Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Build: Best Spells, Feats, and Multiclass

Do you know all the best Spells, Feats, and multiclass options for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3? If not, you’re in the right place!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fun game where you can play as different characters. One of these characters is Gale, a wizard with lots of cool spells. This guide will help you make Gale the best he can be!

Best Builds for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale can be many things, but one of my favorite ways to play him is as an Evocation Wizard. This school allows you to learn evocation spells at half cost and give your allies immunity to your evocation spells. At level 6, your Evocantion Cantrips become more powerful. At level 10, you add your Intelligence Modifier to your spells.

Best Feats for Gale

Feats are special skills that make Gale even better. Here are some good ones for Gale:

Ability Improvement: All characters can benefit from this feat. You increase one Ability by 2, or two Abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20.

War Caster: You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range.

Spell Sniper: You learn a cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking with a spell is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Gale’s Best Spells

Gale can use lots of different spells. Here are some of the best ones:

Cantrips: Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp, Bone Chill, Mage Hand.

Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp, Bone Chill, Mage Hand. Level 1 spells: Shield, Mage Armor, Magic Missile, Witch Bolt.

Shield, Mage Armor, Magic Missile, Witch Bolt. Level 2 spells: Shatter, Knock.

Shatter, Knock. Level 3 spells: Counterspell, Lightning Bolt, Fireball.

Counterspell, Lightning Bolt, Fireball. Level 4 spells: Dimension Door, Greater Invisibility, Blight.

Dimension Door, Greater Invisibility, Blight. Level 5 spells: Cone of Cold, Telekinesis.

Cone of Cold, Telekinesis. Level 6 spells: Chain Lightning, Disintegrate, Sunbeam.

Knock is by far one of the best utility spells of the game. Not having a key or a rogue in your team won’t ever be a problem. Cast Knock and you’re good to go. It opens any locked door or chest. Invisibility is also useful in a number of situations. You can use it to ambush your enemies and start a combat encounter from a better position.

Best Multiclass Choices for Gale in BG3

Wizard is not the best class for multiclassing combos, but there are ways to make it work.

Sorcerer: You gain access to Metamagic, allowing you to regain and shape spell slots. You also have access to more spells, making you a powerful and versatile spellcaster. Storm Sorcerer is a subclass that works well with Evocation Wizards.

You gain access to Metamagic, allowing you to regain and shape spell slots. You also have access to more spells, making you a powerful and versatile spellcaster. Storm Sorcerer is a subclass that works well with Evocation Wizards. Fighter: As a Wizard/Fighter, you can fight at close range, last longer during battles, and use spells to buff yourself and last longer. It’s a very versatile combination, but it depends on having high scores in three different Abilities.

As a Wizard/Fighter, you can fight at close range, last longer during battles, and use spells to buff yourself and last longer. It’s a very versatile combination, but it depends on having high scores in three different Abilities. Spore Druid: Being a Spore Druid and a Necromancer at the same time is the ultimate build for those who want to have as many undead servants as possible at the same time in Baldur’s Gate 3.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023