Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Monetization, Explained

Diablo 4 open beta is right around the corner, and fans are hyped to try out the latest installment of Blizzard’s hit franchise. Diablo 4 will feature a battle pass and in-game microtransactions like many current hit games.

Blizzard has confirmed that the game won’t be a pay-to-win format but will focus on an all-around better experience—unlike the monstrosity that was Diablo: Immortal. How will the battle pass and monetization work for Diablo 4? We have the answer for you.

How Does the Battle Pass and Monetization Work in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 Battle Pass will feature a whole new way for players to get cosmetic rewards through its progression system. These can be unlocked through various in-game activities or objectives. There is a free version of the Battle Pass and a premium version.

Players can purchase a premium battle pass to get access to a larger amount of cosmetic rewards. The good news is that players who decide against buying the premium Battle Pass won’t miss out on any critical in-game content—only cosmetics. Diablo 4’s premium Battle Pass will cost 10 dollars, similar to other known battle passes such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

In-game Currency for Diablo 4

Like V-bucks in Fortnite, Diablo 4 will feature an in-game currency for everyone who owns the game that players can apply to gameplay boosts, such as a boost in experience points for leveling up quicker. Players can also use this in-game currency for cosmetics. It is unknown at this time how much in-game currency players can earn per activity or season, so we will have to wait until an official announcement becomes available.

Seasons of Diablo 4 will last about three months, with each season featuring one Battle Pass—giving players plenty of time to complete all the tiers inside the Battle Pass. Those interested in getting the Battle Pass’s premium version can purchase the game’s deluxe edition for 80 bucks with the premium version included.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023