How to Unlock Every Title in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment / Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has more customization options than ever before, with one of the most extensive being the new and improved Title system. This guide details every Title in Diablo 4 and how to earn them, including Title Prefixes and Suffixes that aren’t listed in-game — like the titles tied to getting a real-life tattoo if the KFC-exclusive weapons weren’t enough for you.

How to Unlock Every Title Prefix and Suffix in Diablo 4

The majority of Titles in Diablo 4 are earned through completing in-game Challenges. Below is a table of every Prefix and Suffix Title and how to earn them. We’ve separated promotional and class-specific Titles into separate tables found further down the page.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Resourceful Salvager Salvage a common, magic, rare, and legendary item. Apprentice Armorer Upgrade a piece of armor. Iron Smith Upgrade a weapon. Diligent Miner Collect 500 Iron Ore and 175 Silver Ore. Ardent Herbalist Collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 other uncommon and common herbs. Cutting Skinner Collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather. Ferocious Tracker Gather 100 of each Monster Part. Novice Jeweler Upgrade a piece of Jewelry. Prepared Harvester Collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material. Legendary Scavenger Gather all legendary crafting materials. Thorough Florist Gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose. Crystalline Blessing Extract an Aspect Crystal from a legendary item. Essential Power Imprint and item at the Occultist with an Aspect. Potential Alchemist Upgrade your Healing Potion. Fragrant Perfumer Craft an incense. Bubbly Brewer Craft an elixir. Aromatic Sage Craft every type of incense. Consummate Brewmaster Craft every type of elixir. Drunken Apothecary Fully upgrade your Healing Potion. Distilled Mystery Complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir. Liminal Vapor Complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense. Clever Tinker Add a socket to any item. Blue Adventurer Equip a Magic or higher quality item in every slot. Amber Wayfarer Equip a Rare or higher quality item in every slot. Legendary Hero Equip a Legendary or higher quality item in every slot. Hasty Combatant Kill 15 monsters within 3 seconds. Quick Killer Kill 3 elite monsters within 30 seconds. Agile Delver Complete a Dungeon within 2 minutes. Covetous Thief Pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds. Murmuring Gambler Collect 100,000 Obols. Renaissance Guardian Reach Level 100 with every class. Fleet Foe Kill 30 monsters within 5 seconds. Belligerent Ravager Kill 45 monsters within 8 seconds. Avid Hunter Kill one of each wildlife. Peerless Exemplar Unlock 100 paragon nodes. Exalted Paragon Fully upgrade a paragon glyph. Ruinous Vandal Destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds. Fractured Ransacker Collect all Legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks. Glen Menace Collect all Legendary Aspects in Scosglen. Dry Dungeoneer Collect all Legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes. Desert Dredger Collect all Legendary Aspects in Kehjistan. Marsh Marauder Collect all Legendary Aspects in Hawezar. Hallowed Iconoclast Complete the Cathedral of Light. Fallen Sinner Complete the Fallen Temple. Foolish Collector Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas. Tidal Tycoon Pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas. Hellish Baron Pick up 1000 Cinders in Helltide areas. Accomplished Cohort Reach Level 50 with every class in Hardcore Mode. Embattled Explorer Completed a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore Mode. Tormented Phantom Complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore Mode. Giant Sacrifice Complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore Mode. Crimson Connoisseur Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore Mode. Murderous Rat Get 1 PvP kill in Hardcore Mode. Malicious Villain Get 5 PvP kills in Hardcore Mode. Sweaty Murderer Get 10 PvP kills in Hardcore Mode. Vain Victor Kill Astaroth in Hardcore Mode. Anguished Assailant Kill Andariel in Hardcore Mode. Pained Protector Kill Duriel in Hardcore Mode. Succubus Supplanter Kill Lilith in Hardcore Mode. Worldly Challenger Kill a World Boss in Hardcore Mode. Complete Conqueror Kill every World Boss in Hardcore Mode. Charnel Chef Kill The Butcher in Hardcore Mode. Brash Braggart Reach Level 25 in Hardcore Mode. Dauntless Hero Reach Level 50 in Hardcore Mode. Tempered Champion Reach Level 50 in Hardcore Mode. Bold Believer Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon Nodes in Hardcore Mode. Dirty Bandit Kill 1000 Bandits. Mad Brigand Kill 5000 Bandits. Callous Blackguard Kill 10,000 Bandits. Hungry Brute Kill 1000 Cannibals. Ravenous Glutton Kill 5000 Cannibals. Insatiable Butcher Kill 10,000 Cannibals. Devoted Acolyte Kill 1000 Cultists. Dark Zealot Kill 5000 Cultists. Profane Heretic Kill 10,000 Cultists. Little Imp Kill 1000 Fallen. Wicked Devil Kill 5000 Fallen. Cackling Fiend Kill 10,000 Fallen. Steadfast Slayer Kill 1000 Demons. Faithful Exorcist Kill 5000 Demons. Sanctified Horadrim Kill 10,000 Demons. Rusted Wretch Kill 1000 Drowned. Salty Mariner Kill 5000 Drowned. Drowned Pirate Kill 10,000 Drowned. Lonely Echo Kill 1000 Ghosts. Vengeful Ghost Kill 5000 Ghosts. Tortured Wraith Kill 10,000 Ghosts. Foul Goat Kill 1000 Goatmen. Vile Shaman Kill 5000 Goatmen. Horned Abomination Kill 10,000 Goatmen. Brave Squire Kill 1000 Knights. Righteous Knight Kill 5000 Knights. Victorious Commander Kill 10,000 Knights. Grave Breaker Kill 1000 Skeletons. Grim Undertaker Kill 5000 Skeletons. Laughing Skull Kill 10,000 Skeletons. Slinking Charmer Kill 1000 Snakes. Winding Striker Kill 5000 Snakes. Fanged Scourge Kill 10,000 Snakes. Stamping Boots Kill 1000 Spiders. Silken Spider Kill 5000 Spiders. Venomous Nemesis Kill 10,000 Spiders. Nocturnal Creature Kill 1000 Vampires. Ashen Aristocrat Kill 5000 Vampires. Bloodsoaked Immortal Kill 10,000 Vampires. Dogged Stalker Kill 1000 Werewolves. Vicious Claw Kill 5000 Werewolves. Silver Bane Kill 10,000 Werewolves. Risen Fear Kill 1000 Zombies. Shambling Dread Kill 5000 Zombies. Necrotic Horror Kill 10,000 Zombies. Terrifying Team Complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon while in a party. Apex Comrade Complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon while in a party. Vitreous Band Defeat Lilith while in a party. Whispering Chorus Complete a Whisper while in a party. Unbroken Armorer Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party. Eventful Coordinator Complete a World Event while in a party. Intense Vanquisher Complete a Legion Event while in a party. Bossy Brigadier Defeat a World Boss while in a party. Sharp Underdog Get 1 PvP kill. Serial Predator Get 25 PvP kills. Unflagging Cutthroat Get 100 PvP kills. Equestrian Opportunist Unlock access to mounts. Unholy Nightmare Kill an extremely rare monster. Lucky Commoner Claim an Altar of Lilith. Seasoned Drifter Conquer 1 Stronghold. Lethal Lout Complete a World Event with Mastery. Journeyed Kindred Visit each region in Sanctuary. Equipped Jockey Acquire Mount Armor and a Trophy. Crushing Dominance Kill a World Boss. Titan Toppler Kill every World Boss. Holy Terror Kill 10 different extremely rare monsters. Merciless Pursuer Kill every extremely rare monster. Apprentice Traveler Complete a Whisper. Bewitching Reaper Complete every type of Whisper. Bitter Mercy Complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers. Committed Aspirant Complete 25 Silent Offerings. Dedicated Devotee Complete 100 Silent Offerings. Bejeweled Bounty Retrieve each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers. Wily Seeker Claim all Altars of Lilith in one region. Treasure Hoarder Claim all Altars of Lilith. Barreling Surveyor Conquer a Stronghold in each region. Scarred Shield Complete all Strongholds. Timeless Tyrant Complete 100 World Events with Mastery. Local Legend Complete 300 World Events with Mastery. Upstart Fool Complete a Legion Event. Traveled Shepard Complete a Legion Event in each region. The Bear Complete all Ally of the Bear Tribe quests. Pale Harbinger Complete the ‘To Walk a Dark Path’ questline. Honored Chieftan Reach Level 50 as a Barbarian. Paragon Barbarian Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian. Sacred Elder Reach level 50 as a Druid. Paragon Druid Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Druid. Anointed Deathspeaker Reach level 50 as a Necromancer. Paragon Necromancer Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Necromancer. Sightless Spectre Reach level 50 as a Rogue. Paragon Rogue Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Rogue. Transcended Master Reach level 50 as a Sorcerer. Paragon Sorcerer Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Sorcerer.

All Barbarian Titles in Diablo 4

These Titles can only be earned while playing a Barbarian but can be used by any character once unlocked.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Unfettered Rage Go Berserk 200 times. Bellowing Voice Use Shouts 500 times. Bloody Mess Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 10 seconds. Overwhelming Executioner Kill 150 Stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks. Meticulous Armoury Kill an enemy with a 2-hand Bludgeoning, a 2-hand Slashing, and a 1-hand weapon in 10 seconds. Brutal Dancer Kill an Elite enemy with a 2-hand Bludgeoning, a 2-hand Slashing, and a 1-hand weapon in 10 seconds. Furious Ruin Spend 130 Fury in 5 seconds. Rending Cleaver Use Death Blow 20 times within 10 seconds.

All Druid Titles in Diablo 4

These Titles can only be earned while playing a Druid but can be used by any character once unlocked.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Stone Sunderer Kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes in 10 seconds. Voltaic Destroyer Kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm. Rampaging Beast Kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form. Rabid Hound Kill 200 enemies infected with Rabies while in Werebear form. Natural Warrior Pick up 100 Druidic Spirit Offerings. Enlightened Spirit Complete all Passive trees. Howling Tempest Kill 500 enemies with Tornadoes in a Dungeon as a Druid. Shifty Changeling Transform 150 times without going back to human form.

All Necromancer Titles in Diablo 4

These Titles can only be earned while playing a Necromancer but can be used by any character once unlocked.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Sanguine Vitality Pick up 100 Blood Orbs in 20 seconds. Brittle Desolation Kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes. Rotten Onslaught Kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion. Withering Curse Kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds. Pallid Legion Get 150 kills with each minion type. Dire Lord Get 5 kills with each minion type in a single dungeon. Shattered Rapture Maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds. Carrion Eater Consume 30 Corpses in 30 seconds.

All Rogue Titles in Diablo 4

These Titles can only be earned while playing a Rogue but can be used by any character once unlocked.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Steely Deadeye Kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from ranged attacks. Cunning Assassin Kill 100 enemies with Inner Sight. Mighty Mystery Use your Ultimate 3 times in 60 seconds. Nefarious Trickster Kill 300 enemies with Traps. Imbued Scoundrel Kill 10 enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds. Unseen Maestro Kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth. Formless Fugitive Complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage.

All Sorcerer Titles in Diablo 4

These Titles can only be earned while playing a Sorcerer but can be used by any character once unlocked.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source Pyro Maniac Kill 200 enemies with Fire damage in a single dungeon. Frost Witch Freeze 500 enemies. Dazzling Conductor Kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 5 seconds. Distracted Conjurer Get 200 kills with Conjurations. Hermetic Enchanter Equip a Skill in every Enchantment slot. Twisted Spellbinder Kill 150 enemies with Enchantments. Elemental Catastrophe Kill 250 Frozen enemies with Fire damage, and 250 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage Voracious Firestarter Kill 20 enemies with each Element in 30 seconds.

All Feat of Strength Titles in Diablo 4

Titles under the Feat of Strength category are obtained through promotions or completing incredibly difficult Challenges. Mother’s Inked‘ is a fantastic example of this that we absolutely love — players tattooed (in real life) through the Hell’s Ink promotion were given codes for this exclusive Title and a few in-game goodies. Totally worth it.

Prefix Title Suffix Title Source N/A Casualty Enter Kyovoshad during Open Beta or Early Access. (No longer available). N/A Voyager Achieved Level 20 during Open Beta or Early Access. (No longer available). Mother’s Inked Diablo Hell’s Ink promotion. (No longer available). Anxious Initiate Complete a Tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon. Frightful Scout Complete a Tier 10 Nightmare Dungeon. Daunting Stranger Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon. Cold-Blooded Apprentice Complete a Tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon. Alarming Venturer Complete a Tier 25 Nightmare Dungeon. Frightening Fortune-Hunter Complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon. Chilling Wanderer Complete a Tier 35 Nightmare Dungeon. Horrifying Master Complete a Tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon. Nightmare Grandmaster Complete a Tier 45 Nightmare Dungeon. Lilith’s Doom Complete a Tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon.

How to Equip Titles in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To equip a Title in Diablo 4, open your Inventory and select Profile. From here, select Edit and choose both a Prefix and Suffix. Your Title appears underneath your name in the open world for all players to see, so be creative!

This guide was written while playing Diablo IV on Xbox Series X and PC.

- This article was updated on June 4th, 2023