How to Fix a Deleted Character in the Diablo 4 Beta

Diablo 4‘s open beta has launched to a hellish start, with error codes disconnecting players that have been patient enough to wade through its long queue times. Though issues are commonplace and expected in a beta, several players have reported that their characters have been suddenly deleted upon a disconnect.

Thankfully, most players have been able to restore their missing characters and continue their journey in Sanctuary, and achieve the most important goal of earning a tired little wolf pup.

How to Restore a Deleted Character in Diablo 4’s Beta

If your character has seemingly been deleted in the Diablo 4 open beta, close your Diablo 4 client completely and relaunch it. This may take a few attempts; however, most players report that their characters are being restored upon a single restart of the game.

Some players have also claimed that waiting between relaunches successfully restored their deleted character, with times averaging at around 15 – 30 minutes.

If the classic techniques of ‘time’ and ‘turning it off and on again’ have failed to work, we recommend contacting Blizzard support, so they can personally look into the situation. While they may not be able to retrieve your deleted character, reporting bugs will help prevent issues in the full release of the game.

If your character has, like the Prime Evils, been seemingly banished forever, visit our guide on earning skill points quickly to get yourself back up to speed.

Will Characters be Deleted Between Diablo 4 Beta Weekends?

All of your characters and progress from the first Diablo 4 weekend (March 17 – 19) will carry over to the second and final weekend (March 24 – 26).

Unfortunately, progress from the beta will not carry over to the live game. You can, however, earn two Titles and the Wolf Pack cosmetic back to use when the game launches on June 6, 2023.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023