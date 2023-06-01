Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you wondering how to fix Diablo 4 local split screen not working? One of the best features of Diablo 4 is the ability to play Diablo 4 via local split screen with your friend or partner to experience the fantastic campaign together. However, fellow Diablo 4 players have reported issues with the second player not being able to join the game. Here is precisely why this is happening and what you can do to fix it so you both can play Diablo 4.

How to Fix Local Split Screen Not Working in Diablo 4

Here’s how to fix Diablo 4 local split screen not working:

Have the first player join a game Have the second player turn on their controller and press the menu button This will place the second player into the queue to join the server Wait for the second player to clear the queue and join the game

Unfortunately, there is no visual indicator of the queue that the second player is placed in, so all you can do is wait. When this happens, player one will be stuck in town until player two can join. We have found that the queue times range from a few minutes to close to fifteen, so be patient. However, if you find that the second player is stuck in the queue for a longer than usual time, we have a fix for that as well.

Related: How to Claim Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order DLC in Diablo 4

If you find that player two is stuck in the queue for an infinite amount of time, you can follow these steps:

Have player one sign into your console For instance, if player 2 doesn’t pay for an Xbox live or PSN account have them sign in Once the game loads have player one turn on their controller Have player one sign into the account that has the active online subscription status

By following these steps, player two will skip jumping into the invisible queue since they are the first in the game. You should now be able to create a local split screen game and have both players join the game immediately.

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023