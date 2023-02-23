All Crafting Recipes in Green Hell

Green Hell, like its namesake, can be one nightmarish place, and to advance slowly but surely you will need the help of crafting recipes in order to brave the dangers of the jungle. These recipes can range from the simple, to increasingly complex, but one thing’s for sure – all of them will be necessary.
What are the Crafting Recipes in Green Hell?
Green Hell features a wide variety of crafting recipes under different categories. As a rule of thumb, each category also features advancing tiers which are better than the next. Advancing through the game lets you make more complex yet overall better equipment in order to emerge victorious against this lush inferno.
Without further ado, here are all the crafting recipes in Green Hell, listed by category.
Armor
- Leaf armor – 1x banana leaf + 2x rope
- Stick armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x stick + 2x rope
- Bamboo armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x bamboo stick + 2x rope
- Bone armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x bone + 2x rope
- Armadillo armor – 1x banana leaf + 1x armadillo shell + 2x rope
- Metal armor – 1x banana leaf + 3x metal armor cast + 2x rope
Axes
- Stone axe – 1x small stone + 1x stick
- Stone pickaxe – 1x stick + 1x stone blade + 1x rope
- Axe – 1x stick + 2x small stone + 1x rope
- Blade axe – 1x stick + 3x stone blade
- Bone axe – 1x stick + 2x bone + 1x rope
- Metal axe – 1x stick + 1x metal axe cast + 1x rope
- Metal pickax – 1x metal blade cast + 1x stick + 1x rope
- Obsidian axe – 1x obsidian stone + 1x stick + 1x rope
- Aztec weapon – 1x plank + 2x obsidian stone + 1x rope
Bandages
- Leaf bandage – 1x molineria leaf
- Ash dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x ash
- Tobacco dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x tobacco leaf
- Honey dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x honeycomb
- Lily dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x plantain lily leaf
- Goliath dressing – 1x leaf bandage + 1x goliath birdeater ash
Blades
- Stone blade – 2x small stone
- Stick blade – 2x small stick + 1x small stone + 1x rope
- Bone knife – 1x bone + 1x rope
- Obsidian blade – 1x obsidian stone + 1x small stone + 1x rope
- Metal blade – 1x metal blade cast + 1x rope
Blowpipes and darts
- Bamboo blowpipe – 1x long bamboo stick + 2x rope
- Unfinished darts – 1x bamboo stick + 1x fiber
- Poison dart – 1x unfinished dart + 1x poison dart frog + frog stretcher
Bows and arrows
- Bow – 1x long stick + 1x rope
- Bamboo bow – 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope
- Arrow – 2x feather + 1x small stick
- Metal arrow – 1x metal arrowhead cast + 2x feather + 1x small stick + 1x rope
Fishing tools
- Fishing rod – 1x long stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell
- Bamboo fishing rod – 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope + 2x feather + 1x Brazil nut shell
- Fish hook – 1x fish bone
- Bone hook – 1x bone needle
Hand tools
- Coconut bidon – 1x coconut + 1x rope
- Hand drill – 1x stick + 1x small stick
- Hand drill plank – 1x small stick + 1x plank
- Tribal Firestarter – 2x stick + 2x rope
- Fire bow – 1x bow + 1x small stone + 1x small stick + 1x plank
- Weak torch – 1x stick + 1x rope
- Torch – 1x stick + 1x rope + 1x wood resin
Molds
- Armor mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stick
- Arrow mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x arrow
- Axe mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stone axe
- Blade mold – 1x empty mold + 1x melted iron ore + 1x stone blade
Spears
- Weak spear – 1x long stick
- Four-pronged spear – 2x small stick + 1x long stick + 1x rope
- Bamboo spear – 1x long bamboo stick
- Four-pronged bamboo spear – 2x small stick + 1x long bamboo stick + 1x rope
- Stone spear – 1x stone blade + 1x long stick + 1x rope
- Bone spear – 1x bone + 1x long stick + 1x rope
- Metal spear – 1x metal blade crest + 1x long stick + 1x rope
- Obsidian spear – 1x obsidian stone + 1x long stick + 1x rope
