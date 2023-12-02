Where to Find All Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Monster taming and monster hunting go into tracking down these WoW Hunter runes!

December 1st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Where to Find All Hunter Runes WoW Classic Season of Discovery SoD
Class Runes help enhance your equipment to better embody the class you’ve chosen in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic: Season of Discovery, and the Hunter is no exception. While some can be hard to find, there are plenty of handy Runes you’ll want to track down while playing WoW!

All Known Locations for Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

The Hunter Runes are a combined case of preset tasks such as using pheromones to draw a specific animal based on your race and faction, and random drops in WoW Classic. As this is a developing story, details will be added with locations for any Runes not yet found.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hunter RuneLocationWhat to Do
Master MarksmanDwarves: South of Brewnall Village
Night Elves: Along the road northwest of Dolanaar
Orcs & Trolls: West of Razor Hill
Taurens: Northeast of where the road forks just east of Bloodhoof Village		Use Hunter’s Mark on the Rustling Bush you find here
Sniper TrainingDwarves: Southern island at Loch Modan
Night Elves: Along the shore in Darkshore
Horde: The bay at Ratchet 		Dwarves: Fight Kackle
Night Elves: Find a harpoon off a beached sea turtle and use it on Paxnoxx
Horde: Talk to Kilxx, buy a Fishing Harpoon, then use it on Bruuz in the bay
Flanking StrikesDwarves: In a cave northwest of Karanos
Night Elves: Between Shadowglen & The Oracle Glade
Orcs & Trolls: Northernmost of the Echo Isles
Taurens: West of Bloodhoof Village		Dwarves: Use Dun Morogh Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Night Elves: Use Teldrassil Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Orcs & Trolls: Use Durotar Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Taurens: Use Mulgore Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Beast MasteryAlliance: Westfall
Horde: Silverpine		Alliance: Get Goretusk Haunch from Goretusks, use as bait at Coyote Dwelling, and fight Silverspur
Horde: Kill Ferocious Bears in Silverpine, 10-12 kills, and defeat Grizzled Protector that spawns
Chimera ShotStarting Area Quest RewardDwarves: Trek Through the Caves
Night Elves: A Hunter’s Strength
Orcs: Hunt for the Rune
Trolls: Rugged Terrain
Taurens: A Hunter’s Strength
Explosive ShotDwarves: Dun Morogh yeti caves
Orcs & Trolls: Valley of Trials desert biome
Taurens: Mulgore		Dwarves: Random drop from Fyodi
Night Elves: Random drop from Rageclaw
Orcs & Trolls: Random drop from Sarkoth
Taurens: Random drop from Arra’chea
CarveDwarves: Amberstill Ranch
Night Elves: Darnassus
Orcs & Trolls: Razor Hill
Taurens: Bloodhoof Village		Dwarves: Tame a rabbit for Toby
Night Elves: Tame a deer for an NPC in Darnassus
Orcs & Trolls: Tame an adder for Razzil
Taurens: Tame a prairie dog for Takoda Sunmane
Aspect of the LionTBDTBD
Lone WolfTBDTBD
Kill CommandTBDTBD
Serpent SpreadTBDTBD
Cobra StrikesTBDTBD

As you can see, some of these Runes are particularly hard to track down in WoW Classic, yet it’s an appropriate thrill for the Hunter class. As more Runes are tracked down, be sure to check back for more details!

