All Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star brawl 2

November 7th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is an improvement over the first, bringing new attacks and combos. It also brings new characters for cartoon fans, so get ready to jump into action by checking out all the characters available in All-Star Brawl 2 with this guide.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Character List

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 brings some of the best characters from classic cartoons to face off against one another. In the grid below, you will find all characters available at launch, including the show in which they are featured.

CharacterShow
SpongeBobSpongeBob Squarepants
PatrickSpongeBob Squarepants
SquidwardSpongeBob Squarepants
PlanktonSpongeBob Squarepants
Jimmy NeutronThe Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
RaphaelTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
April O’NeilTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
DonatelloTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
El TigreEl Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
EmberDanny Phantom
Danny PhantomDanny Phantom
AangAvatar: The Last Airbender
AzulaAvatar: The Last Airbender
KorraThe Legend of Korra
Ren & StimpyThe Ren & Stimpy Show
Nigel ThornberryThe Wild Thornberrys
Grandma GertieHey Arnold!
GeraldHey Arnold!
GarfieldGarfield and Friends
The Angry BeaversThe Angry Beavers
Lucy LoudThe Loud House
JennyMy Life as a Teenage Robot
ReptarRugrats
RockoRocko’s Modern Life
ZimInvader’s Zim

How to Unlock New Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

The good news is that players won’t have to unlock any characters while playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, considering they will have access to all 25 characters from the start. This is similar to the original All-Star Brawl, where players had access to all characters immediately from the moment they boot up the game.

Upcoming DLC Characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Fair Play Labs, developers behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, have confirmed that new characters will be added in post-launch updates for the game. So far, there have been four characters confirmed for the future. Upcoming characters in DLC are as follows:

  • Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob Squarepants)
  • Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Uncle Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date on when the community can expect these characters to be added to the game. That said, Fair Play Labs said to expect them sometime in 2024.

