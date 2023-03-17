Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build – Early Game, Play Style, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rogue is an amazing class in Diablo 4 that can have several different builds. No one build is better than the others; they are all different in different ways. Rogues are masters of backstabbing, archery, trap setting, poison, shadows, and movement, all of which can make for great builds in Diablo 4.

What is the Best Rogue Build in Diablo 4?

Currently, Diablo 4 is in its early access period which means everybody is just getting into the game now. During this weekend, only Act 1 is available, so knowing what the ultimate best Rogue build is right now is impossible.

That said, we do know what the best early game Rogue builds are. If you want to refund your skill points and respec your Rogue, feel free since the following early game Rogue builds are excellent.

Best Early Game Rogue Build in Diablo 4

Essentially, there are two paths you need to decide on when building your early game Rogue: melee attacks or ranged attacks. Of course, you can combine a bit of both to make something unique, but the best early game Rogue focuses on one path.

Melee Rogue Build in Diablo 4

The melee Rogue build focuses on dealing melee damage that can be upgraded later to include critical strikes, invisibility, and much more.

Branch One: Invigorating Strike

The first ability you’ll want to unlock is Invigorating Strike. This melee attack doesn’t cost Energy and deals the most damage with a nice bonus of a 20% Energy Regeneration increase for three seconds. If you want to be more stealthy, Blade Shift is a good option, but we think Invigorating Strike is a better early game option.

Branch Two: Twisting Blades

Once you unlock the second branch, you’ll want to pick Twisting Blades. This attack can deal up to 61 damage to one enemy and increases the damage done to the Impaled enemy by 8%. If you want a bit of crowd control, Flurry is a really great option. But we think Twisted Blades is the best since it deals the most damage.

Branch Three: Dash

In branch three, Dash is excellent for getting in and out of combat easily. However, if you want to continue dealing extremely high damage to individual targets, Shadow Step is the way to go.

Ranged Rogue Build in Diablo 4

If you want to build a ranged Rogue build that offers much more security since you’ll eliminate enemies before they can hit you, this build is great for crowd control and high damage.

Branch One: Forceful Arrow

Forceful Arrow is the best basic archery attack since it deals high damage and makes enemies Vulnerable for two seconds on every third shot. Having a way to put Vulnerable on every enemy is extremely good, especially for bosses.

Branch Two: Rapid Fire

In the second branch, Rapid Fire is the way to go because it launches five arrows in a straight line that each deal 12 damage. You can dish out a total of 60 damage with this attack, and if the first enemy dies for the first two arrows, the next arrows will continue to eliminate the enemies behind it. If you want more AoE damage, Barrage is a good choice especially since the arrows have a chance to ricochet.

Branch Three: Caltrops

In the third branch, Caltrops pairs really well with the ranged Rogue build. With Caltrops, you’ll leap backward and throw down a trap that deals 16 damage and Slows enemies by 50%. With this, you can make quick work of incoming enemies as you launch Forceful Arrows and Rapid Fires.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023