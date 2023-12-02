Where to Find All Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Class Runes help enhance your equipment to better embody the class you’ve chosen in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic: Season of Discovery, and the Hunter is no exception. While some can be hard to find, there are plenty of handy Runes you’ll want to track down while playing WoW!
All Known Locations for Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
The Hunter Runes are a combined case of preset tasks such as using pheromones to draw a specific animal based on your race and faction, and random drops in WoW Classic. As this is a developing story, details will be added with locations for any Runes not yet found.
|WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hunter Rune
|Location
|What to Do
|Master Marksman
|Dwarves: South of Brewnall Village
Night Elves: Along the road northwest of Dolanaar
Orcs & Trolls: West of Razor Hill
Taurens: Northeast of where the road forks just east of Bloodhoof Village
|Use Hunter’s Mark on the Rustling Bush you find here
|Sniper Training
|Dwarves: Southern island at Loch Modan
Night Elves: Along the shore in Darkshore
Horde: The bay at Ratchet
|Dwarves: Fight Kackle
Night Elves: Find a harpoon off a beached sea turtle and use it on Paxnoxx
Horde: Talk to Kilxx, buy a Fishing Harpoon, then use it on Bruuz in the bay
|Flanking Strikes
|Dwarves: In a cave northwest of Karanos
Night Elves: Between Shadowglen & The Oracle Glade
Orcs & Trolls: Northernmost of the Echo Isles
Taurens: West of Bloodhoof Village
|Dwarves: Use Dun Morogh Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Night Elves: Use Teldrassil Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Orcs & Trolls: Use Durotar Pig Meat and kill the enemy it summons
Taurens: Use Mulgore Bird Meat and kill the enemy it summons
|Beast Mastery
|Alliance: Westfall
Horde: Silverpine
|Alliance: Get Goretusk Haunch from Goretusks, use as bait at Coyote Dwelling, and fight Silverspur
Horde: Kill Ferocious Bears in Silverpine, 10-12 kills, and defeat Grizzled Protector that spawns
|Chimera Shot
|Starting Area Quest Reward
|Dwarves: Trek Through the Caves
Night Elves: A Hunter’s Strength
Orcs: Hunt for the Rune
Trolls: Rugged Terrain
Taurens: A Hunter’s Strength
|Explosive Shot
|Dwarves: Dun Morogh yeti caves
Orcs & Trolls: Valley of Trials desert biome
Taurens: Mulgore
|Dwarves: Random drop from Fyodi
Night Elves: Random drop from Rageclaw
Orcs & Trolls: Random drop from Sarkoth
Taurens: Random drop from Arra’chea
|Carve
|Dwarves: Amberstill Ranch
Night Elves: Darnassus
Orcs & Trolls: Razor Hill
Taurens: Bloodhoof Village
|Dwarves: Tame a rabbit for Toby
Night Elves: Tame a deer for an NPC in Darnassus
Orcs & Trolls: Tame an adder for Razzil
Taurens: Tame a prairie dog for Takoda Sunmane
|Aspect of the Lion
|TBD
|TBD
|Lone Wolf
|TBD
|TBD
|Kill Command
|TBD
|TBD
|Serpent Spread
|TBD
|TBD
|Cobra Strikes
|TBD
|TBD
As you can see, some of these Runes are particularly hard to track down in WoW Classic, yet it’s an appropriate thrill for the Hunter class. As more Runes are tracked down, be sure to check back for more details!
- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023