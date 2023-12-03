Where to Find All Warrior Runes in WoW Season of Discovery (SoD)

Fierce Warriors of the Horde and Alliance, I bring something somehow stronger than my colossal biceps: knowledge. The knowledge on how to find every Warrior Rune in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery for all races of both factions. With these, we’ll hit things harder and become even angrier.

All Known Locations for Warrior Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Drunk-Orc-Warrior-Rune-WoW-SoD
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like all Runes in Season of Discovery, Warrior Runes are collected by completing various tasks and puzzles that weren’t present in the original World of Warcraft. As this is a developing story, details will be added with locations for any Runes not yet found in the future.

All Warrior Hand Runes in WoW Classic SoD

RuneRune EffectLocationWhat to Do
Victory Rush Instantly attack the target causing (1 + Attack power * 45 / 100) damage and healing you for 10% of your maximum health.  Only useable within 20 sec after you kill an enemy that yields experience or honor.Orcs & Troll: Valley of Trials

Human: Echo Ridge Mine (Westfall)

Dwarf: ‘Simple Rune’ quest given by Stet Stoutarm in Coldridge Valley		Orcs & Troll: Inside a chest behind the Warrior trainer. Walk around the top of the Valley to get on the cliffs.

Human: Inside a chest at the back of the Echo Ridge Mine.

Dwarf: Follow the quest to visit Thran Korman in Anvilmar. The trolls you’re instructed to kill will drop the Victory Rush rune.
Devastate “Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.”Orc and Troll: Razor Hill, Durotar

Tauren: Bloodhoof Village, Mulgore

Undead: Undercity, Tirisfal

Human: Stormwind, Elwynn

Dwarf & Gnome: Kharanos

Night Elf: Daranassus		Orc and Troll: Turn in Severed Quilboar, Centaur, and Harpy Heads to Vahi Bonesplitter in Razor Hill.

Tauren: Hand in Severed Quilboar, Gnoll, and Harpy Head to Vahi Bonesplitter in Razor Hill.

Undead: Hand in Severed Murloc, Gnoll Head, and Bat Heads to Dorac Graves in Undercity (48, 70).

Human: Hand in Severed Kobold, Gnoll, and Murloc Heads to Viktoria Woods in Stormwind Old Town (69, 50).

Dwarf & Gnome: Hand in Pristine Trogg Heart, Severed Wendigo Paw, and Severed Troll Head to Junni Steelpass in Kharanos (46, 53).

Night Elf: Hand in Severed Tiger, Spider, and Owl Heads to Delwynna in Darnassus (63.3, 21.8).
Endless RageYou generate 25% more Rage from all damage you deal.Orc, Troll, and Tauren: The Barrens

Undead: Silverpine Forest

Human: Westfall

Dwarf & Gnome: Loch Modan (Mo’Grosh Stronghold)

Night Elf: Darkshore		Orc, Troll, and Tauren: Use the Horde Warbanner in the Crossroads and replace the Alliance banner in Northwatch Hold. Kill the enemy that spawns.

Undead: Defeat the Web Wrap inside Skittering Dark Cave (34, 7) and defeat Lost Adventure.

Human: Defeat Old Murk-Eye, a rare enemy that roams the shores of Westfall.

Dwarf & Gnome: Defeat elite ogres at Mo’Grosh Stronghold to obtain a Battle Totem. Then, use it to challenge Haren Swifthoof, who roams The Loch.

Night Elf: Defeat Lady Seodrax (55, 37).
Single-Minded FuryWhile dual-wielding, your Physical damage and movement speed are increased by 10%.Horde: Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, or Undercity

Alliance: Stormwind, Ironforge, or Darnassus		Horde: Purchasable when Honored with Durotar Supply and Logistics.

Alliance: Purchasable when Honored with Azeroth Commerce Authority.
Quick StrikeA reckless instant melee attack with your two-handed weapon dealing (Attack power * 15 / 100) to (Attack power * 25 / 100) physical damage. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Heroic Strike.Horde: The Barrens/Ratchet

Human: Westfall

Dwarf: Loch Modan

Night Elf: Darkshore		Horde: Talk to Kilxx (62, 38) and purchase a Fishing Harpoon. Find Bruuz (Level 20 Elite) in the water nearby and use the item to weaken him, then kill him.

Human: Loot Gillsbane from random Defias enemies. Use it to kill Murlocs and acquire Soul of the Sea. Interact with the statue at 25, 68 and defeat the Level 20 enemy that spawns.

Dwarf: Loot Cracked Skull-Shaped Geode from Troggs and get hit by a Stonesplinter Skullthumper’s stun.

Night Elf: Pick up a Gnarled Harpoon in the water at 47, 16. Find Paxnozz nearby, use the item to weaken them, and kill them.

All Warrior Legs Runes in WoW Classic SoD

RuneRune EffectLocationWhat to Do
Furious ThunderThunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat.Orc and Troll: Valley of Trials

Tauren: Mulgore

Human: Elwynn Forest

Dwarf & Gnome: Dun Morogh

Night Elf: Teldrassil		Orc and Troll: Drops from Sarkoth.

Tauren: Drops from Mazzranache and Arra’chea.

Human: Drops from Goldtooth.

Dwarf & Gnome: Drops from Fyodi (35, 38)

Night Elf: Inside a Gnarlpine Cache (45, 57)
Frenzied AssaultWhile wielding 2-handed weapons, your attack speed is increased by 20%.Orc: Orgrimmar

Undead: Brill

Dwarf: Ironforge		Orc: Talk to Zamja (57, 53) and deal with her drunken orc problem.

Undead: Talk to Penny Hawkins (61, 52) and deal with her drunken undead problem.

Dwarf: Talk to Bruuk Barleybeard (72, 76) and deal with his drunken dwarf problem.
Consumed By RageEnrages you and grants you a 20% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.The WetlandsDropped by Carrodin at the back of Thelgen Rock Cave

All Warrior Chest Runes in WoW Classic SoD

RuneRune EffectLocationWhat to Do
Blood FrenzyEach time you deal Bleed damage, you gain 3 Rage.Orc & Troll: Durotar

Tauren: Elywnn Forest

Undead: Tirisfal

Human: Elwynn Forest

Dwarf & Gnome: Dun Morogh

Night Elf: Teldrassil		Drops from ‘Wandering Swordsman, ‘ a Rare enemy that wanders through each race’s starting zone.
FlagellationGain a 25% bonus to Physical damage done for 12 sec after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage.Alliance: Raven Hill, Duskwood

Horde: TBD		Alliance: Loot a Decrepit Phylactery from the North east crypt. Visit another crypt in the West and look for a stone seat. Use the Phylactery on Slumering Bones and defeat the Lich.

Horde: TBD
Raging BlowA ferocious strike that deals 100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active.Alliance: Ashenvale (hand-in), Redridge, Wetlands, and Silverpine (items)

Horde: TBD		Alliance: Acquire three Dragonslayer items and turn them into Alonso in Ashenvale (42, 70). Then, join them to kill a drake.

Dragonslayer Shield: Drops from Gath’ilzogg in Redridge (67. 56)

Dragonslayer’s Lance: Purchase from Dark Iron Entrepreneur in Wetlands (46, 18).

Dragonslayer’s Helm: Behind Commander Springvale in the Shadowfang Keep dungeon.
WarbringerYour Charge, Intercept, and Intervene abilities are now usable while in combat and in any stance, and will all remove movement impairing effects when activated.Ratchet (Purchase)

Stonetalon Mountains, Loch Modan, Wetlands, Hillsbrad Foothills (Items needed)

Purchase from Grizzby in Ratchet after completing his quests:

Shredder Turbochargers: Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in Stonetalon Mountains.

Dark Iron Ordinance: Collect Dark Iron ordinance by killing Dark Iron Dwarves in Wetlands or Loch Modan

Fish Oil: Collect Fish Oil from murlocs in Wetlands or Hillsbrad or purchase from the Auction House.

Remember to bookmark this guide and return in the future once more Warrior Runes have been discovered, or you’re finally at a high enough level to tackle them.

