How to Claim Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order DLC in Diablo 4

Are you wondering how to claim the deluxe edition and pre-order DLC in Diablo 4? The Deluxe Edition, Pre-Order, and Ultimate Edition come with some pretty amazing items. However, to claim them, you must understand how and when Blizzard will make them available to you in-game. Here is everything you need to know to claim your items in Diablo 4.

How to Claim Ultimate Edition and Pre-Order Bonuses in Diablo 4

To use the Pre-Order, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition mounts, you must first unlock Mount Access in-game. To unlock Mount Access, you must finish the primary campaign’s third Act on one character. Once done, you will be sent to Kyovashad and tasked with speaking to Donan (located in the Cathedral of Light). Donan will give you a quest called Mount: Donan’s Favor, unlocking Mount Access. You can expect to reach this point by level 30.

The Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock and the Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock will be unlocked with Season 1. Additionally, Blizzard posted an article on what players can expect post-launch, which teased the release of Season 1, which is expected to begin mid to late July.

For any content provided for other Blizzard games, like the Wings and Pet for Diablo 3, you will get those as soon as you enter the game. So, for instance, you will get a notification for the Feats of Strength achievement and a prompt that shows the wings and the pet that were added to your collection.

Finally, if you pre-ordered Diablo 4 on console platforms, then you will gain access to your in-game bonuses when the game launches on June 6, 2023. Remember that you will still gain access to Early Access but won’t get your items for Diablo 4 until the official release date.

