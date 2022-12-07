All Death Knight Cards in Hearthstone: March of the Lich King

The Death Knight, Hearthstone’s second additional Class and eleventh overall, has arrived with the new March of the Lich King expansion. Almost all Death Knight cards in Hearthstone revolve around the class’ unique resource system, Corpses, as well as Runes, which dictate which cards you can put in your deck.
All Death Knight Cards in Hearthstone
Below are all Death Knight cards in Hearthstone as of March of the Lich King. This includes the Death Knight Core set, the shop-exclusive Path of Arthas set, and the March of the Lich King’s set itself.
Core Death Knight Set
The entire Core Death Knight set is given to players for free once they have unlocked the Death Knight class. This set is not tied to March of the Lich King expansion, meaning it won’t leave Standard when MotLK is rotated out.
1-Cost
Minions
- Skeletal Sidekick 1/2 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry: Give a friendly Undead +2 Attack.
- Noxious Cadaver 1/2 (Rare) [Undead] — Battlecry: Deal 2 damage to an enemy and your hero.
- Boddy Bagger 1/3 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry: Gain a Corpse.
Spells
- Runeforging (Rare) [Shadow] — Draw a weapon. Spend a Corpse to reduce its cost by (1).
- Plagued Grain (Rare) (3 Unholy) — Gain 4 Corpses. Shuffle four Crates into your deck that summon a 2/2 Undead when drawn.
- Heart Strike (Common) — Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, gain a Corpse.
2-Cost
Minions
- Harbinger of Winter 2/2 (Common) (2 Frost) [Undead] — Deathrattle: Draw a Frost spell.
- Bonedigger Geist 2/2 (Rare) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend a Corpse to gain +1/+2.
- Battlefield Necromancer 2/3 (Common) (2 Unholy) — At the end of your turn, raise a Corpse as a 1/2 Risen Footman with Taunt.
Spells
- Obliterate (Epic) (1 Blood) — Destroy a minion. Your hero takes damage equal to its Health.
- Frost Strike (Common) (2 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, Discover a Frost Rune card.
- Defrost (Rare) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Draw a card. Spend 2 Corpses to draw another.
3-Cost
Minions
- Ymirjar Deathbringer 3/3 (Rare) (2 Unholy) [Undead] — Taunt. Deathrattle: Spend 3 Corpses to summon a 3/3 RIsen Ymirjar with Taunt.
- Chillfallen Baron 2/2 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry and Deathrattle: Draw a card.
Spells
- Graveyard Shift (Rare) (1 Unholy) — Summon two 1/1 Zombies with Reborn.
- Anti-Magic Shell (Rare) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] — Give your minions +1/+1 and “Can’t be targeted by spells or Hero Powers.”
Weapons
- Rimefang Sword 2/3 (Rare) (2 Frost) — After your hero attacks, reduce the Cost of a spell in your hand by (1).
4-Cost
Minions
- Thassarian 3/3 (Legendary) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Reborn Battlecry and Deathrattle: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy.
- Repulsive Gargantuan 3/6 (Epic) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Enemy characters can’t be healed.
Spells
- Remorseless Winter (Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal to damage to all enemies. Draw a card.
- Grave Strength (Epic) (3 Unholy) [Shadow] — Give your minions +1 Attack. Spend 5 Corpses to give them +3 instead.
- Death Strike (Common) (1 Blood) — Lifesteal. Deal 6 damage to a minion.
5-Cost
Minions
- Rime Sculptor 3/3 (Rare) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Battlecry: Summon two 2/1 Rime Elementals with “Deathrattle: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy.“
- Posessifier 3/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) — Battlecry: Summon two 1/1 Fighters with Rush and Reborn
- Deathbringer Saurfang 3/5 (Legendary) (2 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt. Deathrattle: Return this to your hand. It costs Health instead of Mana.
Spells
- Army of the Dead (Common) (2 Unholy) [Shadow} — Raise up to 5 Corpses as 2/2 Risen Ghouls with Rush.
6-Cost
Minions
- Overseer Frigidara 5/6 (Legendary) (2 Frost) — Battlecry: Draw 2 Spells. If they’re both Frost spells, deal 2 damage to all enemies.
- Gnome Muncher 5/6 (Common) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt, Lifesteal. At the end of your turn, attack the lowest Health enemy.
Weapons
- Corrupted Ashbringer 5/2 (Common) (2 Unholy) — Lifesteal
7-Cost
Minions
- Patchwerk 4/6 (Legendary) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Destroy a random minion in your opponent’s hand, deck, and battlefield.
8-Cost
Minions
- Lord Marrowgar 9/7 (Legendary) (3 Unholy) [Undead] — Battlecry: Raise ALL of your Corpses as 1/1 Risen Golems with Rush. For each that can’t fit, give one +2/+2.
10-Cost
Minions
- Stitched Giant 8/8 (Epic) (2 Unholy) [Undead] — Costs (1) less for each Corpse you’ve spent this game.
March of the Lich King
March of the Lich King cards can be obtained from March of the Lich King packs, crafted, or acquired via shop bundles.
2-Cost
Minions
- Necrotic Mortician 2/3 (Common) (2 Unholy) — Battlecry: If a friendly Undead died after your last turn, Discover an Unholy Rune card.
- Hematurge 2/3 (Rare) (2 Blood) — Battlecry: Spend a Corpse to Discover a Blood Rune card.
Spells
- Vampiric Blood (Rare) (3 Blood) — Give your hero +5 Health. Spend 3 Corpses to gain 5 more and draw a card.
3-Cost
Minions
- Meat Grinder 3/4 (Epic) (1 Unholy) [Mech] — Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 3 Corpses.
- Blightfang 3/3 (Legendary) (1 Unholy) [Beast] — Battlecry: Infect all enemy minions. When they die, you summon a 2/2 Zombie with Taunt.
- Acolyte of Death 3/4 (Common) (1 Frost) — After a friendly Undead dies, draw a card.
Spells
- Unholy Frenzy (Rare) (1 Unholy) — Choose an enemy minion. Your minions attack it. Resummon any that die.
Weapons
- Soulbreaker 3/2 (Common) (1 Blood) — After your hero attacks and kills a minion, gain 2 Corpses.
5-Cost
Spells
- Corpse Explosion (Rare) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Detonate a Corpse to deal 1 damage to all minions. If any are still alive, repeat this.
7-Cost
Minions
- Alexandros Mograine (Legendary) (3 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: For the rest of the game, deal 3 damage to your opponent at the end of your turns.
Weapons
8-Cost
Minions
- Soulstealer 5/5 (Epic) (3 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Destroy all other
minions. Gain 1 Corpse for each enemy destroyed.
- Boneguard Commander 8/8 (Rare) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt. Battlecry: Raise up to 6 Corpses as 1/2 Risen Footmen with Taunt.
9-Cost
Spells
- The Scourge (Legendary) (2 Unholy) [Shadow] — Fill the board with random Undead.
Path of Arthas Death Knight Cards
The Path of Arthas set can only be bought as a full set in the Hearthstone Shop. Some cards are repeats of the regular March of the Lich King set.
0-Cost
Spells
- Horn of Winter (Common) (2 Frost) [Frost] — Refresh 2 Mana Crystals.
1-Cost
Minions
- Ymirjar Frostbreaker (Common) (1 Frost) — Battlecry: Gain +1 Attack for each Frost spell in your hand.
Spells
- Icy Touch (Common) [Frost] — Deal 2 damage to an enemy and Freeze it.
Weapons
- Bone Breaker 2/2 (Common) (1 Frost) — After your hero attacks a minion, deal 2 damage to the enemy hero.
2-Cost
Minions
- VIcious Bloodworm 3/2 (Rare) (1 Blood) [Beast] — Battlecry: Give a minion in your hand Attack equal to this minion’s Attack.
- Deathchiller 2/3 (Rare) (2 Frost) [Elemental] — After you cast a spell, deal 1 damage to two random enemies.
Spells
- Plague Strike (Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] —Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, summon a 2/2 Zombie with Rush.
- Dark Transformation (Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] — Transform an Undead into a 4/5 Undead Monstrosity with Rush.
- Blood Tap (Rare) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 3 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.
3-Cost
Minions
- Darkfallen Neophyte 2/5 (Common) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend 2 Corpses to five all minions in your hand+2 Attack.
Spells
- Howling Blast (Rare) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to an enemy and Freeze it. Deal 1 damage to all other enemies.
- Glacial Advance (Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 4 damage. Your next spell this turn costs (2) less.
- Asphyxiate (Common) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Destroy the highest Attack enemy minion.
4-Cost
Minions
- Nerubian Swarmguard 1/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — Taunt Battlecry: Summon two copies of this minion.
- Malignant Horror 2/4 (Common) [Undead] — Reborn. At the end of your turn, spend 5 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.
- Lady Deathwhisper 4/3 (Legendary) (3 Frost) [Undead] — Deathrattle: Copy all Frost spells in your hand.
Spells
- Tomb Guardians (Rare) (2 Unholy) [Shadow] — Summon two 2/2 Zombies with Taunt. Spend 4 Corpses to give them Reborn.
Weapons
- Might of Menethil 4/2 (Epic) (2 Frost) — Battlecry: Spend up to 3 Corpses. Freeze that many enemy minions.
5-Cost
Minions
- Corpse Bride (Rare) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend up to 8 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.
Spells
- Blood Boil (Epic) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Lifesteal. Infect all enemy minions. At the end of your turns, they take 2 damage.
6-Cost
Minions
- Marrow Manipulator (Rare) (3 Frost) [Undead] — Bartlecry: Spend up to 5 Corpses. Deal 2 damage to a random enemy for each.
7-Cost
Spells
- Frostwyrm’s Fury (Epic) (3 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 5 damage. Freeze all enemy minions. Summon a 5/5 Frostwyrm.
Weapons
- Frostmoune 5/5 (Legendary) — Deathrattle: Summon every minion killed by this weapon.
9-Cost
Spells
