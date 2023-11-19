All Coral Island Temple Offerings

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Coral Island has been inflicted with a sickness and the goddess has deemed you the key to turning it all around. This is the main mission of your time in Starlet Town and is done by giving the goddess temple offerings at the Lake to strengthen her.

After your encounter with the Chieftan in the Mythical Dream quest, you will start having access to some of the lake temple offering altars. Each of the temple offerings comes in six different groups. The more you fill out each altar, the more altars open up. To start, you only have access to the Crop Altar, but once you complete one of the six categories within, it opens the Catch Altar as well. These are all the altars, their categories, and every temple offering available.

Many of these altars only have five temple offerings available but the ones that have more means you get a choice of which five to offer. Any that are required to have a specific quality level are noted in italics.

Crop Altar Temple Offerings

As the name implies here, these are food and resource materials you can receive through your farm. They are also items that can be discovered and gathered while exploring.

The easiest one I started with to open up the Catch Altar next was the Essential Resources. I had already been clearing out my land and all of these resources came from those activities, only leaving me with one item I had to go digging for by the time the altars began.

Essential Resources

10 Wood

10 Stone

10 Fiber

10 Sap

5 Maple Seeds

5 Oak Seeds

5 Pine Cones

Spring Sesajen

Wasabi

Morel

Turnip

Carrot

Daisy

Summer Sesajen

Shallot

Hibiscus

Blueberry

Hot Pepper

Bronze Quality Sunflower

Fall Sesajen

Black Trumpet

Fig

Orchid

Pumpkin

Bronze Quality Rice

Winter Sesajen

Brussel Sprout

Kale

Rose Hip

Snow Drop

Bronze Quality Tea Leaf

Ocean Loot

5 Sea Salt

Calico Scallop

Eastern Oyster

Blue Mussel

Purple Urchin

Catch Altar Temple Offerings

This set of temple offerings includes your fishing as well as your bug-hunting catches.

Fresh Water Fish

Catfish

Tilapia

Rainbow Fish

Silver Arowana

Silver Quality Koi

Sea Water Fish

Pink Snapper

Lionfish

Asian Sheepshead

Yellowfin Tuna

Silver Quality Sardine

Rare Fish

Sturgeon

Gator Gar

Arapaima

Giant Sea Bass

Yellow Moray Eel

Day Insect

Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly

Tiger Beetle

Yucca Moth

Assam Silk Moth

Monarch Caterpillar

Night Insect

Firefly

Cecropia Caterpillar

Centipede

Rove Beetle

Atlas Moth

Ocean Critters

Cannonball Jellyfish

Hermit Crab

Sexy Shrimp

Sunflower Sea Star

Pom-Pom Crab

Advanced Altar Temple Offerings

As your farm and skills progress, you will be able to create and gather more complex items that will suffice as these temple offerings.

Barn Animals

Milk

Goat Milk

Wool

Large Goat Milk

Large Wool

Silver Quality Large Milk

Coop Animals

Egg

Duck Egg

Large Egg

Large Duck Egg

Basic Cooking

Smoothie

Grilled Fish

Sunny Side Up Eggs

Tomato Soup

Onigiri

Basic Artisan

Mayonnaise

Duck Mayonnaise

Cheese

Goat Cheese

Pickled Radishes

Fruit Plant

Silver Quality Rambutan

Silver Quality Durian

Silver Quality Mango

Silver Quality Dragonfruit

Silver Quality Apple

Silver Quality Lemon

Silver Quality Almond

Silver Quality Cocoa Bean

Monster Loot

Spider Fur

Monster Essence

Bat Wing

Tough Meat

Slime Gloop

Rare Altar Temple Offerings

This altar requires rare temple offerings that are from crops, gems, cooking artisan, ranching, and some miscellaneous resources.

Rare Crops

Gold Quality Sugarcane

Gold Quality Snake Fruit

Gold Quality Coffee Bean

Gold Quality Taro Root

Gold Quality Cactus

Precious Gems

Black Opal

Labradorite

Diamond

Peridot

Red Beryl

Rare Cooking

Vegan Taco

Apple Pie

Serabi

Pad Thai

Es Cendol

Rare Artisan

Titan Arum Black Honey

Kombucha

Apple Wine

Fermented Goat Cheese Wheel

White Truffle Oil

Rare Ranching Products

Black Truffle

Large Quail Egg

Large Llama Wool

Large Feather

Large Gesha Coffee Bean

Rare Resources

3 Gold Bar

3 Osmium Bar

3 Gold Kelp Essence

3 Osmium Kelp Essence

10 Hardwood

3 Battery

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2023