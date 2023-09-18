Image: Round8 Studios and Neowiz Games

Considering Lies of P is a Soulslike, the bosses are the most intimidating parts of the game. With the high spike in difficulty against the game’s bosses in its eleven chapters, it’s good to know the rewards for your efforts. In this guide, we will go over all the bosses in Lies of P and the rewards for defeating all of them.

Complete List of All Bosses and Rewards in Lies of P

Remember that some bosses in Lies of P are optional, and you can either sprint past them to safety or avoid them altogether by not exploring. If you want to find optional bosses, comb the area as much as possible. Here are all the bosses and rewards in Lies of P.

All Bosses in Chapter 1 of Lies of P

Parade Master – Parade Leader’s Ergo, Quartz.

All Bosses in Chapter 2 of Lies of P

Mad Donkey – Mad Donkey Hunting Apparel, Mad Donkey Mask, Krat City Hall Key, Enigma Assembly Tool

Scrapped Watchman – Broken Hero's Ergo, Small Wooden Office Puppet, Core, Overcharged Storage Battery

All Bosses in Chapter 3 of Lies of P

Survivor (optional) – Stalker’s Promise, Survivor’s Mask, Survivor’s Hunting Apparel

Puppet of the Future (optional) – Quartz

King's Flame, Fuocco – King's Flame Ergo, Flame Grindstone, High-powered Flame Amplifier

All Bosses in Chapter 4 of Lies of P

The Atoned – Cable Railway Key, The Atoned’s Mask

Fallen Archbishop Andreus – Twisted Angel's Ergo

All Bosses in Chapter 5 of Lies of P

Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood – Taunt Gesture and Resplendent Ergo Chunk

All Bosses in Chapter 6 of Lies of P

The White Lady (optional) – The White Lady’s Mask, The White Lady’s Locket

Mad Clown Puppet (optional) – Quartz

King of Puppets – Burnt-White King's Ergo, Puppet Prince's Formal Dress, Someone's Necklace

All Bosses in Chapter 7 of Lies of P

Champion Victor – Champion’s Ergo

All Bosses in Chapter 8 of Lies of P

Owl Doctor (optional) – Owl Doctor’s Mask

Green Monster of the Swamp and Puppet-Devouring Green Monster – Golden Ergo, Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter's Ergo

Puppet of the Future (optional) – Quartz

(optional) – Quartz Puppet of the Future (optional) – Quartz

All Bosses in Chapter 9 of Lies of P

Robber Weasel – Robber Weasel’s Hunting Apparel, Robber Weasel’s Mask

Walker of Illusions – Legion Caliber, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant

– Legion Caliber, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant Corrupted Parade Master – Quartz, Full Moonstone

All Bosses in Chapter 10 of Lies of P

Black Rabbit Brotherhood – Quartz

All Bosses in Chapter 11 of Lies of P

Door Guardian – High-level Alchemist Badge

Black Cat (optional) – Black Cat's Mask

Laxasia The Complete – Sad Zealot's Ergo

Red Fox – Red Fox's Mask

Simon Manus, Arm of God and Simon Manus, Awakened God – Arm of God, Fallen One's Ergo

The Nameless Puppet (secret boss) – Nameless Puppet's Ergo

There are a ton of bosses in Lies of P, and you will likely hit a wall and be unable to progress due to the game’s brutal difficulty. Ensure you know how to respec and get more Wishstones to help you gain the advantage over the game’s challenging enemies.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023