All Bosses and Rewards in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen has many great bosses that players will encounter on their playthrough. While some are optional, most are main boss fights that players must prepare for to complete the story. In this guide, we will look at all the bosses in Lords of the Fallen and the rewards players receive for defeating them.
Full List of Lords of the Fallen Bosses and Rewards
The Lords of the Fallen bosses listed below are in order from when they appear in-game. Keep in mind that not all rewards are guaranteed, as some are rare drops.
|Boss
|Rewards
|Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal.
|Scourged Sister Delyth
|1x Vestige Seed, Scourged Sister Set, or the Scourged Sister Flail.
|Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds
|1x Vestige Seed, 1x Ammunition Satchel, Sin-Piercer Set, or the Sin-Piercer Sword.
|The Congregator of Flesh
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Congregator Flesh.
|Mendacious Visage
|1x Mask of Wrath, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Precision Hammer.
|The Hushed Saint
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Hushed Saint.
|Crimson Rector Percival
|1x Ring of Brilliant Protection, 1x Vestige Seed, Crimson Rector Set.
|Ruiner
|1x Vestige Seed, Ruiner Set, Ruiner Axe, Ruiner Shield.
|The Lightreaper
|1x Vestige Seed, 25x Umbral Scouring, 1x Lightreaper Flesh, 1x The Lightreaper’s Umbral Parasite, 1x Remembrance of the Lightreaper.
|Infernal Enchantress
|1x Vestige Seed, 1x Infernal Enchantress Flesh, Infernal Enchantress Set or the Infernal Enchantress Flail.
|Spurned Progeny
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Spurned Progeny Flesh, 1x Giant Eyeball, 1x Remembrance of a Spurned Progeny.
|Skinstealer
|1x Drainage Control Key, 1x Vestige Seed, Skinstealer Set.
|Bringer of Silence
|1x Left-hand Bringer of Stillness Sword, 1x Stillness Hood, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Dimexus, 5x Umbral Scouring.
|Bringer of Nullity
|1x Left-hand Bringer of Stillness Sword, 1x Stillness Hood, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Dimexus, 5x Umbral Scouring.
|Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Harrower Dervla’s Rosary, 1x Dark Crusader’s Call, 1x Ammunition Satchel, 1x Remembrance of the Unbroken Promise.
|Kinrangr Guardian Folard
|1x Frostbite Salts, 1x Vestige Seed, Kinrangr Guardian Set or the Kinrangr Guardian Axe.
|Griefbound Rowena
|1x Aelstrix, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Frostbite Cure, Griefbound Dress.
|The Hollow Crow
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Hollow Crow.
|The Sacred Resonance of Tenacity
|1x Vestige Seed, Sacred Resonance Set, or the Sacred Resonance Hammer.
|Abiding Defenders
|1x Ebonlight Abiding Defender Sword, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Divine Arms, Abiding Defender Set.
|Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho
|1x Vestige Seed, Carrion Knight Set, or the Carrion Knight Staff.
|Tancred, Master of Castigations
|1x Vestige Seed, 1x Tancred’s Key, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Tancred Master of Castigations and Reinhold the Immured.
|Abbess Ursula
|1x Abbess Staff, 1x Weeping Abbess Mitre, 1x Vestige Seed, Abbess Set.
|Rapturous Huntress of the Dusk
|1x Sanctified Huntress Speak, 1x Rapturous Huntress Helm, 1x Vestige Seed.
|Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel.
|Andreas of Ebb
|1x Andreas of Ebb’s Sword, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Book of Lineage, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Ring, 1x Andreas of Ebb’s Sleeve.
|The Iron Wayfarer
|1x The Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer, 1x Vestige Seed, 1x Rune of Adyr.
|Damarose the Marked
|1x Damarose’s Cleaver, 1x Vestige Seed.
|The Sundered Monarch
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Remembrance of the Sundered Monarch.
|Adyr, the Bereft Exile
|1x Remembrance of Adyr, the Bereft Exile, 2x Umbral Scouring.
|Elianne the Starved
|1x Vestige Seed, 8x Umbral Scouring, 1x Elianne’s Umbral Parasite, 1x Remembrance of Elianne the Starved.
All Remembrance Rewards in Lords of the Fallen
After defeating Heresy bosses in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll obtain Remembrances from Umbral Stigmas. Take the Remembrances to Molhu in Skyrest to trade Umbral Scouring for special rewards and items.
|Remembrance
|Rewards
|Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal
|Pieta’s Sword
Pieta’s Sleeves
Pieta’s Armour
Pieta’s Helm
Pieta’s Leggings
Blessed Reflections
|Remembrance of the Congregator Flesh
|Flesh Tide
Saint Latimer’s Relic Spear
|Remembrance of the Hushed Saint
|Shield of the Hushed Saint
Hushed Saint’s Halberd
Hushed Saint’s Gauntlets
Hushed Saint’s Armour
Hushed Saint’s Trousers
Latimer’s Javelin
|Remembrance of the Lightreaper
|Right-hand Lightreaper Sword
Left-hand Lightreaper Sword
Right-hand Lightreaper Dagger
Left-hand Lightreaper Dagger
Lightreaper’s Spear
Lightreaper’s Shield
Lightreaper’s Helm
Lightreaper’s Armour
Lightreaper’s Gauntlets
Lightreaper’s Leggings
Severing Blades
|Remembrance of a Spurned Progeny
|Magma Surge
Charred Root
|Harrower Dervla’s Sword
Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow
Harrower Gauntlets
Harrower Arour
Harrower Helm
Harrower Leggings
Martyr’s Shackles
Martyrdom
Barrage of Echoes
|Remembrance of the Hollow Crow
|Dress of the Drowned
Mask of the Drowned
Grieving Gaze
|Remembrance of Tancred Master of Castigations and Reinhold the Immured
|Tancred’s Shield
Tancred’s Mancatcher
Tancred’s Gauntlets
Tancred’s Armour
Tancred’s Helm
Tancred’s Leggings
Infernal Eruption
Radiant Guardian
|Remembrance of Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel
|Judge Cleric’s Radiant Sword
Judge Cleric’s Spear
Judge Cleric’s Corrupted Sword
Judge Cleric’s Gauntlets
Judge Cleric’s Armour
Judge Cleric’s Crown
Judge Cleric’s Leggings
Corrupted Cleric’s Wrappings
Corrupted Cleric’s Armour
Corrupted Cleric’s Crown
Corrupted Cleric’s Skirt
Briar Storm
Corrupted Banner Javelin
Pyroclastic Stone
|Remembrance of the Sundered Monarch
|Queen’s Head Hammer
Heavy Memento
Melted Crown
Infernal Decree
|Remembrance of Adyr the Bereft Exile
|Adyr’s Vengeance
Flame Funnel
|Remembrance of Elianne the Starved
|Elianne the Starved’s Sword
Elianne the Starved’s Sleeves
Elianne, the Starved’s Armour
Face of Elianne
Elianne the Starved’s Leggings
Each item from a Remembrance requires a certain amount of Umbral Scouring to purchase officially. Some cost only two, while the best armor pieces can cost around 20 Umbral Scouring.
- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023