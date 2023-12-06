All Bloody Frenzy Locations in WoW Season of Discovery

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Bloody Frenzy Rune is a coveted item for Warriors in the World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery. This guide will walk you through the locations where you can find this rune and why these locations are advantageous for certain races.

What is the Bloody Frenzy Rune?

The Bloody Frenzy rune is an item specifically for the Warrior class. The rune can be engraved on the chest slot. When engraved, each time you deal Bleed damage, you gain 3 Rage. To obtain the rune, Warrior players must duel the Wandering Swordsman and win. After interacting with him, he will drop something for you to pick up. Do it to find your rune.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Dun Morogh

This location is advantageous for Dwarves and Gnomes due to its proximity to their starting location. Wandering Swordsmen can be encountered here.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Elwynn Forest

For Humans, this is the place to go. You should be able to find a Wandering Swordsman near the Fargodeep Mine.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Teldrassil

This location is home to Wandering Swordsmen and is conveniently located for Night Elves. Specifically, they can be found south and west of Starbreeze Village. You might also find a Wandering Swordsman around the Oracle Glade.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Durotar

This is the location where Orcs and Trolls can find Wandering Swordsmen, given it’s their starting zone. They are often found to the west of Razor Hill.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Mulgore

This is where Tauren can find a Wandering Swordsman. They roam in several places here. The best way to find them is to look near the roads to the northeast and to the east.

Where to Find the Wandering Swordsman in Tirisfal Glades

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any Wandering Swordsmen in Tirisfal Glades. If you’re in this region, you might have to travel to the next nearest of the areas mentioned above so you can get a Bloody Frenzy Rune.

