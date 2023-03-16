Diablo 4 Editions Comparison: What Comes in Each Edition of Diablo 4?

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 actually exists, and we’re just months away from getting into the continuation of the game’s franchise since 3. It wouldn’t be a proper big release without any sort of tiered versions of the game. With that said, with all the editions of Diablo 4 coming out, we’ll lay out a comparison of what comes in each version.

Diablo 4 Editions Comparison

The following will contain each version of the game, a breakdown of what the contents are, and the pricing in USD. Each edition will come with a set of “cross-game items” that can be used in other games. The items will also be listed corresponding to the game they’re used in.

Standard Edition – $69.99

Base game

Early Access to the Open Beta (digital edition pre-order)

Light Bearer Mount (digital edition pre-order)

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet (Diablo 3)

Amalgam of Rage Mount (World of Warcraft)

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Diablo Immortal)

Deluxe Edition – $89.99

Early Access to the Open Beta (digital edition pre-order)

Light Bearer Mount (digital edition pre-order)

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet (Diablo 3)

Amalgam of Rage Mount (World of Warcraft)

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Diablo Immortal)

4-Day Early Access

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Seasonal Battle Pass

Ultimate Edition – $99.99

Early Access to the Open Beta (digital edition pre-order)

Light Bearer Mount (digital edition pre-order)

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet (Diablo 3)

Amalgam of Rage Mount (World of Warcraft)

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Diablo Immortal)

4-Day Early Access

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Seasonal Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips

Wings of the Creator Emote

Which Diablo 4 Edition Should You Get?

This question is really dependent on how much you see yourself invested in the long run of Diablo 4. If you’re going to play this casually, you might want to simply get the Standard Edition and call it a day. It’ll give you some goodies for other games if you play them and early access to the March 17 weekend beta.

If you’re someone who is a bit more hardcore and you want the full experience of the game upfront, the Deluxe Edition will be more up your alley. It contains everything the Standard Edition does, but with early access, mount items, and the battle pass.

Now with the Ultimate Edition, you will have access to everything plus that emote and 20 tier skips to the battle pass. This is the most definitive edition of the game at launch, but you’re essentially paying 10 more USD just to get ahead of everyone else.

So the bottom line is, you should get the Standard Edition if you tend to play this game every now and then. If you’re a hardcore Diablo fan and you’re going to sink dozens to over a hundred hours in the first few weeks, get the Deluxe Edition. The Ultimate Edition does seem enticing, but you’re paying just to grind less.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023