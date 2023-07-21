All Diablo 4 Cellar Locations: Fractured Peaks, Haweza, Scosglen, Dry Steppes, and Kehjistan

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Cellars have taken a backseat to the rest of the content in Diablo 4, but the season journey in Season of the Malignant requires you to dive into a bunch of them to complete certain chapters and level up your battle pass. If dungeons are the main course of Diablo 4, then cellars are little bite-sized snacks that keep you busy as you ride around the world collecting Altars of Lilith and completing public events. They’re easy to complete and can be found everywhere throughout Sanctuary.

However, it feels like they get way harder to find when you actually look for them, which can make some of the season journey objectives feel frustratingly difficult. Thankfully, there are maps out there with cellar locations in all of Diablo 4‘s major regions, and this guide will show you where to find all of them.

Diablo 4 Cellar Locations

Cellars can be found all throughout the world of Diablo 4, but they don’t show up on your map like dungeons do. Instead, cellars only show up on your map when you get close to them. They’re meant to be randomly stumbled upon, but when you need to find 10 of them for a season journey objective, that sucks.

The only exception to this rule is cellars that are currently featured as objectives for the Tree of Whispers, in which case they’ll be marked on your map with their associated Grim Favors reward. If those are too far, though, keep reading on for cellar locations in each of the game’s 5 regions.

Fractured Peaks Cellar Locations

Image: Mapgenie

Since seasonal characters start at level 1, everyone starts in Kyovashad. That means most people will want to get their required cellars completed near there. Thankfully, there are a ton of cellars just west of Kyovashad, so you should be able to do some easy farming over there. An easy farming route would be to ride southwest to the campaign’s starting area and then circle around to the northwest of Kyovashad.

Hawezard Cellar Locations

Image: Mapgenie

Hawezar isn’t the best location for cellar farming since they’re so spread out, but you should still be able to snag a few of them if you’re farming Malignant Tunnels and dungeons in the region. There isn’t a great farming route to take, so it’s probably best to keep your attention focused on other regions though.

Scosglen Cellar Locations

Image: Mapgenie

Scosglen has a bunch of cellars, but they’re all spread apart. That’ll make it hard to complete the season journey objectives in one go, so you should probably stick to the Fractured Peaks or other regions if you want to knock those objectives out quickly.

Kehjistan Cellar Locations

Image: Mapgenie

Kehjistan doesn’t seem like a great cellar farming region at first glance, but it’s probably the second-best place to farm them outside of the Fractured Peaks. If you teleport to Caldeum, you can find a cluster of four cellars within close reach of one another.

Dry Steppes Cellar Locations

Image: Mapgenie

The Dry Steppes has a ton of cellars too, but they’re all spread out and the region doesn’t have many waypoints to help you get around easily. Still, there are a few you can grab along The Scarred Coast and another group in the Kotama Grasslands if you need a handful of cellars.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023