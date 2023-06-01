How Many Acts Does Diablo 4 Have?

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you wondering how many acts Diablo 4 has and if the long wait was worth it? It has been four years since Diablo 4 was announced at Blizzcon. We got a small taste of what the game will offer over several beta test sessions. However, we honestly didn’t know just how immense the scope of Diablo 4 is, but now we do. Here’s everything you need to know about how many acts Diablo 4 has and what lies ahead for the game post-launch.

How Many Diablo 4 Acts Are There?

Diablo 4 has Six Acts, plus a prologue and epilogue, meaning you will have eight total Acts to experience in Diablo 4. This is more than any of the previous games to date, which is an impressive amount the base game. What’s even more remarkable is the Diablo IV team at Blizzard also confirmed in an interview with PC Gamer that they have plans for Diablo 4 to be a Live Service game with quarterly Seasons and multiple expansions, meaning we will see even more Acts added to the base game.

Beyond having lots of content through six acts, I’m most excited about the cutscenes from each Act. These cutscenes are a cinematic experience and reason alone to play Diablo 4. My favorite cinematic from Act 3 is the interaction between Tyrael and Imperius when Tyrael willingly falls. My favorite line in the game is also from this cinematic: “You cannot judge me… I’m justice itself.” I’m excited to see what we will experience in Diablo 4.

Based on leaks from the challenges seen during Here are the titles of all Acts in Diablo 4:

Prologue: Wandering

Wandering Act I: A Cold and Iron Faith

A Cold and Iron Faith Act II: The Knife Twists Again

The Knife Twists Again Act III: The Making of Monsters

The Making of Monsters Act IV: A Gathering Storm

A Gathering Storm Act V: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold Act VI: Dance of the Makers

Dance of the Makers Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled

The names of each act were discovered during the Diablo IV Early Access Beta in the Challenges tab. You will earn an individual achievement by completing each act of Diablo 4. Details on the later Acts and Epilogue have not been released, so we can only speculate based on their titles. What do you think will happen?

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023