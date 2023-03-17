How Long Are Diablo 4 Beta Queue Times?

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 players will be trying to access the game at this very moment, and long queue times could be in store. Whether you are ready to choose the best classes in the game or not, you will still have to make it past those queue times. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how long Diablo 4 beta queue times are.

How Long Do You Have to Wait For the Diablo 4 Queue Times?

You shouldn’t have to wait too long for the Diablo 4 queue times. Usually (on average) you may be waiting around 10-30 minutes. However, some have been reporting that queue times of an hour or more have also been occurring so if that has been the case, it may be worth a quick reset of the game to try and fix that. Be sure to reboot the game right away if you see that notice so you know if it’s true or not.

Related: How to Get the Wolf Pack Pup Cosmetic in Diablo 4 Beta

In general, the Diablo 4 queue times will be fairly instantaneous. You shouldn’t be waiting for more than a few minutes in most instances. During the beta, these times will of course vary a lot when there is a lot of traffic.

Why Are the Diablo 4 Beta Queue Times So Long?

If you are playing the game close to a time when a lot of people are trying to get into the servers (such as at the start of a beta) then you will likely encounter longer queue times. There is high demand for the servers, so it will be no surprise that you have a lengthier wait before jumping in. With some luck, these queue times should gradually decrease over a few hours.

You will be choosing the best difficulty for your game in no time and starting to experience the game like everyone else is. Diablo 4’s exciting journeys await you — and the queue times do too.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023