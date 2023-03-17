Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Build – Skills, Stats, and Items

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you looking for the best Diablo 4 Sorceress building, including skills, stats, and items? Early access bet for Diablo IV is now underway, and it is the best time to try out different builds for the available classes to see what works best for completing the game and your playstyle. The Sorceress specializes in three elements, and one of the builds in this guide will utilize the element that will leave your enemies frozen in terror.

Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Build

We have broken down the frost debuff mage build as we have found this build to be one of the best for the Sorceress. Remember that this is a speculative build requiring your Sorceress to be at max level, so you won’t be able to achieve the complete build during either of the beta periods. However, we will update this guide as we delve deeper into playing the Sorceress so that you will have a complete build once the game launches.

The highlights of this build are:

PvP: Other players will be slowed and frozen by your frost spell chills.

Other players will be slowed and frozen by your frost spell chills. PvE: Enemies will be vulnerable and debuffed resulting in them taking bonus damage.

Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Skills

The Sorceress class comprises three very different and very well-constructed skill types. This means you won’t have the most build flexibility compared to other classes. Once you pick one of the three element types, you go further into that element by picking it’s supporting enchantment skills. This is the biggest reason you don’t have much flexibility between the three elements. However, the capstone ability does give you some flexibility to experiment with.

This guide will review the best frost hybrid build that will make you highly viable in PvE and PvP situations without refunding your skills. This build will provide lots of frost damage while providing good protection for yourself.

Basic Tree:

Frost Bolt 1/5

Enhanced Frost Bolt

Flickering Frost Bolt

Core:

Frozen Orb 5/5

Enhanced Frozen Orb

Greater Frozen Orb

Ice Shards 1/5

Defensive:

Glass Cannon 3/3

Ice Armor 1/5

Enhanced Ice Armor

Mystical Ice Armor

Conjuration:

Precision Magic 3/3

Ice Blades 5/5

Enhanced Ice Blades

Invoked Ice Blades

Conjuration Mastery 3/3

Align The Elements 1/3

Protection 3/3

Ultimate:

Permafrost 3/3

Icy Touch 3/3

Hoarfrost 3/3

Frigid Breeze 3/3

Deep Freeze

Prime Deep Freeze

Capstone:

Avalanche

Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Codex of Power Aspects

Here are the best options for the Codex of Power for this build.

Defensive:

Snowguard’s Aspect

Snowveiled Aspect

Aspect of the Unwavering

Offensive:

Aspect of Pummeling

Aspect of Biting Cold

Aspect of Control

Aspect of Piercing Cold

Storm Swell Aspect

Resource:

Aspect of Umbral

Utility:

Aspect of Shared Misery

Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Stats

The three most important stats for a Sorceress are as follows:

Intelligence: Increases damage dealt as you get x0.1% Skill Damage per point of Intelligence.

Increases damage dealt as you get of Intelligence. Dexterity: Improved Mana recovery as you get x0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity.

Improved Mana recovery as you get of Dexterity. Willpower: Increases critical chance as you get x0.1% Resource Generation per point of Willpower.

Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Items

There isn’t enough data to determine what items will be best in the slot for the Sorceress yet, but we will update this guide once we know more! In the meantime, you can focus on picking items with the above three stats to fit whatever playstyle you like.

