Which Difficulty Setting Should You Pick in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has several difficulty options to choose from. Whether you are playing in the early access, open beta, or hopping in as the full game goes live, Diablo 4 can be as challenging as you want it.

What Difficulty Should I Start With in Diablo 4?

After experiencing the opening cutscene and creating your character, you’ll be given a choice between two difficulty setting options. The two difficulties are Adventurer (World Tier 1) or Veteran (World Tier 2).

If you are new to Diablo or RPGs of this scale, Adventurer is the difficulty for you. On this difficulty, enemy health and damage will be lower. If you’re familiar with Diablo and want a challenge, Veteran is a great difficulty that will grant you 20% more XP and 15% more gold from enemies, but the enemies will be more challenging.

All Difficulty Options in Diablo 4, Explained

There are more than two difficulty options in Diablo 4, but you have to unlock them by completing dungeons on certain difficulties in the game. Here are the other difficulty options in Diablo 4:

Nightmare (World Tier 3)

(World Tier 3) Hell (World Tier 4)

(World Tier 4) Torment (World Tier 5)

To unlock Nightmare, you have to complete the Cathedral of Light dungeon on Veteran difficulty and the recommended level is 50. To unlock Hell, you have to complete the Fallen Temple dungeon on Nightmare difficulty and the recommended level is 60. To unlock Torment, you have to complete the Archives of Issalia dungeon on Hell difficulty and the recommended level is 70.

Diablo 4 is a challenging game, and if you want to experience the highest challenge, you’ll want to work your way to unlocking Torment. You might want to see how the battle pass and monetization play into leveling in Diablo 4.

