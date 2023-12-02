Where to Find All Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Class Runes help enhance your equipment to better embody the class you’ve chosen in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic: Season of Discovery, and the Hunter is no exception. While some can be hard to find, there are plenty of handy Runes you’ll want to track down while playing WoW!

All Known Locations for Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

The Hunter Runes are a combined case of preset tasks such as using pheromones to draw a specific animal based on your race and faction, and random drops in WoW Classic. As this is a developing story, details will be added with locations for any Runes not yet found.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hunter Rune Location What to Do Master Marksman Dwarves: South of Brewnall Village

Night Elves: Along the road northwest of Dolanaar

Orcs & Trolls: West of Razor Hill

Taurens: Northeast of where the road forks just east of Bloodhoof Village Use Hunter’s Mark on the Rustling Bush you find here Sniper Training Dwarves: Southern island at Loch Modan

Night Elves: Along the shore in Darkshore

Horde: The bay at Ratchet Dwarves: Fight Kackle

Night Elves: Find a harpoon off a beached sea turtle and use it on Paxnoxx

Horde: Talk to Kilxx, buy a Fishing Harpoon, then use it on Bruuz in the bay Flanking Strikes Dwarves: In a cave northwest of Karanos

Night Elves: Between Shadowglen & The Oracle Glade

Orcs & Trolls: Northernmost of the Echo Isles

Taurens: West of Bloodhoof Village Dwarves: Use Dun Morogh Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons

Night Elves: Use Teldrassil Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons

Orcs & Trolls: Use Durotar Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons

Taurens: Use Mulgore Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons Beast Mastery Alliance: Westfall

Horde: Silverpine Alliance: Get Goretusk Haunch from Goretusks, use as bait at Coyote Dwelling, and fight Silverspur

Horde: Kill Ferocious Bears in Silverpine, 10-12 kills, and defeat Grizzled Protector that spawns Chimera Shot Starting Area Quest Reward Dwarves: Trek Through the Caves

Night Elves: A Hunter’s Strength

Orcs: Hunt for the Rune

Trolls: Rugged Terrain

Taurens: A Hunter’s Strength Explosive Shot Dwarves: Dun Morogh yeti caves

Orcs & Trolls: Valley of Trials desert biome

Taurens: Mulgore Dwarves: Random drop from Fyodi

Night Elves: Random drop from Rageclaw

Orcs & Trolls: Random drop from Sarkoth

Taurens: Random drop from Arra’chea Carve Dwarves: Amberstill Ranch

Night Elves: Darnassus

Orcs & Trolls: Razor Hill

Taurens: Bloodhoof Village Dwarves: Tame a rabbit for Toby

Night Elves: Tame a deer for an NPC in Darnassus

Orcs & Trolls: Tame an adder for Razzil

Taurens: Tame a prairie dog for Takoda Sunmane Aspect of the Lion TBD TBD Lone Wolf TBD TBD Kill Command TBD TBD Serpent Spread TBD TBD Cobra Strikes TBD TBD

As you can see, some of these Runes are particularly hard to track down in WoW Classic, yet it’s an appropriate thrill for the Hunter class. As more Runes are tracked down, be sure to check back for more details!

