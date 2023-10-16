All Bosses and Rewards in Lords of the Fallen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lords of the Fallen has many great bosses that players will encounter on their playthrough. While some are optional, most are main boss fights that players must prepare for to complete the story. In this guide, we will look at all the bosses in Lords of the Fallen and the rewards players receive for defeating them.

Full List of Lords of the Fallen Bosses and Rewards

The Lords of the Fallen bosses listed below are in order from when they appear in-game. Keep in mind that not all rewards are guaranteed, as some are rare drops.

Boss Rewards Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal. Scourged Sister Delyth 1x Vestige Seed, Scourged Sister Set, or the Scourged Sister Flail. Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Ammunition Satchel, Sin-Piercer Set, or the Sin-Piercer Sword. The Congregator of Flesh 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Congregator Flesh. Mendacious Visage 1x Mask of Wrath, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Precision Hammer. The Hushed Saint 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Hushed Saint. Crimson Rector Percival 1x Ring of Brilliant Protection, 1x Vestige Seed, Crimson Rector Set. Ruiner 1x Vestige Seed, Ruiner Set, Ruiner Axe, Ruiner Shield. The Lightreaper 1x Vestige Seed, 25x Umbral Scouring, 1x Lightreaper Flesh, 1x The Lightreaper’s Umbral Parasite, 1x Remembrance of the Lightreaper. Infernal Enchantress 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Infernal Enchantress Flesh, Infernal Enchantress Set or the Infernal Enchantress Flail. Spurned Progeny 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Spurned Progeny Flesh, 1x Giant Eyeball, 1x Remembrance of a Spurned Progeny. Skinstealer 1x Drainage Control Key, 1x Vestige Seed, Skinstealer Set. Bringer of Silence 1x Left-hand Bringer of Stillness Sword, 1x Stillness Hood, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Dimexus, 5x Umbral Scouring. Bringer of Nullity 1x Left-hand Bringer of Stillness Sword, 1x Stillness Hood, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Dimexus, 5x Umbral Scouring. Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Harrower Dervla’s Rosary, 1x Dark Crusader’s Call, 1x Ammunition Satchel, 1x Remembrance of the Unbroken Promise. Kinrangr Guardian Folard 1x Frostbite Salts, 1x Vestige Seed, Kinrangr Guardian Set or the Kinrangr Guardian Axe. Griefbound Rowena 1x Aelstrix, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Frostbite Cure, Griefbound Dress. The Hollow Crow 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Hollow Crow. The Sacred Resonance of Tenacity 1x Vestige Seed, Sacred Resonance Set, or the Sacred Resonance Hammer. Abiding Defenders 1x Ebonlight Abiding Defender Sword, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Divine Arms, Abiding Defender Set. Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho 1x Vestige Seed, Carrion Knight Set, or the Carrion Knight Staff. Tancred, Master of Castigations 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Tancred’s Key, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Tancred Master of Castigations and Reinhold the Immured. Abbess Ursula 1x Abbess Staff, 1x Weeping Abbess Mitre, 1x Vestige Seed, Abbess Set. Rapturous Huntress of the Dusk 1x Sanctified Huntress Speak, 1x Rapturous Huntress Helm, 1x Vestige Seed. Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel. Andreas of Ebb 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Sword, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Book of Lineage, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Ring, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Sleeve. The Iron Wayfarer 1x The Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Rune of Adyr. Damarose the Marked 1x Damarose’s Cleaver, 1x Vestige Seed. The Sundered Monarch 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Sundered Monarch. Adyr, the Bereft Exile 1x Remembrance of Adyr, the Bereft Exile, 2x Umbral Scouring. Elianne the Starved 1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Elianne’s Umbral Parasite, 1x Remembrance of Elianne the Starved.

All Remembrance Rewards in Lords of the Fallen

After defeating Heresy bosses in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll obtain Remembrances from Umbral Stigmas. Take the Remembrances to Molhu in Skyrest to trade Umbral Scouring for special rewards and items.

Remembrance Rewards Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal Pieta’s Sword

Pieta’s Sleeves

Pieta’s Armour

Pieta’s Helm

Pieta’s Leggings

Blessed Reflections Remembrance of the Congregator Flesh Flesh Tide

Saint Latimer’s Relic Spear Remembrance of the Hushed Saint Shield of the Hushed Saint

Hushed Saint’s Halberd

Hushed Saint’s Gauntlets

Hushed Saint’s Armour

Hushed Saint’s Trousers

Latimer’s Javelin Remembrance of the Lightreaper Right-hand Lightreaper Sword

Left-hand Lightreaper Sword

Right-hand Lightreaper Dagger

Left-hand Lightreaper Dagger

Lightreaper’s Spear

Lightreaper’s Shield

Lightreaper’s Helm

Lightreaper’s Armour

Lightreaper’s Gauntlets

Lightreaper’s Leggings

Severing Blades Remembrance of a Spurned Progeny Magma Surge

Charred Root Harrower Dervla’s Sword

Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow

Harrower Gauntlets

Harrower Arour

Harrower Helm

Harrower Leggings

Martyr’s Shackles

Martyrdom

Barrage of Echoes Remembrance of the Hollow Crow Dress of the Drowned

Mask of the Drowned

Grieving Gaze Remembrance of Tancred Master of Castigations and Reinhold the Immured Tancred’s Shield

Tancred’s Mancatcher

Tancred’s Gauntlets

Tancred’s Armour

Tancred’s Helm

Tancred’s Leggings

Infernal Eruption

Radiant Guardian Remembrance of Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel Judge Cleric’s Radiant Sword

Judge Cleric’s Spear

Judge Cleric’s Corrupted Sword

Judge Cleric’s Gauntlets

Judge Cleric’s Armour

Judge Cleric’s Crown

Judge Cleric’s Leggings

Corrupted Cleric’s Wrappings

Corrupted Cleric’s Armour

Corrupted Cleric’s Crown

Corrupted Cleric’s Skirt

Briar Storm

Corrupted Banner Javelin

Pyroclastic Stone Remembrance of the Sundered Monarch Queen’s Head Hammer

Heavy Memento

Melted Crown

Infernal Decree Remembrance of Adyr the Bereft Exile Adyr’s Vengeance

Flame Funnel Remembrance of Elianne the Starved Elianne the Starved’s Sword

Elianne the Starved’s Sleeves

Elianne, the Starved’s Armour

Face of Elianne

Elianne the Starved’s Leggings

Each item from a Remembrance requires a certain amount of Umbral Scouring to purchase officially. Some cost only two, while the best armor pieces can cost around 20 Umbral Scouring.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023