All Death Knight Cards in Hearthstone: March of the Lich King

The Death Knight, Hearthstone’s second additional Class and eleventh overall, has arrived with the new March of the Lich King expansion. Almost all Death Knight cards in Hearthstone revolve around the class’ unique resource system, Corpses, as well as Runes, which dictate which cards you can put in your deck.

All Death Knight Cards in Hearthstone

Below are all Death Knight cards in Hearthstone as of March of the Lich King. This includes the Death Knight Core set, the shop-exclusive Path of Arthas set, and the March of the Lich King’s set itself.

Core Death Knight Set

The entire Core Death Knight set is given to players for free once they have unlocked the Death Knight class. This set is not tied to March of the Lich King expansion, meaning it won’t leave Standard when MotLK is rotated out.

1-Cost

Minions

Skeletal Sidekick 1/2 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry : Give a friendly Undead +2 Attack.

1/2 (Common) [Undead] — : Give a friendly Undead +2 Attack. Noxious Cadaver 1/2 (Rare) [Undead] — Battlecry: Deal 2 damage to an enemy and your hero.

1/2 (Rare) [Undead] — Deal 2 damage to an enemy and your hero. Boddy Bagger 1/3 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry: Gain a Corpse.

Spells

Runeforging (Rare) [Shadow] — Draw a weapon. Spend a Corpse to reduce its cost by (1).

(Rare) [Shadow] — Draw a weapon. Spend a to reduce its cost by (1). Plagued Grain (Rare) (3 Unholy) — Gain 4 Corpses . Shuffle four Crates into your deck that summon a 2/2 Undead when drawn.

(Rare) (3 Unholy) — Gain 4 . Shuffle four Crates into your deck that summon a 2/2 Undead when drawn. Heart Strike (Common) — Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, gain a Corpse.

2-Cost

Minions

Harbinger of Winter 2/2 (Common) (2 Frost) [Undead] — Deathrattle: Draw a Frost spell.

2/2 (Common) (2 Frost) [Undead] — Draw a spell. Bonedigger Geist 2/2 (Rare) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend a Corpse to gain +1/+2.

2/2 (Rare) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — Spend a to gain +1/+2. Battlefield Necromancer 2/3 (Common) (2 Unholy) — At the end of your turn, raise a Corpse as a 1/2 Risen Footman with Taunt.

Spells

Obliterate (Epic) (1 Blood) — Destroy a minion. Your hero takes damage equal to its Health.

(Epic) (1 Blood) — Destroy a minion. Your hero takes damage equal to its Health. Frost Strike (Common) (2 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, Discover a Frost Rune card.

(Common) (2 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, a card. Defrost (Rare) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Draw a card. Spend 2 Corpses to draw another.

3-Cost

Minions

Ymirjar Deathbringer 3/3 (Rare) (2 Unholy) [Undead] — Taunt . Deathrattle: Spend 3 Corpses to summon a 3/3 RIsen Ymirjar with Taunt .

3/3 (Rare) (2 Unholy) [Undead] — . Spend 3 to summon a 3/3 with . Chillfallen Baron 2/2 (Common) [Undead] — Battlecry and Deathrattle: Draw a card.

Spells

Graveyard Shift (Rare) (1 Unholy) — Summon two 1/1 Zombies with Reborn .

(Rare) (1 Unholy) — Summon two 1/1 with . Anti-Magic Shell (Rare) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] — Give your minions +1/+1 and “Can’t be targeted by spells or Hero Powers.”

Weapons

Rimefang Sword 2/3 (Rare) (2 Frost) — After your hero attacks, reduce the Cost of a spell in your hand by (1).

4-Cost

Minions

Thassarian 3/3 (Legendary) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Reborn Battlecry and Deathrattle: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy.

3/3 (Legendary) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Deal 2 damage to a random enemy. Repulsive Gargantuan 3/6 (Epic) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Enemy characters can’t be healed.

Spells

Remorseless Winter (Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal to damage to all enemies. Draw a card.

(Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal to damage to all enemies. Draw a card. Grave Strength (Epic) (3 Unholy) [Shadow] — Give your minions +1 Attack. Spend 5 Corpses to give them +3 instead.

(Epic) (3 Unholy) [Shadow] — Give your minions +1 Attack. Spend 5 to give them +3 instead. Death Strike (Common) (1 Blood) — Lifesteal. Deal 6 damage to a minion.

5-Cost

Minions

Rime Sculptor 3/3 (Rare) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Battlecry: Summon two 2/1 Rime Elementals with “ Deathrattle: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy. “

3/3 (Rare) (1 Frost) [Undead] — Summon two 2/1 with “ Deal 2 damage to a random enemy. Posessifier 3/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) — Battlecry: Summon two 1/1 Fighters with Rush and Reborn

3/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) — Summon two 1/1 Fighters with and Deathbringer Saurfang 3/5 (Legendary) (2 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt. Deathrattle: Return this to your hand. It costs Health instead of Mana.

Spells

Army of the Dead (Common) (2 Unholy) [Shadow} — Raise up to 5 Corpses as 2/2 Risen Ghouls with Rush.

6-Cost

Minions

Overseer Frigidara 5/6 (Legendary) (2 Frost) — Battlecry: Draw 2 Spells. If they’re both Frost spells, deal 2 damage to all enemies.

5/6 (Legendary) (2 Frost) — Draw 2 Spells. If they’re both Frost spells, deal 2 damage to all enemies. Gnome Muncher 5/6 (Common) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt, Lifesteal. At the end of your turn, attack the lowest Health enemy.

Weapons

Corrupted Ashbringer 5/2 (Common) (2 Unholy) — Lifesteal

7-Cost

Minions

Patchwerk 4/6 (Legendary) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Destroy a random minion in your opponent’s hand, deck, and battlefield.

8-Cost

Minions

Lord Marrowgar 9/7 (Legendary) (3 Unholy) [Undead] — Battlecry: Raise ALL of your Corpses as 1/1 Risen Golems with Rush. For each that can’t fit, give one +2/+2.

10-Cost

Minions

Stitched Giant 8/8 (Epic) (2 Unholy) [Undead] — Costs (1) less for each Corpse you’ve spent this game.

March of the Lich King

March of the Lich King cards can be obtained from March of the Lich King packs, crafted, or acquired via shop bundles.

2-Cost

Minions

Necrotic Mortician 2/3 (Common) (2 Unholy) — Battlecry: If a friendly Undead died after your last turn, Discover an Unholy Rune card.

2/3 (Common) (2 Unholy) — If a friendly Undead died after your last turn, an Unholy Rune card. Hematurge 2/3 (Rare) (2 Blood) — Battlecry: Spend a Corpse to Discover a Blood Rune card.

Spells

Vampiric Blood (Rare) (3 Blood) — Give your hero +5 Health. Spend 3 Corpses to gain 5 more and draw a card.

3-Cost

Minions

Meat Grinder 3/4 (Epic) (1 Unholy) [Mech] — Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 3 Corpses .

3/4 (Epic) (1 Unholy) [Mech] — Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 3 . Blightfang 3/3 (Legendary) (1 Unholy) [Beast] — Battlecry: Infect all enemy minions . When they die, you summon a 2/2 Zombie with Taunt .

3/3 (Legendary) (1 Unholy) [Beast] — Infect all enemy minions When they die, you summon a 2/2 Zombie with . Acolyte of Death 3/4 (Common) (1 Frost) — After a friendly Undead dies, draw a card.

Spells

Weapons

Soulbreaker 3/2 (Common) (1 Blood) — After your hero attacks and kills a minion, gain 2 Corpses.

5-Cost

Spells

Corpse Explosion (Rare) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Detonate a Corpse to deal 1 damage to all minions. If any are still alive, repeat this.

7-Cost

Minions

Alexandros Mograine (Legendary) (3 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: For the rest of the game, deal 3 damage to your opponent at the end of your turns.

Weapons

8-Cost

Minions

Soulstealer 5/5 (Epic) (3 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Destroy all other

minions. Gain 1 Corpse for each enemy destroyed.

5/5 (Epic) (3 Blood) [Undead] — Destroy all other minions. Gain 1 for each enemy destroyed. Boneguard Commander 8/8 (Rare) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Taunt. Battlecry: Raise up to 6 Corpses as 1/2 Risen Footmen with Taunt.

9-Cost

Spells

Path of Arthas Death Knight Cards

The Path of Arthas set can only be bought as a full set in the Hearthstone Shop. Some cards are repeats of the regular March of the Lich King set.

0-Cost

Spells

Horn of Winter (Common) (2 Frost) [Frost] — Refresh 2 Mana Crystals.

1-Cost

Minions

Ymirjar Frostbreaker (Common) (1 Frost) — Battlecry: Gain +1 Attack for each Frost spell in your hand.

Spells

Icy Touch (Common) [Frost] — Deal 2 damage to an enemy and Freeze it.

Weapons

Bone Breaker 2/2 (Common) (1 Frost) — After your hero attacks a minion, deal 2 damage to the enemy hero.

2-Cost

Minions

VIcious Bloodworm 3/2 (Rare) (1 Blood) [Beast] — Battlecry : Give a minion in your hand Attack equal to this minion’s Attack.

3/2 (Rare) (1 Blood) [Beast] — : Give a minion in your hand Attack equal to this minion’s Attack. Deathchiller 2/3 (Rare) (2 Frost) [Elemental] — After you cast a spell, deal 1 damage to two random enemies.

Spells

Plague Strike (Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] —Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, summon a 2/2 Zombie with Rush .

(Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] —Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, summon a 2/2 Zombie with . Dark Transformation (Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] — Transform an Undead into a 4/5 Undead Monstrosity with Rush .

(Common) (1 Unholy) [Shadow] — Transform an Undead into a 4/5 Undead Monstrosity with . Blood Tap (Rare) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 3 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.

3-Cost

Minions

Darkfallen Neophyte 2/5 (Common) (1 Blood) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend 2 Corpses to five all minions in your hand+2 Attack.

Spells

(Rare) (1 Unholy) — Choose an enemy minion. Your minions attack it. Resummon any that die. Howling Blast (Rare) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to an enemy and Freeze it. Deal 1 damage to all other enemies.

(Rare) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 3 damage to an enemy and it. Deal 1 damage to all other enemies. Glacial Advance (Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 4 damage. Your next spell this turn costs (2) less.

(Common) (1 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 4 damage. Your next spell this turn costs (2) less. Asphyxiate (Common) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Destroy the highest Attack enemy minion.

4-Cost

Minions

Nerubian Swarmguard 1/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — Taunt Battlecry : Summon two copies of this minion.

1/3 (Common) (1 Unholy) [Undead] — : Summon two copies of this minion. Malignant Horror 2/4 (Common) [Undead] — Reborn . At the end of your turn, spend 5 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.

2/4 (Common) [Undead] — . At the end of your turn, spend 5 to summon a copy of this minion. Lady Deathwhisper 4/3 (Legendary) (3 Frost) [Undead] — Deathrattle: Copy all Frost spells in your hand.

Spells

Tomb Guardians (Rare) (2 Unholy) [Shadow] — Summon two 2/2 Zombies with Taunt. Spend 4 Corpses to give them Reborn.

Weapons

Might of Menethil 4/2 (Epic) (2 Frost) — Battlecry: Spend up to 3 Corpses. Freeze that many enemy minions.

5-Cost

Minions

Corpse Bride (Rare) [Undead] — Battlecry: Spend up to 8 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.

Spells

Blood Boil (Epic) (2 Blood) [Shadow] — Lifesteal. Infect all enemy minions. At the end of your turns, they take 2 damage.

6-Cost

Minions

Marrow Manipulator (Rare) (3 Frost) [Undead] — Bartlecry: Spend up to 5 Corpses. Deal 2 damage to a random enemy for each.

7-Cost

Spells

Frostwyrm’s Fury (Epic) (3 Frost) [Frost] — Deal 5 damage. Freeze all enemy minions. Summon a 5/5 Frostwyrm.

Weapons

9-Cost

Spells

Hearthstone is available to play for free on PC and mobile devices.

