Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Dead Hills collectible locations in Aliens: Dark Descent so you can complete achievements that require you to find all Datapads and Xenomorph Blueprints? The Datapad and Xenomorph Blueprint collectibles are scattered all over the Dead Hills compound, but some can be missed. Three are only available if you progressyour deployments far enough as part of different quests. Discovering that you can’t collect all of them on your first deployment may be frustrating, leading to wasted time and confusion during your search. But don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with an easy-to-follow guide that lists all the locations.

All 19 Dead Hills Datapad Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

Here are all 19 Dead Hills Datapad locations in Aliens: Dark Descent broken down by location and total Datapads at each location:

Agricultural Laboratory: 2

2 Bar: 1

1 Community Center: 1

1 Generator Room: 2

2 Level 2: 1

1 Mine Entrance: 2

2 Sheriff’s Office: 4

4 Slaughterhouse: 3

3 Veterinary Clinic: 1

1 Warehouse: 1

1 Workshop: 1

Agricultural Laboratory

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two Datapads in the Agricultural Laboratory building.

Bar

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is one Datapad in the Bar building.

Community Center

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is one Datapad in the Community Center building.

Generator Room

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two Datapads in the Generator Room building. Note: You will find the second Datapad during the second deployment to Dead Hills. You can find it when searching for the Smuggler’s Datapad in this location.

Level 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find one Datapad on Level 2 at the marked location above.

Mine Entrance

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two Datapads at the Mine Entrance. You cannot access this area during your first deployment to Dead Hills.

Sheriff’s Office

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are four Datapads at the Sheriff’s Office building.

Slaughter House

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three Datapads in the Slaughterhouse building. Note: You will find the third Datapad at this location when you investigate the shipping container manifest, which is the Datapad itself.

Veterinary Clinic

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is one Datapad at the Veterinary Clinic building.

Warehouse

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find one Datapad during your second deployment to Dead Hills when you search the quartermaster’s computer for supplies for the Otoga.

Workshop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is one Datapad in the Workshop building.

Related: Can You Control Each Unit Individually in Aliens: Dark Descent?

Dead Hills Xenotech Blueprint Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two Xenotech Blueprints in the Dead Hills compound. You can obtain the first one at the start of your first deployment there. Unfortunately, the second one can’t be obtained until the end of the second deployment after you kill the Xenomorph Queen in the mine location.

Where to Find the Chitin Kevlar Plates Xenotech Blueprint

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first Xenotech Blueprint is located on the 2nd Floor in the location of the green dots shown above. The Chitin Kevlar Plates passively increases the Armor Points of the whole squad by 1.

Where to Find the Extraction Device Xenotech Blueprint

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Xenotech Blueprint is located on the Mineshaft -1 floor of the Mine. You will obtain it automatically when you loot the Xenomorph Queen as part of the quest. The Extraction Device allows you to heal a Marine from a Facehugger implantation.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023