Where to Hand in Severed Harpy, Quilboar, and Centaur Head in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD)

Throughout your adventures in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery, you’ve likely picked up a few “severed heads” from enemies in Durotar and Mulgore. This guide explains exactly where to hand them in and how to trade them to learn Devastate as a Warrior.

Severed Harpy, Quilboar, Centaur Head Collector Location in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery

In WoW: Season of Discovery, Severed monster heads can be given to <Monster Hunter> NPCs in exchange for Monster Hunter’s Rune Fragments. Combining three of these fragments will create the Rune of Devastate, giving warriors the Devastate ability originally added in Wrath of the Lich King.

For Troll and fellow Orc Warriors, you can hand in the Severed Centaur Head, Severed Quilboar Head, and Severed Harpy Head to Vahi Bonesplitter in Razor Hill.

For Tauren Warriors, hand your severed monster heads to Vateya Timberhoof in Bloodhoof Village. You don’t have to hand in all three heads at once, so feel free to visit Vateya or Vahi whenever your bag is a little too full.

How to Get Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: SoD

To get the Rune of Devastate in Season of Discovery as an Orc, Troll, or Tauren Warrior, you need a Severed Harpy Head, a Severed Quilboar Head, and a Severed Centaur Head. These drop from the respective monsters, which you’ll naturally come across while questing in Durotar for Trolls and Orcs, and Mulgore for Tauren.

Each head will give you a Monster Hunter’s Rune Fragment. Once you have the First, Second, and Third, right-click one in your bag to combine them into the Devastate Rune.

Devastate is a Hands enchantment with the following description: “When you are in Defensive Stance and have a shield equipped, Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.”

Devastate was originally added as a Protection Warrior spell in Wrath of the Lich King that essentially replaced Sunder Armor. In Season of Discovery, this instead enhances it and provides a similar effect that it did in the good ‘ol (new?) days of Wrath.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023