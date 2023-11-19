All Coral Island Temple Offerings

Coral Island has been inflicted with a sickness and the goddess has deemed you the key to turning it all around. This is the main mission of your time in Starlet Town and is done by giving the goddess temple offerings at the Lake to strengthen her.
After your encounter with the Chieftan in the Mythical Dream quest, you will start having access to some of the lake temple offering altars. Each of the temple offerings comes in six different groups. The more you fill out each altar, the more altars open up. To start, you only have access to the Crop Altar, but once you complete one of the six categories within, it opens the Catch Altar as well. These are all the altars, their categories, and every temple offering available.
Many of these altars only have five temple offerings available but the ones that have more means you get a choice of which five to offer. Any that are required to have a specific quality level are noted in italics.
Crop Altar Temple Offerings
As the name implies here, these are food and resource materials you can receive through your farm. They are also items that can be discovered and gathered while exploring.
The easiest one I started with to open up the Catch Altar next was the Essential Resources. I had already been clearing out my land and all of these resources came from those activities, only leaving me with one item I had to go digging for by the time the altars began.
Essential Resources
- 10 Wood
- 10 Stone
- 10 Fiber
- 10 Sap
- 5 Maple Seeds
- 5 Oak Seeds
- 5 Pine Cones
Spring Sesajen
- Wasabi
- Morel
- Turnip
- Carrot
- Daisy
Summer Sesajen
- Shallot
- Hibiscus
- Blueberry
- Hot Pepper
- Bronze Quality Sunflower
Fall Sesajen
- Black Trumpet
- Fig
- Orchid
- Pumpkin
- Bronze Quality Rice
Winter Sesajen
- Brussel Sprout
- Kale
- Rose Hip
- Snow Drop
- Bronze Quality Tea Leaf
Ocean Loot
- 5 Sea Salt
- Calico Scallop
- Eastern Oyster
- Blue Mussel
- Purple Urchin
Catch Altar Temple Offerings
This set of temple offerings includes your fishing as well as your bug-hunting catches.
Fresh Water Fish
- Catfish
- Tilapia
- Rainbow Fish
- Silver Arowana
- Silver Quality Koi
Sea Water Fish
- Pink Snapper
- Lionfish
- Asian Sheepshead
- Yellowfin Tuna
- Silver Quality Sardine
Rare Fish
- Sturgeon
- Gator Gar
- Arapaima
- Giant Sea Bass
- Yellow Moray Eel
Day Insect
- Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly
- Tiger Beetle
- Yucca Moth
- Assam Silk Moth
- Monarch Caterpillar
Night Insect
- Firefly
- Cecropia Caterpillar
- Centipede
- Rove Beetle
- Atlas Moth
Ocean Critters
- Cannonball Jellyfish
- Hermit Crab
- Sexy Shrimp
- Sunflower Sea Star
- Pom-Pom Crab
Advanced Altar Temple Offerings
As your farm and skills progress, you will be able to create and gather more complex items that will suffice as these temple offerings.
Barn Animals
- Milk
- Goat Milk
- Wool
- Large Goat Milk
- Large Wool
- Silver Quality Large Milk
Coop Animals
- Egg
- Duck Egg
- Large Egg
- Large Duck Egg
Basic Cooking
- Smoothie
- Grilled Fish
- Sunny Side Up Eggs
- Tomato Soup
- Onigiri
Basic Artisan
- Mayonnaise
- Duck Mayonnaise
- Cheese
- Goat Cheese
- Pickled Radishes
Fruit Plant
- Silver Quality Rambutan
- Silver Quality Durian
- Silver Quality Mango
- Silver Quality Dragonfruit
- Silver Quality Apple
- Silver Quality Lemon
- Silver Quality Almond
- Silver Quality Cocoa Bean
Monster Loot
- Spider Fur
- Monster Essence
- Bat Wing
- Tough Meat
- Slime Gloop
Rare Altar Temple Offerings
This altar requires rare temple offerings that are from crops, gems, cooking artisan, ranching, and some miscellaneous resources.
Rare Crops
- Gold Quality Sugarcane
- Gold Quality Snake Fruit
- Gold Quality Coffee Bean
- Gold Quality Taro Root
- Gold Quality Cactus
Precious Gems
- Black Opal
- Labradorite
- Diamond
- Peridot
- Red Beryl
Rare Cooking
- Vegan Taco
- Apple Pie
- Serabi
- Pad Thai
- Es Cendol
Rare Artisan
- Titan Arum Black Honey
- Kombucha
- Apple Wine
- Fermented Goat Cheese Wheel
- White Truffle Oil
Rare Ranching Products
- Black Truffle
- Large Quail Egg
- Large Llama Wool
- Large Feather
- Large Gesha Coffee Bean
Rare Resources
- 3 Gold Bar
- 3 Osmium Bar
- 3 Gold Kelp Essence
- 3 Osmium Kelp Essence
- 10 Hardwood
- 3 Battery
