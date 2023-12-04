All Custom Mode Options in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Explorer too easy? Tactician too hard? Not to worry! Baldur’s Gate 3 now has Custom Mode, allowing you to tweak a ton of settings to craft your perfect mode. Here’s every option in the new Custom Mode for Baldur’s Gate 3.

All BG3 Custom Mode Options

Single Save

On or off. Only one save slot. No separate saves, so no going back to a decision you made a few hours ago. This setting cannot be changed when the custom game starts.

Enemy Aggression

Explorer, Balanced, or Tactician. Explorer enemies will be easier, whereas Tactician enemies will be ruthless!

Character Power

Explorer, Balanced, or Tactician. Want to feel like a God? Explorer makes characters and allies more powerful, while Tactician ensures enemies are a much more daunting fight. Balanced keeps allies and enemies at the same level of strength.

Enemy Loadouts

Explorer, Balanced, or Tactician. Explorer allows enemies to have basic spells and items. Tactician allows them to cast complicated spells and use advanced items. Again, Balanced is the middle of these two options.

Additional Combat Mechanics

Explorer, Balanced, or Tactician. If you want additional mechanics for your fights, making enemies tougher and requiring you to strategize, choose Tactician! If you’re feeling like combat is a bit too difficult or complicated, you can go the Explorer route.

Proficiency Bonus

-1 to +4. Adjusts the proficiency bonus for all characters, making some rolls more difficult or much easier.

Enemy Critical Hits

On or off. Determines whether enemies are allowed to make critical hits. Off is easier, and on is harder.

No Death Saving Throws

On or off. If on, player characters will not die at 0 HP. They will remain stabilized until helped up.

Disable Free First Strikes

On or off. If on, attacks used to initiate combat will count as an action for your turn. If off, attacks used to initiate combat will not count as your action in combat and, therefore, are “free.”

Camp Cost Multiplier

0.5 to 3. This multiplies how many camp supplies are required for a full rest each night.

Short Rest Full Heal

On or off. If on, a short rest will fully restore you and your companions’ health.

Trader Price Modifier

1 to 4. Trader prices are multiplied by this number, and the money you receive for items is divided by this number.

Multiclassing

On or off. Determines whether choosing an additional class at level-up, or multiclassing, is allowed. This setting cannot be changed when the custom game starts.

Always Prompt Reactions

On or off. If on, reactions will take place and “pause” the game by default.

Hide NPC Health

On or off. If on, you will only see the health of player-controlled characters.

Hide Failed Perception Rolls

On or off. If off, failed perception rolls will no longer notify you that there was something you missed — if you fail, you won’t even know there was a roll in the first place!

Hide Passive Rolls in Dialogues

On or off. If off, the game will not let you know whether you have passed or failed a passive roll in dialogue. Used when making rolls like passive history checks.

Preview Dialogue Check Difficulty Before Rolling

On or off. If on, the game will allow you to preview the difficulty of an ability or skill check before you commit to the dialogue option.

Hide Difficulty Class During Rolls

On or off. Want to add some suspense to your rolls? If on, this setting will hide the required number, or difficulty class, of rolls made for ability and skill checks.

Should I Play Custom Mode?

Custom mode does not affect the story or your achievements, so there are no big downsides to selecting custom mode. However, it is recommended to go with a premade difficulty, such as Explorer, Balanced, or Tactician, for your first run-through, as these changes can seriously affect your gameplay. Luckily, you’re able to re-balance a majority of them throughout the custom game. If you know what you’re doing and know what you like, try out custom mode! For players new to Baldur’s Gate 3, you should probably try out a pre-made option to get a smooth, balanced experience.

Related: 5 Strongest Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiclass Combinations

With these options, you should be able to customize your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience exactly as you like! Since custom mode requires a new game, check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help you along your new adventure!

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023