5 Strongest Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiclass Combinations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Baldur’s Gate 3, not all multiclass combinations are beneficial, with some proving to be significantly stronger than others

Despite its source material not being the most intricate TTRPG available, Baldur’s Gate 3 remains a fairly complex RPG. Not only do you have many ways to solve situations, but you have countless ways to build your character. Here are some of the best multiclass combinations in the game.

The 5 Best Multiclass Builds in BG3

Barbarian / Paladin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Barbarians don’t scale well but do have amazing abilities at early levels. Combining the Barbarian’s rage with the Paladin’s Divine Smite spells is what makes this multiclass damage so significantly powerful. Besides, the combination of the Barbarian’s rage and the Paladin’s Lay on Hands provides a significant boost to your character’s survivability. Just be careful since the only spell you can use when raging is the Divine Smite.

Druid / Wizard

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is the ultimate summoner’s build in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will have access to arcane and natural spells. But going for the Circle of the Spores and Necromancy School allows you to have access to Zombies, Skeletons, and Fungal Zombies. You can use a swarm of allied undead creatures to overwhelm your adversaries, allowing your party to flank them or safely finish them off from a distance. Just be careful about your Ability scores. You will need both Wisdom and Intelligence for this build.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Build: Best Spells, Feats, and Multiclass

Warlock / Fighter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Also known as the Swordlock, this build creates a versatile warrior. You can use heavy swords with high damage due to the Warlock’s Pact of the Blade and the Fighter’s Great Weapon Fighting style. Another intriguing aspect of this combination is the multitude of abilities your character recovers after a Short Rest. You will get back all your spell slots, Action Surge, and Second Wind.

Fighter / Wizard

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This build is just a better version of the Eldritch Knight. You will have high burst damage thanks to wizard spells, more utility thanks to Ritual Spells, more durability thanks to the Fighter’s higher hit points and Armor Proficiency, and will be able to buff yourself with utility spells so you can fight more efficiently. An alternative version of this build is the ranged Fighter / Wizard, which allows you to use many spells for repositioning and crowd control while dealing good amounts of damage with arrows.

Sorcerer / Warlock

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With this build, you will combine versatility with consistency. Not only will you have access to the Sorcerer’s Megamagic, but you will also be able to recover spell slots after each short rest. On top of that, you also can get the Pact of the Blade to be able to fight at melee range. This way, your character becomes more reliable at all distances. Not only that, both the Sorcerer and the Warlock use Charisma as their main Ability, allowing you to multiclass without much trouble.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023