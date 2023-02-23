All Crafting Recipes in Green Hell

Image: AOTF

Green Hell, like its namesake, can be one nightmarish place, and to advance slowly but surely you will need the help of crafting recipes in order to brave the dangers of the jungle. These recipes can range from the simple, to increasingly complex, but one thing’s for sure – all of them will be necessary.

What are the Crafting Recipes in Green Hell?

Green Hell features a wide variety of crafting recipes under different categories. As a rule of thumb, each category also features advancing tiers which are better than the next. Advancing through the game lets you make more complex yet overall better equipment in order to emerge victorious against this lush inferno.

Without further ado, here are all the crafting recipes in Green Hell, listed by category.

Image: AOTF

Armor

Leaf armor – 1x banana leaf + 2x rope

1x banana leaf + 2x rope Stick armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x stick + 2x rope

1x banana leaf + 3x stick + 2x rope Bamboo armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x bamboo stick + 2x rope

1x banana leaf + 3x bamboo stick + 2x rope Bone armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x bone + 2x rope

1x banana leaf + 3x bone + 2x rope Armadillo armor – 1x banana leaf + 1x armadillo shell + 2x rope

1x banana leaf + 1x armadillo shell + 2x rope Metal armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x metal armor cast + 2x rope

Related: All Cheats and Console Commands for The Forest

Axes

Stone axe – 1x small stone + 1x stick

1x small stone + 1x stick Stone pickaxe – 1x stick + 1x stone blade + 1x rope

1x stick + 1x stone blade + 1x rope Axe – 1x stick + 2x small stone + 1x rope

1x stick + 2x small stone + 1x rope Blade axe – 1x stick + 3x stone blade

1x stick + 3x stone blade Bone axe – 1x stick + 2x bone + 1x rope

1x stick + 2x bone + 1x rope Metal axe – 1x stick + 1x metal axe cast + 1x rope

1x stick + 1x metal axe cast + 1x rope Metal pickax – 1x metal blade cast + 1x stick + 1x rope

1x metal blade cast + 1x stick + 1x rope Obsidian axe – 1x obsidian stone + 1x stick + 1x rope

1x obsidian stone + 1x stick + 1x rope Aztec weapon – 1x plank + 2x obsidian stone + 1x rope

Bandages

Leaf bandage – 1x molineria leaf

1x molineria leaf Ash dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x ash

1x leaf bandage + 1x ash Tobacco dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x tobacco leaf

1x leaf bandage + 1x tobacco leaf Honey dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x honeycomb

1x leaf bandage + 1x honeycomb Lily dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x plantain lily leaf

1x leaf bandage + 1x plantain lily leaf Goliath dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x goliath birdeater ash

Blades

Stone blade – 2x small stone

2x small stone Stick blade – 2x small stick + 1x small stone + 1x rope

2x small stick + 1x small stone + 1x rope Bone knife – 1x bone + 1x rope

1x bone + 1x rope Obsidian blade – 1x obsidian stone + 1x small stone + 1x rope

1x obsidian stone + 1x small stone + 1x rope Metal blade – 1x metal blade cast + 1x rope

Blowpipes and darts

Bamboo blowpipe – 1x long bamboo stick + 2x rope

1x long bamboo stick + 2x rope Unfinished darts – 1x bamboo stick + 1x fiber

1x bamboo stick + 1x fiber Poison dart – 1x unfinished dart + 1x poison dart frog + frog stretcher

Bows and arrows

Bow – 1x long stick + 1x rope

1x long stick + 1x rope Bamboo bow – 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope

1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope Arrow – 2x feather + 1x small stick

2x feather + 1x small stick Metal arrow – 1x metal arrowhead cast + 2x feather + 1x small stick + 1x rope

Fishing tools

Fishing rod – 1x long stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell

1x long stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell Bamboo fishing rod – 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell

1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell Fish hook – 1x fish bone

1x fish bone Bone hook – 1x bone needle

Related: Sons of the Forest Release Date, Trailers, and Everything We Know

Hand tools

Coconut bidon – 1x coconut + 1x rope

1x coconut + 1x rope Hand drill – 1x stick + 1x small stick

1x stick + 1x small stick Hand drill plank – 1x small stick + 1x plank

1x small stick + 1x plank Tribal Firestarter – 2x stick + 2x rope

2x stick + 2x rope Fire bow – 1x bow + 1x small stone + 1x small stick + 1x plank

1x bow + 1x small stone + 1x small stick + 1x plank Weak torch – 1x stick + 1x rope

1x stick + 1x rope Torch – 1x stick + 1x rope + 1x wood resin

Molds

Armor mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stick

1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stick Arrow mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x arrow

1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x arrow Axe mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stone axe

1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stone axe Blade mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stone blade

Spears

Weak spear – 1x long stick

1x long stick Four-pronged spear – 2x small stick + 1x long stick + 1x rope

2x small stick + 1x long stick + 1x rope Bamboo spear – 1x long bamboo stick

1x long bamboo stick Four-pronged bamboo spear – 2x small stick + 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope

2x small stick + 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope Stone spear – 1x stone blade + 1x long stick + 1x rope

1x stone blade + 1x long stick + 1x rope Bone spear – 1x bone + 1x long stick + 1x rope

1x bone + 1x long stick + 1x rope Metal spear – 1x metal blade crest + 1x long stick + 1x rope

1x metal blade crest + 1x long stick + 1x rope Obsidian spear – 1x obsidian stone + 1x long stick + 1x rope

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023