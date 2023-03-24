How to Fix Diablo 4 Error 315306, 34203, 300202, and 30008

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has a lot of hyped-up fans jumping into the game and while this is happening, some have been experiencing error codes. This is not the best for anyone who was planning to spend their time working on leveling up their character when they got the game started. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Diablo 4 Error Codes 315306, 34203, 300202, and 30008.

Fixing Diablo 4 Error Codes 34203, 300202, and 30008

The Diablo 4 error codes 34203, 300202, and 30008 are all related to server issues for the game or timeouts based on your connection. More often than not, the disconnect/error itself is due to server-side issues. If you are playing during a high-traffic time such as at the start of a beta for the game, these errors may be highly prominent. One of the best ways to fix the error is to reboot the game and try loading it up again.

Related: Is the Diablo 4 Open Beta Free? Explained

Apart from that, there isn’t too much else you can do for fixing the issue. Another fix you may want to try is to reset your internet connection but use this as a last resort method. You may also simply just be better off waiting until Blizzard fixes the server issues that are occurring.

How to Fix Diablo 4 Error Code 315306

In order to fix the 315306 Error in Diablo 4 you will just have to wait until the open beta starts for the game. This particular code happens if you try to play the game before the beta opens up. The servers are not fully live at the time of writing so you won’t be able to get into the game — you will get this error code instead.

Wait until 9am PT on March 24 for the servers to be unlocked for the open beta. When you have done so, start the game and you should find that you won’t encounter the 315306 error code any longer. The other error codes may still happen to you so be on the lookout for those.

Why Are There So Many Error Codes in the Diablo 4 Beta?

Since the beta is extremely busy with players, the servers are under a lot of heavy strain. This leads to much more unstable servers that may fault at a lot of moments. You will get Diablo 4 error codes 34204, 300202, and 30008 when this happens and likely disconnect from the game. Blizzard will probably be on standby working through these issues.

Once the start of the beta passes, you may find that server issues are reduced by quite a bit. For the time being, you can think about all of those great rewards that will be on your way. These can be acquired by playing through the beta.

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2023