 Post Control + either 93 Close Shot or 86 Mid-Range Shot Dropstepper Increases your chance of succeding when performing post drop steps and hop steps. Bronze: 64 Post Control

Silver: 75 Post Control

Gold: 84 Post Control

Hall of Fame: 95 Post Control Post Spin Technician Increases your success rate when performing post spins and drives. Also decreases the chances of opponents stripping you of the ball. Bronze: 60 Post Control

Silver: 72 Post Control

Gold: 81 Post Control

Hall of Fame: 90 Post Control Posterizer Increases the chances that you will posterize defenders after dunking on them. Bronze: 73 Driving Dunk + 70 Vertical

Silver: 86 Driving Dunk + 75 Vertical

Gold: 93 Driving Dunk + 80 Vertical

Hall of Fame: 99 Driving Dunk + 85 Vertical Slithery Increases your ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball, and avoid contact during both gathers and finishes at the box. Bronze: 68 Driving Dunk or 70 Driving Layup

Silver: 80 Driving Dunk or 82 Driving Layup

Gold: 91 Driving Dunk or 93 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 97 Driving Dunk or 94 Driving Layup Float Game Improves your ability to successfully make floaters. Bronze: 60 Driving Layup

Silver: 68 Driving Layup

Gold: 77 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 88 Driving Layup Free Points Boosts all free throws in clutch moments. Bronze: 71 Free Throw

Silver: 80 Free Throw

Gold: 90 Free Throw

Hall of Fame: 99 Free Throw Scooper Increases your ability to make fast scoop layups. Bronze: 61 Driving Layup

Silver: 66 Driving Layup

Gold: 76 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 84 Driving Layup Giant Slayer Boosts the success rate of layups performed when faced with taller defenders. Also reduces the probability of your layup attempts getting blocked. 7’0″ or under

Bronze: 55 Close Shot or 59 Driving Layup

Silver: 62 Ball Handle + 65 Stamina

Gold: 75 Ball Handle + 74 Stamina

Hall of Fame: 88 Ball Handle + 85 Stamina Spin Cycle Improves your spin layups and dunks. Bronze: 56 Driving Dunk or 55 Driving Layup

Silver: 69 Driving Dunk or 64 Driving Layup

Gold: 75 Driving Dunk or 70 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 85 Driving Dunk or 82 Driving Layup Whistle Increases the chance that you will draw fouls when both attacking the rim and performing jump shots Bronze: Either 73 Close Shot, 74 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, 73 Mid-Range Shot, or 77 Three-Point Shot

Silver: Either 84 Close Shot, 85 Driving Layup, 86 Driving Dunk, 85 Mid-Range Shot, or 86 Three-Point Shot

Gold: Either 92 Close Shot, 95 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, 93 Mid-Range Shot, or 94 Three-Point Shot.

Hall of Fame: 99 on either Close Shot, Driving Layup, Driving Dunk, Mid-Range Shot, or Three-Point Shot.

All Shooting Badges in NBA 2K24

In the shooting section, we have all of the badges focused on empowering jump shots, from close range to those made beyond the 3-point line. You can check out all shooting badges in NBA 2K24 below:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Catch & Shoot Increases the precision and the success rate of jump shots made quickly after receiving the ball. Bronze: 60 Mid-Range Shot or 63 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 70 Mid-Range Shot or 74 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 82 Mid-Range Shot or 85 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 93 Mid-Range Shot or 95 Three-Point Shot Deadeye Decreases the penalty inflicted on jump shots performed while a defender is closing out. Bronze: 75 Mid-Range Shot or 75 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 84Mid-Range Shot or 84 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 90 Mid-Range Shot or 92 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 98 Mid-Range Shot or 99 Three-Point Shot Corner Specialist Boosts all range jump shots taken from the baseline of the court. Bronze: 65 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 76 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 85 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 94 Three-Point Shot Claymore Increases your ability to unlock perimeter shots after spotting up. Bronze: 60 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 70 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 82 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 92 Three-Point Shot Guard Up Increases your ability to make jump shots when defenders fail to properly contest. Bronze: 59 Mid-Range Shot or 60 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 71 Mid-Range Shot or 74 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 82 Mid-Range Shot or 87 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 91 Mid-Range Shot or 94 Three-Point Shot Open Looks Increases the precision of wide-open jump shots. Bronze: 54 Mid-Range Shot or 58 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 72 Mid-Range Shot or 75 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 86 Mid-Range Shot or 88 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 90 Mid-Range Shot or 93 Three-Point Shot Agent 3 Increases your ability to perform jump shots from the three-point range. 6’11 or under

Bronze: 76 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 86 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 94 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 98 Three-Point Shot Limitless Range Increases the range in which you can perform accurate 3-point shots. Bronze: 85 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 92 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 96 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 99 Three-Point Shot Green Machine Will provide you with an extra shot boost after performing sequential excellent jump shot releases. Bronze: 61 Mid-Range Shot or 64 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 76 Mid-Range Shot or 78 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 88 Mid-Range Shot or 89 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 95 in either Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot Blinders Decreases the penalty inflicted on jump shots made with a defender closing out. Bronze: 70 in either Mid-Range or Three-Point Shot

Silver: 83 Mid-Range Shot or 79 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 89 Mid-Range Shot or 90 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 97 in either Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot Space Creator Increases your ability to perform jump shots after both creating space and crossing up opponents. 6’11 or under

Bronze: 64 Mid-Range Shot or 65 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 76 Mid-Range Shot or 78 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 88 Mid-Range Shot or 87 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 99 Mid-Range Shot or 94 Three-Point Shot Comeback Kid Boosts your mid-range and three-point shooting abilities when trailing in the scoreboard. Bronze: 53 Mid-Range Shot or 56 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 64 Mid-Range Shot or 68 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 75 Mid-Range Shot or 79 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 86 Mid-Range Shot or 89 Three-Point Shot Middy Magician Increases the effectiveness of both spin shots and pull-ups performed from mid-range. Bronze: 59 Mid-Range Shot

Silver: 72 59 Mid-Range Shot

Gold: 84 Mid-Range Shot

Hall of Fame: 92 Mid-Range Shot Spot Finder Increases your ability to get open off-ball and the success rate of catch-and-shoot shots. Bronze: 45 Acceleration + either 55 Close Shot, 55 Mid-Range Shot, or 60 Three-Point Shot

Silver: 68 Acceleration + either 70 Close Shot, 69 Mid-Range Shot, or 75 Three-Point Shot

Gold: 80 Acceleration + either 80 Close Shot, 79 Mid-Range Shot, or 86 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 93 Acceleration + either 91 Close Shot, 90 Mid-Range Shot, or 93 Three-Point Shot

Related: NBA 2K24 Floor Setters Explained | Which Badges Should You Use Them On?

All Passing Badges in NBA 2K24

Eight of the game’s badges are focused on helping you unlock the Magic Johnson in you by massively enhancing your passing skills. You can check out all passing badges in NBA 2K24 below:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Break Starter Increases the precision of deep outlet passes made quickly after securing a defensive rebound Bronze: 68 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 75 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 86 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 92 Pass Accuracy Post Playmaker Passes made from the box after grabbing an offensive rebound will carry a shooting boost. At least 6’6″

Bronze: 57 Pass Accuracy + either 55 Post Control or 58 Offensive Rebound

Silver: 74 Pass Accuracy + either 67 Post Control or 69 Offensive Rebound

Gold: 83 Pass Accuracy + either 79 Post Control or 78 Offensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 90 Pass Accuracy + 88 on either Post Control or Offensive Rebound Needle Threader Boosts your passing ability when performing passes through tight windows. Bronze: 77 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 84 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 91 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 98 Pass Accuracy Bail Out Increases your precision when passing out of layups or jump shots. Also increases your ability to pass out of double teams. 6’10” our under

Bronze: 87 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 91 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 95 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 99 Pass Accuracy Dimer Passes made from the half-court to open shooters will carry a shooting boost. Bronze: 56 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 73 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 89 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 96 Pass Accuracy Relay Passer Passes made to open shooters will carry a shooting boost. Bronze: 60 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 76 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 89 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 95 Pass Accuracy Special Delivery Increases the success rate of your alley-oop passes and the shoot chance of receivers of flashy passes. Also speeds up bounce and lob passes and enables backboard alley oops. Bronze: 69 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 75 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 83 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 91 Pass Accuracy Touch Passer Speeds up all passes made after just receiving the ball. Bronze: 74 Pass Accuracy

Silver: 82 Pass Accuracy

Gold: 90 Pass Accuracy

Hall of Fame: 95 Pass Accuracy

All Dribbling and Movement-Focused Badges in NBA 2K24

For those looking to either make defenders dance with their dribbling or to become a ghost when off-the-ball, NBA 2K24 features a total of 13 badges focused on empowering your dribbling and overall on-court movements. You can check out all Dribbling and Movement-Focused badges currently featured in NBA 2K24 below:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Unpluckable Defenders will find it more difficult to poke the ball free during their steal attempts. Bronze: 75 Post Control or 70 Ball Handle

Silver: 85 Post Control or 80 Ball Handle

Gold: 92 in either Post Control or Ball Handle

Hall of Fame: 98 Ball Handle Blow-By Improves your ability to perform blow-bys in the perimeter. 6’11” or under

Bronze: 67 Ball Handle, 62 Speed with Ball, and 61 Acceleration

Silver: 84 Ball Handle, 75 Speed with Ball, and 73 Acceleration

Gold: 92 Ball Handle, 83 Speed with Ball, and 83 Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 97 Ball Handle, 89 Speed with Ball, and 90Acceleration Physical Handles Decreases the chance that defenders will bother you when dribbling at the perimeter. 6’10” or under

Bronze: 60 Ball Handle + 60 Strength

Silver: 66 Ball Handle + 63 Strength

Gold: 73 Ball Handle + 73 Strength

Hall of Fame: 80 Ball Handle + 83 Strength Killer Combos Increases your ability to successfully perform dribble moves in quick sequence. 6’10” or under

Bronze: 75 Ball Handle

Silver: 87 Ball Handle

Gold: 93 Ball Handle

Hall of Fame: 98 Ball Handle Hyperdrive Increases the speed at which you can perform moving dribbles. 6’10” or under

Bronze: 69 Speed with Ball + 72 Speed

Silver: 75 Speed with Ball + 80 Speed

Gold: 83 Speed with Ball + 82 Speed

Hall of Fame: 91 Speed with Ball + 90 Speed Slippery Off-Ball You will have an easier time navigating the traffic when attempting to get open off a Screen. 6’9 or under

Bronze: 57 Acceleration

Silver: 71 acceleration

Gold: 84 Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 92 Acceleration

Speed Booster Enhances your explosion when attacking from the perimeter. 6’9 or under

Bronze: 76 Ball Handle and 72 Speed with Ball + 75 Speed and 79 Acceleration

Silver: 81 Ball Handle and 75 Speed with Ball + 81 Speed and 83 Acceleration

Gold: 92 Ball Handle and 83 Speed with Ball + 86 Speed and 87 Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 95 Ball Handle and 91 Speed with Ball + 92 Speed and 93 Acceleration Ankle Breaker Increases your ability to ankle-break defenders. 6’9″ or under

Bronze: 62 Ball Handle

Silver: 75 Ball Handle

Gold: 85 Ball Handle

Hall of Fame: 93 Ball Handle Big Driver Increases the chances of performing blow-bys when attacking off the dribble in either the mid-range or painted area. 6’10” or under

Bronze: 55 Ball Handle + 40 in Speed With Ball and Acceleration

Silver: 62 Ball Handle + 48 in Speed With Ball and Acceleration

Gold: 65 Ball Handle + 55 in Speed With Ball and Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 69 Ball Handle + 65 in Speed With Ball and 60 Acceleration Fast Feet Increases the speed of defensive launches and cuts. 6’9″ or under

Bronze: 72 Perimeter Defense and 70 Acceleration

Silver: 83 Perimeter Defense and 73 Acceleration

Gold: 92 Perimeter Defense and 77 Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 97 Perimeter Defense and 82 Acceleration Pick Dodger Improves your ability to navigate through screens. On Hall of Fame, the badge will allow you to also blow up screens on park or blacktop. 6’10” or under

Bronze: 74 Perimeter Defense

Silver: 84 Perimeter Defense

Gold: 91 Perimeter Defense

Hall of Fame: 98 Perimeter Defense Handles For Days Reduces the energy spent when performing dribble moves in quick succession. 7’0″ or under

Bronze: 69 Ball Handle + 90 Stamina

Silver: 80 Ball Handle + 93 Stamina

Gold: 91 Ball Handle + 96 Stamina

Hall of Fame: 95 Ball Handle + 99 Stamina Triple Threat Enhances your ability to break down, juke, or burst out of triple threats. 6’11” or under

Bronze: 57 Ball Handle, 41 Speed, and 42 Acceleration

Silver: 68 Ball Handle, 66 Speed, and 65 Acceleration

Gold: 80 Ball Handle, 77 Speed, and 75 Acceleration

Hall of Fame: 90 Ball Handle, 89 Speed, and 85 Acceleration

Related: How to Claim Endorsement VC in NBA 2K24

All Rebound and Screen-Focused Badges in NBA 2K24

A total of 2 badges in NBA 2K24 are focused on increasing your ability to rebound, while Brick Wall can be considered the only screen-focused badge in the game. Given how Pogo Stick’s effect seems to be better suited for those looking to rebound, we added the badge to his section.

Here are all the rebound and screen-focused badges in NBA 2K24:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Brick Wall Increases the effectiveness of your screens. Also allows you to drain energy from opposing players upon contact. At least 6’6

Bronze: 72 Strength

Silver: 83 Strength

Gold: 90 Strength

Hall of Fame: 99 Strength Pogo Stick Allows you to perform a second jump immediately after falling. At least 6’4″

Bronze: 60 Vertical + either 79 Block or 78 in Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Silver: 68 Vertical + either 85 Block or 81 in Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Gold: 75 Vertical + either 93 Block or 91 in Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 83 Vertical + 97 in either Block or in Offensive or Defensive Rebound Rebound Chaser Increases the distance in which you will be able to track down rebounds. Bronze: 60 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Silver: 83 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Gold: 92 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 99 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

All Defensive Badges on NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 features a total of 14 badges focused on increasing your ability to effectively defend against both those carrying the ball and those looking for open spots. Here are all the defense-focused badges in NBA 2K24:

Badge Name Effect Requirements Anchor Increases your ability to block shots and protect the rim. At least 6’7″

Bronze: 61 Interior Defense + 77 Block

Silver: 72 Interior Defense + 87 Block

Gold: 77 Interior Defense + 92 Block

Hall of Fame: 85 Interior Defense + 99 Block Chase Down Artist You will receive a boost in both speed and jumping ability when pursuing players with the intention of blocking. At least 6’3″

Bronze: 68 Block, 50 Speed, and 60 Vertical

Silver: 78 Block, 60 Speed, and 74 Vertical

Gold: 87 Block, 66 Speed, and 80 Vertical

Hall of Fame: 94 Block, 71 Speed, and 83 Vertical Challenger Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests when faced with perimeter shooters. Bronze: 71 Perimeter Defense

Silver: 82 Perimeter Defense

Gold: 87 Perimeter Defense

Hall of Fame: 94 Perimeter Defense Glove Increases your success rate when attempting to steal the ball or strip layup attempts. 7’0″ or under

Bronze: 72 Steal

Silver: 85 Steal

Gold: 91 Steal

Hall of Fame: 99 Steal Immovable Enforcer Will offer a boost in strength when defending against ball handlers or players attempting to finish. At least 6’5″

Bronze: 71 Strength

Silver: 82 Strength

Gold: 90 Strength

Hall of Fame: 95 Strength Right Stick Ripper Increases the chance of stealing the ball or intercepting passes when performing the action with the right analog stick. 7’0″ or under

Bronze: 70 Steal

Silver: 84 Steal

Gold: 90 Steal

Hall of Fame: 96 Steal Backdown Punisher Improves your ability to back down players when posting up. At least 6’4″

Bronze: 57 Post Control + 70 Strength

Silver: 67 Post Control + 79 Strength

Gold: 79 Post Control + 86 Strength

Hall of Fame: 89 Post Control + 95 Strength Interceptor Massively increases the chances of tipping and intercepting passes. Bronze: 60 Steal

Silver: 81 Steal

Gold: 89 Steal

Hall of Fame: 95 Steal Post Lockdown Increases your ability to defend moves while in the post. Also increases your ability to strip the ball from attackers in this scenario. At least 6″6″

Bronze: 74 Interior Defense + 70 Strength

Silver: 82 Interior Defense + 78 Strength

Gold: 88 Interior Defense + 84 Strength

Hall of Fame: 96 Interior Defense + 89 Strength Work Horse Increases your speed and ability to get loose balls. Bronze: 89 Stamina + 65 Interior Defense or 72 Perimeter Defense

Silver: 92 Stamina + 72 Interior Defense or 79 Perimeter Defense

Gold: 95 Stamina + 92 Interior Defense or 86 Perimeter Defense

Hall of Fame: 99 Stamina + 93 Interior Defense or 94 Perimeter Defense 94 Feet Allows you to harass and bother ball handlers in the backcourt. 6’8″ or under

Bronze: 76 Perimeter Defense + 87 stamina

Silver: 81 Perimeter Defense + 90 Stamina

Gold: 88 Perimeter Defense + Stamina 95

Hall of Fame: 93 Perimeter Defense + 99 Stamina Ankle Bracers Increases your resistance against being ankle broken. Bronze: 64 Perimeter Defense

Silver: 78 Perimeter Defense

Gold: 89 Perimeter Defense

Hall of Fame: 94 Perimeter Defense

Clamps Increases your success rate when bumping or hip-riding ball handlers. Bronze: 75 Perimeter Defense + Strength 45

Silver: 85 Perimeter Defense + Strength 50

Gold: 93 Perimeter Defense + Strength 55

Hall of Fame: 99 Perimeter Defense + Strength 60 Off-Ball Pest Increases your ability to defend against players off-ball. Also increases your resistance to getting ankle broken. Bronze: 58 Perimeter Defense

Silver: 68 Perimeter Defense

Gold: 80 Perimeter Defense

Hall of Fame: 90 Perimeter Defense Boxout Beast Increases your ability to box out players and fight for optimal rebounding opportunities. At least 6’3″

Bronze: 70 Strength + either 59 Offensive Rebound or 60 Defensive Rebound

Silver: 72 Strength + 77 on either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Gold: 84 Strength + 85 on either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 90 Strength + 93 on either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

This guide was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023