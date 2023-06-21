Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Berkley’s Docks collectible locations in Aliens: Dark Descent so you can obtain the achievement that requires you to find all Datapads and Xenotech Blueprint from each mission level? Fortunately, the collection of items in Berkley’s Docks is not as extensive as in Dead Hills, but they are still scattered across multiple map levels. To make it easier, here’s a guide that will help you locate all collectibles.

All 11 Berkley’s Docks Datapad Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

You will find eight Datapads on the 1st floor and three on the 2nd floor of the Berkley’s Docks mission.

All 8 Berkley’s Docks 1st Floor Datapad Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are a total of eight Datapads you will find on the 1st Floor of Berkley’s Docks. You won’t be able to collect all eight until the last mission before leaving the area. This Datapad is located in the same room as the Xenomorph Queen on the Northeast side of the map during the Explore the Warehouses quest. Don’t worry if you miss any of the 1st floor Datapads as you can return here again to retrieve them if needed.

All 3 Berkley’s Docks Second Floor Datapad Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

There are three Datapad locations on the 2nd floor of Berkley’s Docks. You could return to this floor on a different deployment if you missed any of these your first time. However, you must go up the north elevator, which is the one you came down in after completing the quests on the 2nd floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the first datapad on the 2nd floor while on the Reach the Command Room portion of the Check the Shipping Manifest in the Command Room quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the second Datapad on the 2nd floor while on the Connect Hayes to the SatCom portion of the Find a Way to Reach the Command Room quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the third Datapad while on the Eliminate the Dockers in the Command Room portion of the Check the Shipping Manifest in the Command Room quest.

Related: All Refinery Collectible Locations in Aliens: Dark Descent

Berkley’s Docks Xenotech Blueprint Location in Aliens: Dark Descent

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jonas will tell you that you don’t need to kill the Xenomorph Queen but can instead sneak around it. However, to obtain the Xenotech Blueprint, you must alert and kill the Xenomorph Queen. Once it dies, you can obtain it by looting it for the Xenomorph Blueprint and the Xenomorph Sample.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023