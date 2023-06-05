All Altar of Lillith Locations in Scosglen Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

This guide covers the location of every Altar of Lilith hidden in Scosglen in Diablo 4 — including a comprehensive map, screenshots of each Altar, and how to discover them. Each Altar you discover grants a permanent bonus to all your characters and increases your Region Renown. Scosglen is packed full of Altars of Lilith that solely grant stat boosts, so jump on your saddle and get ready to find a lot of statues.

Where to Find All Altars of Lillith in Scosglen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Scosglen has a total of 34 Altars of Lilith to discover, with each rewarding a permanent stat bonus to all characters on a realm. We’ve created a map with pins dropped in the location of each Altar, which you can find above. If you’re struggling to find the exact area an Altar is hidden in, we’ve also included screenshots and descriptions of every Scosglen Altar of Lilith below.

If this is your first time collecting every Altar of Lilith in a single region, you’ll earn the Wily and Seeker Titles. If you’re on the prowl for a specific title, we have a complete list of every Title in Diablo 4 and how to earn them.

Moordaine Lodge Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Western path into Moordaine Lodge has an Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Willpower in plain view. You’ll need to duck under the branches to get into the area it’s housed in. Thankfully, you don’t need to conquer the Stronghold to claim it.

Fiabre Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Altar of Lilith is waiting on the very top of a cliff in Fiabre that grants +2 Willpower. You’re in the right place if you see a large group of skeletons.

Loch Raech Altar of Lillith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Altar of Lilith can be found on the rocky path close to Tirmair‘s northern entrance. It provides +2 Strength.

The Blood Vale Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another Altar of Lilith is placed at the northernmost dead end in The Blood Vale. This one provides +2 Willpower.

The Daudr Peats Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Altar of Lilith is hidden well inside the corner of the broken building inside The Daudr Peats. It grants +2 Intelligence.

The Withered Scrubs Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Altar of Lilith rests in the North of The Withered Scrubs, between two withering trees—another +2 Strength for this one.

Dead Forest Altars of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A few steps South of the entrance to the Whispering Pines Dungeon in Dead Forest lies an Altar of Lilith. Yet another +2 Strength, with a bonus Elite enemy that spawns after claiming it.

The Fells Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The bottom path leading out of the Dead Forest and into The Fells has an Altar of Lilith hiding behind a withered tree. It provides a bonus of +2 Willpower.

The Great Northern Plains Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head South Under the Fat Goose Inn and take the Western path until you reach a dead end. An Altar of Lilith is placed on the cliffside overlooking the water that grants +2 Strength.

Unhallowed Pit Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Dexterity is concealed in a group of trees inside The Unhallowed Pit.

Wraithstead Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Take the small path East of the plowed dirt in Wraithstead to find an Altar of Lilith chilling at the end—another +2 Strength, to no one’s surprise.

Razor Shoals Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Northernmost point of Razor Shoals is an Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Strength. You can find it on a ruined platform directly before the climbable cliff that leads to Caen Adar.

Torvstath Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle of Torvstath is an abandoned house with an Altar of Lilith — trespass on her property for +2 Willpower.

Wailing Coast Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Altar of Lilith is located at the Northern end of Wailing Coast, disguised amidst the foliage. This one provides another +2 Strength.

Bronagh Expanse Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the nook to the right of the Raethwind Wilds Dungeon in Bronagh Expanse is an Altar of Lilith that provides +2 Willpower.

Ancestor Heights Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Beneath a small cliff in Ancestor Heights is an Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Intelligence.

Stormbreak Cove Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Tucked away in the rocks at the edge of Stormbreak Cove is an Altar of Lilith that endows+2 Strength.

The Cursed Scarps Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In The Cursed Scarps is a concise path that leads to a dead end with an Altar of Lilith that rewards +2 Dexterity.

Writhing Brook Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Altar of Lilith in Writing Brook overlooks the river flowing through the area on a tiny cliff. This one also grants +2 Dexterity.

Túr Dúlra Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s an Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Intelligence tucked away East of Túr Dúlra. Make your way through the Stronghold and head Eastward as much as possible. You will need to traverse a few cliffs, but conquering the Stronghold isn’t required.

We highly recommend you do complete this Stronghold if you’re a Druid, however, as Túr Dúlra is required to unlock the Spirit Boons system.

The Ancients’ Woods Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Ancients’ Woods contains a single dead-end in the North that leads to an Altar of Lilith that rewards +2 Dexterity.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Eastern part of the center of The Ancients’ Woods has another Altar that rewards +2 Intelligence to the right of an abandoned tent.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A third and final Altar of Lilith is hidden in the cave area in the South-Western part of The Ancients’ Woods. This Altar also grants +2 Dexterity.

Lagland Fend Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Altar of Lilith at the bottom of Lagland Fend is very well camouflaged behind a bare tree and grants +2 Willpower. Thanks to its red glow, I found this one much easier to spot in the dark.

Outlaws Grove Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The South-Western area of Outlaws Grove has an Altar of Lilith that’s much easier to find, standing between the trees rather than behind them. This Altar increases Willpower by +2.

The Witan Woods Altar of Lilith

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle of The Witan Wolds is an inaccessible grassy area littered with trees. On the Southern side, a small open path leads to an Altar of Lilith rewarding +2 Dexterity.

We’re continuously adding more screenshots to this guide as we progress through the game, so make sure to check back regularly for future updates.

This guide was written while playing Diablo 4 on Xbox Series X and PC.

This article was updated on June 4th, 2023