What to Do with Webbed Victim WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While questing in Silverpine Forest, you may have encountered a Webbed Victim. Should you set this poor soul free or leave them to their fate? This guide contains everything you need to know about the Webbed Victim and their link to the Endless Rage Rune in WoW Classic: SoD.

What Does the Webbed Victim Do in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery?

The Webbed Victim is used to unlock the Endless Rage Rune as a Horde Warrior in Season of Discovery. If you aren’t a Warrior, you can safely leave the Webbed Victim alone. The NPC that spawns when freed is hostile and won’t drop anything useful for other classes.

How to Get the Endless Rage Rune from the Webbed Victim in SoD

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

“Killing” the Webbed Victim will spawn a Lost Adventurer, a Level 16 Elite hostile mob. Defeating the Adventurer will drop the Rune of Endless Rage for Warriors. If you’re Level 16 or above, you’ll need the help of some fellow Warriors. If not, both mobs are a piece of cake!

Webbed Victim Location in WoW Classic: SoD

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Horde Warriors wanting to get their hands on the Rune of Endless Rage in SoD without using the Barrens Method, you’ll need to head to Silverpine. The Webbed Victim is located inside the Skittering Dark Cave at the top of Silverpine Forest.

Webbed Victim is toward the end of the cave, which just so happens to be filled with spiders around Level 14. Bring a friend or group up if you’re below ~Level 19. I did my Horde duty by clearing out a path straight through for a lowbie Warrior passing by.

TomTom Webbed Victim/Endless Rage Rune coordinates:

Skittering Dark Cave – /way Silverpine Forest 35.70 13.75

– /way Silverpine Forest 35.70 13.75 Webbed Victim – /way Silverpine Forest 35.04 7.75

Related: Where to Find All Warrior Runes in WoW Season of Discovery (SoD)

What Does Rune of Endless Rage Do?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Endless Rage: You generate 25% more Rage from all damage you deal.

Rune of Endless Rage is a Hands Rune that increases your Rage generation from damage dealt. As well as dropping from the Lost Adventurer, you can obtain this rune by swapping out the Alliance Warbanner in Northwatch Hold and killing Lieutenant Stonebrew. The method detailed in this guide is far easier to pull off, however.

Alliance Warriors can get their hands on Endless Rage through various Rare Elites in Westfall, Haren Swifthoof in Loch Modan, or Lady Sedorax in Darkshore.

If you’ve made it this far in the guide, odds are you have a surplus of Spider Legs. Did you know they make great snacks? Check out our Season of Discovery Cooking Leveling guide to discover the best recipes for improving your skill!

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery on PC.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023