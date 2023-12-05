Where to Find the Living Flame in WoW Season of Discovery

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Season of Discovery of World of Warcraft, one of the most sought-after runes for mages throughout the first levels of the game is the Living Flame.

This rune, specifically designed for the Mage class, can be engraved on the leg slot of the character’s gear, enhancing their abilities and making them a formidable force.

Living Flame Location in World of Warcraft SoD

The Living Flame can be found in various locations across the World of Warcraft universe. You will have to spend some time looking for it even if you know the location, but you will surely take longer if you don’t know where to look. Here are some of the places where you can find this coveted rune:

Frostmanes in Western Don Morogh: The Frostmanes are known to drop the Living Flame. Engage them in battle and you might just find what you’re looking for. Burning Blade Cultists in Durotar: Just north of Razor Hill (52, 29) or in Skull Rock Cave, you can find the Burning Blade Cultists. These enemies also have a chance to drop the Living Flame. Kobold Geomancers in the Jasperlode Mine in Elwynn Forest: The Kobold Geomancers are another source of the Living Flame. Head to the Jasperlode Mine in Elwynn Forest to find these enemies. Scarlet Warriors in Trisfal Glades: North of Deathknell in the Trisfal Glades, you can find the Scarlet Warriors. They too have been known to drop the Living Flame.

Understanding the Living Flame

The Living Flame is a rune that consumes 11.0% of the base Mana. It has a range of 40 yards and can be activated instantly with a cooldown period of 1 minute. Upon activation, it summons a spellfire flame that moves toward the target, leaving a trail of spellfire in its wake. This trail deals Spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies and lasts for 20 seconds.

