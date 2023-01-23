All Characters in Slime Isekai Memories: Ranked Tier List

For fans of the popular anime and manga series That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, grabbing a mobile device and downloading Isekai Memories may be the best thing to happen today. A fully 3D adventure that allows gamers to explore their favorite cities with Rimuru and pals, finding great characters is one of the best things players can do quickly after starting their adventure.

However, while the game may have a fair number of characters to roll for, there are only some that players should keep their eyes peeled out for. Upgrading all of these different characters can be quite the resource drain, so ensuring that you have the greatest characters to choose from is quite important. Make sure to find out who the best characters in That Time I Get Reincarnated As A Slime Isekai Memories are.

Best Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

While there are plenty of characters to earn while playing this game, there are only a few that should get plenty of TLC. Ignoring the lower-tier characters once someone better has been unlocked is key to survival, and while Tier Lists have plenty of personal opinions involved, there may be a little bit of wiggle room as updates come out.

D-Tier Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

These characters will only be useful for a small period but should be replaced as soon as a new character is unlocked. No matter if it’s a character in C-Tier or higher, these D-Tier characters lose their effectiveness rather quickly.

Benimaru (Next Clan Leader)

Benimaru (Valiant Kijin)

Butterflies of the Night Owner (Bewitching Shopkeeper)

Dord (The Skilled Artisan)

Haruna (The Affectionate Hobgoblin)

Kurobe (Immobile Black Ogre)

Kurobe (Steel Heart of Forge)

Myrd (The Construction Artisan)

Ryota Sekiguchi (Harmonizer of Insanity and Calm)

Shion (Ardent Attendant)

C-Tier Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

Things are getting a little bit more exciting when it comes to these particular characters, but there’s still a good chance that players will find that they aren’t exactly who to strive for. While they may have a bit more power than their D-Tier counterparts, these characters may be useful for the first parts of the game.

Chloe Aubert (Lovely Innocence)

Daggrull (Proud Giant Fist)

Geld (Orc King)

Hakurou (White Slash)

Kenya Misaki (Heroio Vessel)

Milim Nava (Delighter in Everyday Life)

Ranga (Loyal Wolf)

Ranga (Tempest Star Wolf)

Rimuru Tempest (Awakened Demon Lord)

Rimuru Tempest (Reincarnated)

Rimuru Tempest (The Master of Maids)

Shion (Purple Smash)

Shion (The Bold Servant)

Shuna (Pink Ogre of Heavenly Light)

Shuna (The Holy Sunrise)

Souei (Blue Gale)

Suphia (White Tiger Claw)

B-Tier Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

As players start unlocking these characters, they’ll start to see what power really feels like. However, there are still plenty of characters that can outclass these particular players, having someone in the B-Tier is nothing to scoff at. Players will find that these particular characters can power through the majority of the game without much issue.

Albis (The Golden Serpent)

Alice Rondo (Golem Master)

Benimaru (Crimson Ogre Warrior)

Benimaru (Samurai General of Hellfire)

Frey (The Sky Queen)

Gale Gibson (Earth Spirit Lodger)

Gard Mjolmire (The Competent Merchant)

Garm (The Armor Artisan)

Gelmud (Secret Operator)

Gobuichi (The Hobgoblin Chef)

Kaijin (The Forge Artisan)

Light Spirit (Heroic Conductor)

Myulan (Leisurely Lady)

Phobio (Leopard Fang)

Psychic Elf (Fortune Teller)

Ramiris (The Creator)

Rigurd (Hobgoblin Monarch)

Rimuru Tempest (Swordsmanship Forge)

Shizue Izawa (Date Night Beauty)

Shuna (Pink Ogre Princess)

Souei (Instant Spy)

Veldora Tempest (Proud Kin of Dragons)

Yuuki Kagurazaka (Grandmaster)

A-Tier Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

These characters will be useful throughout the majority of the game, and may even be able to be brought into the final stretches of the game. These characters could see buffs in the future that push them to new levels, but as they stand, they’re just a bit weaker than their S-Tier counterparts.

Benimaru (Samurai General of Hellfire)

Charybdis (Swimming Calamity)

Fuze (Guildmaster)

Gabiru (Waving Spear)

Gobta (Hobgoblin Ascendant)

Guy Crimson (Lord of Darkness)

Guy Crimson (The Beginning)

Hakurou (White Slash)

Hinata Sakaguchi (Captain of the Holy Knights)

Leon Cromwell (The Flashing Blade)

Leon Cromwell (The Platinum Devil)

Luminus Valentine (Queen of Yule)

Milim Nava (Delighter in Everyday Life)

Milim Nava (Dragon Majin)

Milim Nava (Manifestation of the Dragon)

Milim Nava (One of the Oldest Demon Lords)

Milim Nava (The Proud Dragon Demon Lord)

Ramiris (Fairy of the Labyrinth)

Salamander (The Flame Master)

Souei (Successful Shinobi)

Trya (Summer Breeze of Benevolence)

Veldora Tempest (The True Butler)

Vesta (Seeker)

S-Tier Characters in Slime Isekai Memories

The best of the best, players should strive to get these characters as soon as possible and raise them to become the strongest in all of Tempest City. These players will offer more than they could imagine for their squad leader, and gamers should keep rolling until they get a few of the characters on this list.

Beretta (Arch Golem)

Diablo (Ebony Demon)

Diablo (The Black Progenitor)

Elemental Colossus (Bellicose Dragoneye)

Gazel Dwargo (King of an Armed Nation)

Gobta (Captain of the Goblin Riders)

Hakurou (Instructor of Flashing Sword)

Ifrit (Burning Spirit)

Masked Hero (Time Traveler)

Milim Nava (Dragonoid)

Milim Nava (The Dragon Fist)

Milim Nava (The Enthusiastic Player)

Orc Disaster (Starved)

Ranga (Tempest Star Wolf)

Rimuru Tempest (Chancellor of Tempest)

Rimuru Tempest (Harmonizer of Monsters and Humans)

Rimuru Tempest (Lord of Wisdom)

Shion (Steel Annihilator)

Shizue (Conqueror of Flames)

Shuna (Excellent Tailor)

Shuna (Holy Princess)

Sky Dragon (Soaring Dragon Calamity)

Souei (Spy in Shadows)

Treyni (Budding of Deep Green)

Veldora Tempest (Seal Releaser)

Veldora Tempest (Storm Dragon)

While there may be more characters added in the future, these are currently the best of the best when it comes to characters in Slime Isekai Memories. Gamers hoping to find themselves an exciting new mobile game, and something with plenty of content, this should be up next on the download list!

That Time I Get Reincarnated As A Slime Isekai Memories is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023