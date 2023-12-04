Where to Find All Warlock Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re enjoying World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery as much as we are, chances are you’re trying to maximize your character’s potential. While the journey may be perilous, we’ll show you where to find all the Warlock Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD) so far!

All Known Locations for Warlock Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Players have been quick to discover the locations and conditions to unlock Warlock Runes in WoW Classic SoD to the delight of the community. I found this experience to be much smoother than, say, the Shaman at the beginning, which speaks to how highly-regarded the Warlock is by the community, typically at or near the top spots by players.

However, as you reach certain steps, you’ll reach some especially convoluted conditions to get some of these Runes. You’ll also definitely want a companion or two along your journey, perhaps a Warrior equipped with some Runes of their own.

As this is a developing story with players regularly seeking all Rune locations together, updates will be made with locations for Runes not yet found.

All Warlock Hand Runes in WoW Classic SoD

Rune Location What to Do Haunt Starting Area Quest Reward Stolen Power / The Lost Rune Quest Reward from Warlock Class Trainer in the starting area after you create your character Shadow Bolt Valley Alliance

Darkshore: Outside of the Tower of Althalaxx

Loch Modan: Southeast end of Ironband’s Excavation Site

Horde

The Barrens: The Sludge Fen

Silverpine Forest: Beren’s Peril Darkshore: Looted from Delmanis the Hated

Loch Modan: Kill Demonic Remains with shadow spells at the ruins

The Barrens: Use Drain Soul on Supervisor Lugwizzle to receive Soul of Greed. Go south and find the Hungry Idol; use Soul of Greed on it to receive this rune

Silverpine Forest: Kill enemies until one drops a Tortured Soul. Use Life Trap, then use Tortured Soul which summons an enemy that drops this Rune Chaos Bolt Gnomes: Gol’bolar Quarry in Dun Morogh

Humans: Stonecairn Lake in Elwynn Forest

Orcs: East of Razor Hill along the coast in Durotar

Undead: Northwest side of Brightwater Lake in Tirisfal Glades Bring multiple companions to use fire abilities on Frozen Makrura / Murloc / Trogg until it thaws, giving you access to this Rune Metamorphosis East across the road from Camp Taurajo in The Barrens Level 25 Required







Speak to Doan Karhan and accept The Orb of Soran’ruk quest.



Loot 3 Soran’ruk Fragments from Twilight Acolytes in Blackfatho Deeps raid; 1 Large Soran’ruk Fragment from Shadowfang Darksouls in Shadowfang Keep.



Collect Orb of Des from the Tower of Ilgalar in Redridge Mounts; and collect Bough of Altek from the Tower of Althanaxx in Darkshore.



Return to Doan Karhan, to get The Conjuring quest. Loot 10 Blood of the Legion at Demon Fall Ridge in Ashenvale. You’ll then perform a ritual; use Soul Drain on each demon present, and once the ritual is over, return to The Barrens, turn in the quest, and you’ll receive this Rune

All Warlock Legs Runes in WoW Classic SoD

Rune Location What to Do Everlasting Affection Orgrimmar: Valley of Strength

Thunder Bluff: On the middle of the path between The Hunter Rise and The Spirit Rise

Undercity: In the middle of the city Attain Honored status with Durotar Supply and Logistics and you can buy from Jornah in Orgrimmar / Dokimi in Thunder Bluff / Gishah in Undercity Incinerate Cave in the southeast corner of Redridge Mountains Loot drop from Incinerator Gar’im Demonic Grace Summoning Circles Listed Below

Gnomes: Shimmer Ridge in Dun Morogh

Humans: Slaughtered Lamb, Mage Quarter in Stormwind City

Orcs: Echo Isles in Durotar

Undead: Sewers in Undercity Gather the following enemy loot drops:

Gnomes: Ominous Tome from Frostmane Shadowcaster west of Brewnall Village; Wendigo Blood in Kharanos; and Wolf Jawbone in Coldridge Valley

Humans: Ominous Tome from Kobolds in Jasperlode Mine; Gnoll Blood in Forest’s Edge; Wolf Jawbone in Northshire

Orcs: Ominous Tome from Voodoo Dolls in Echo Isles; Makrura Leg in southwest Durotar; Kul Tiran Skull in Tiragarde Keep

Undead: Ominous Tome from Skeletons in Agaman’s Mill; Gnoll Blood in Garren’s Hunt; Wolf Jawbone in Tirisfall Glades



Use these at respective Summoning Circles and defeat the demon to get this Rune Demonic Pact Grizzby in Ratchet Complete Shredder Turbochargers, Dark Iron Ordinance, and Fish Oil quests from Grizzby and you can buy this Rune from him

All Warlock Chest Runes in WoW Classic SoD

Rune Location What to Do Lake of Fire Durnholde Keep in Hillsbrad Foothills Buy Demolition Explosives from Zixil, then use them on the rubble in Durnholde Keep. The Rune is inside a chest underneath the rubble. Master Channeler Gnomes: Greishan Ironstove along the western road in Loch Modan

Humans: Southwest of Ruins of Mathystra in Darkshore

Orcs: Along mountains east of Crossroads in The Barrens

Undead: Cave southeast of The Sepulcher in Silverpine Forest Gnomes: Buy Malevolent Pie from Greishan and eat it to receive this Rune

Humans: Looted from Dark Strand Fanatic mob

Orcs: Use Health Funnel at the Altar of Thorns until health reaches 0, then receive this Rune

Undead: Use Curse of Recklessness on Sadistic Fiend inside the cave and defeat it to get this Rune Soul Siphon Gnomes: Kharanos in Dun Morogh

Humans: Goldshire Inn in Elwynn Forest

Orcs: Razor Hill in Durotar

Undead: Magic Quarter in Undercity Use Drain Soul on critters (non-hostile animal NPCs) then do the following depending on your race:



Gnomes must use Drain Soul on Captain Beld in Southeast Dun Morogh, then trade the shards you get to Gaklik Voidtwist in Kharanos

Humans must use Drain Soul on Hogger in Northshire, then trade the shards you get to Damien Kane in Goldshire Inn

Orcs must use Drain Soul on Gazz’uz in the northeastern edge of Durotar then trade the shards you get to Darmak Bloodhowl in Razor Hill

Undead must use Drain Soul on Maggot Eye near the coast north of Brill then trade the shards you get to Denton Bleakway in Magic Quarter Demonic Tactics Alliance: Mage Quarter in Stormwind

Horde: Magic Quarter in Undercity Alliance: Loot the Dead Acolyte near Jasperlode Mine across the water northeast of Goldshire. Show the item to the Warlock Trainer in Goldshire. Return to the Dead Acolyte, use Powerless Artifact, and you’ll be afflicted with Blood Offering. Go to Gakin the Darkbinder in the Mage Quarter in Stormwind within 10 minutes to receive the Rune



Horde: Loot the Dead Acolyte along the path to Scarlet Monastery. Show the item to the Warlock Trainer in Brill. Return to the Dead Acolyte, use Powerless Artifact, and you’ll be afflicted with Blood Offering. Go to Carendin Halgar in Magic Quarter in Undercity within 10 minutes to receive the Rune

As you can tell, Metamorphosis is a particular headache, but nothing you can’t handle without some grinding. Keep an eye on each of our guides on Rune-gathering in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery while you kit out your Warlock!

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023