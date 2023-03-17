How to Get the Wolf Pack Pup Cosmetic in Diablo 4 Beta

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 open beta is here, and players are excited to try out the latest installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s popular adventure game. The open beta will allow players to play through the entirety of the first act, all while upgrading their character to level 25. The beta will also allow players to obtain the Wolf Pup cosmetic, adding style to the weekend. How do you acquire this cosmetic? We have the answer for you.

Steps to Unlock the Wolf Pack Pop Cosmetic in Diablo 4 Beta

The Wolf Pup cosmetic is an add-on for your character and features a little critter that will follow you around when unlocked throughout the beta as it rests comfortably in your backpack! To get the Wolf Pup, players must reach level 20 during their playthrough over the beta weekend. Once level 20 has been reached, players must equip this cosmetic to activate it in-game.

Diablo 4 open beta also offers two additional rewards for players who are brave enough to take on this dark world. These two rewards include the Initial Casualty Title and the Early Voyager Title. The former can be unlocked by reaching Kyovashad with one character, while the latter can be unlocked by earning level 20 with one character.

There are two weekends, back to back, where players can participate in the beta. The first weekend—March 17 to March 20—is for those who have access to early beta through pre-ordering the game. The second weekend is an open beta for all players, regardless of purchasing the game. The second weekend runs from March 24 to March 26.

Have fun with the beta—we hope it is everything Diablo fans wanted and more. When the game officially releases in June of 2023, there will be a battle pass system with no pay-to-win model, which is excellent news. Check out our complete guide on how this mechanic works, as confirmed by Blizzard.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023