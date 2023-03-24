Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Builds – Skills, Stats, and Items

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The second open beta for Diablo 4 is live and you can now start crafting the best Necromancer build. As one of the best solo classes, there are a lot of different types of Necromancer builds to make. That said, here is one of the best Necromancer builds you can make in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Build

One of the best Necromancer builds so far in Diablo 4 is the bone build. This build focuses on dealing very high damage, spending and receiving a lot of Essense, and trapping your enemies.

If there’s any part of this build you want to mimic or change, you can respec your character at any point to try something new. Currently, respecing in Diablo 4 is easy to do which makes for a lot of creativity.

Best Necromancer Skill Distribution in Diablo 4

Necromancers can make blood builds and builds centered around hordes of undead, but this bone build has the best potential for dealing with large amounts of enemies and high-health bosses.

Basic Tree

Bone Splinters 1/5 Enhanced Bone Splinters Initiate’s Bone Splinters



Core Tree

Bone Spear 5/5 Enhanced Bone Spear Supernatural Bone Spear

Unliving Energy 1/3

Imperfectly Balanced 3/3

Macabre Tree

Bone Prison 1/5 Enhanced Bone Prison Ghastly Bone Prison



Corruption Tree

Nothing

Summoning Tree

Bone Spirit 5/5 Enhanced Bone Spirit Ghastly Bone Spirit

Serration 1/3

Compound Fracture 1/3

Evulsion 1/3

Ultimate Tree

Bone Storm

Capstone Tree

Ossified Essense

Best Necromancer Codex of Power Aspects in Diablo 4

To maximize your Necromancer bone build, you need to find and equip the best Codex of Power Aspects. These are found by completing Necromancer-specific dungeons and can drastically improve your build in specific ways.

Defensive

Aspect of Shielding Storm

Offensive

Splintering Offense

Aspect of Swelling Curse

Aspect of Bursting Bones

Deathless Visage

Resource

Aspect of Torment

Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Best Necromancer Stat Distribution in Diablo 4

The core stats are different for every class in Diablo 4. For instance, the Sorceress build uses Intelligence as their main damage stat while Rogues use Intelligence as their critical strike chance stat.

For Necromancers, they will likely use Intelligence as their main damage stat, so look for armor and weapons that increase that. Willpower will also be an important stat for Necromancers as it will likely be their critical strike stat.

Best Necromancer Items in Diablo 4

Since Diablo 4 is still in early access, we aren’t sure what the best weapons and armor are yet for the Necromancer. We do know about a handful of Unique items, but nothing for Necromancer yet.

Our advice is to find Unique weapons and armor that focus on the skills you have that center around your bone abilities.