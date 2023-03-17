How to Fix Diablo 4 Unable to Find Valid License Error

Image: Blizzard

If you are excited to play Diablo 4 early and are met with an “unable to find valid license” error, don’t worry. If you are trying to play Diablo 4 during the closed beta, there are bound to be some bugs and errors and this is one of them. Here’s how to fix this Diablo 4 error.

Diablo 4: How to Fix Unable to Find Valid License Error

Diablo 4 is available on PC and most consoles. If you are looking forward to playing the Diablo 4 early access on console, you may be receiving the “unable to find valid license” issue.

Related: No, the Last-Gen PS4 and Xbox Versions of Diablo IV Are Not Canceled

The reason you are getting this error is because you are trying to start the Diablo 4 early access too early. The early access of Diablo 4 starts on March 17 at 9:00am PT and ends on March 19. Then, the open beta of Diablo 4 starts on March 24 and ends on March 26.

You might need to verify your pre-ordered edition of Diablo 4 to see if you have access to early access and/or the open beta. It is extra confusing knowing which one you have access to, but if you are sure you have access to the early access window and the open beta window, then you shouldn’t get the “unable to find valid license” when the servers go live.

If you still receive the “unable to find valid license” error even after the servers go live, you may need to go into your settings and re-verify your Diablo 4 authentication. Also, try restarting your console or updating Diablo 4 as a quick refresh will likely help your console communicate to the live Diablo 4 servers.

Hopefully, you get the “unable to find valid license” error sorted out so you can enjoy Diablo 4 and its battle pass and monetization.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023