All Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star brawl 2

Image: Fair Play Labs

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is an improvement over the first, bringing new attacks and combos. It also brings new characters for cartoon fans, so get ready to jump into action by checking out all the characters available in All-Star Brawl 2 with this guide.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Character List

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 brings some of the best characters from classic cartoons to face off against one another. In the grid below, you will find all characters available at launch, including the show in which they are featured.

Character Show SpongeBob SpongeBob Squarepants Patrick SpongeBob Squarepants Squidward SpongeBob Squarepants Plankton SpongeBob Squarepants Jimmy Neutron The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O’Neil Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles El Tigre El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera Ember Danny Phantom Danny Phantom Danny Phantom Aang Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Avatar: The Last Airbender Korra The Legend of Korra Ren & Stimpy The Ren & Stimpy Show Nigel Thornberry The Wild Thornberrys Grandma Gertie Hey Arnold! Gerald Hey Arnold! Garfield Garfield and Friends The Angry Beavers The Angry Beavers Lucy Loud The Loud House Jenny My Life as a Teenage Robot Reptar Rugrats Rocko Rocko’s Modern Life Zim Invader’s Zim

Related: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Full Roster: All 20 Characters in the Game

How to Unlock New Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

The good news is that players won’t have to unlock any characters while playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, considering they will have access to all 25 characters from the start. This is similar to the original All-Star Brawl, where players had access to all characters immediately from the moment they boot up the game.

Upcoming DLC Characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Fair Play Labs, developers behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, have confirmed that new characters will be added in post-launch updates for the game. So far, there have been four characters confirmed for the future. Upcoming characters in DLC are as follows:

Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Uncle Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date on when the community can expect these characters to be added to the game. That said, Fair Play Labs said to expect them sometime in 2024.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023