Diablo 4 is here and, while it can be enjoyed in couch co-op or online multiplayer, you can also enjoy the game by playing the best solo classes. Whether you are playing during early access, the open beta, or when Diablo 4 officially launches, here are the best solo classes.

What Are the Best Solo Classes in Diablo 4?

After selecting and understanding all the difficulty options in Diablo 4, you’ll likely want to know what the best class is if you plan on playing solo. While the answer to this question may be subjective, there are a few classes that are better solo than others.

Diablo 4 has five classes and all of them are good solo classes. They all have their unique play styles and are all fantastic picks, so don’t be afraid of trying whichever class you’re drawn to if you are playing solo.

That being said, the best solo classes in Diablo 4 are those that have excellent melee abilities. Characters that have amazing ranged attacks can get overwhelmed by enemies very quickly if they aren’t prepared.

Diablo 4 Solo Classes Ranked, Worst to Best

Here is every Diablo 4 class ranked from worst to best on how good they are for solo play:

Sorcerer

Necromancer

Rogue

Druid

Barbarian

Diablo 4 Sorcerer

Again, every class in Diablo 4 can be great for solo play, but the hardest one is Sorcerer since they are sort of the glass cannons of the game. While they do have very high damage spells and AoE, they struggle in close combat which means they can get overwhelmed and killed easier.

Diablo 4 Necromancer

The Necromancer is one of the most beloved classes in Diablo, but if you are looking to play solo, this class can be difficult. The reason why it is better for solo players than Sorcerer is because they can defend themselves with hordes of undead. However, they still can get overrun and aren’t as strong as other classes.

Diablo 4 Rogue

The Rogue is a difficult but amazing solo class to play. They have less health than other melee attackers, but they have the option of range and melee. Also, their melee attacks can be extremely deadly which is great for bosses. All in all, it takes skill to play the Rogue solo, but they are a great pick.

Diablo 4 Druid

The Druid is a newer class in Diablo and it is an excellent pick for solo players. They are very versatile being able to tank when they need to and perform AoE spells when necessary. The Druid has a little bit of everything which makes them perfect for solo players.

Diablo 4 Barbarian

The best solo class in Diablo 4 is Barbarian. This class has the most health and amazing AoE attacks. If you want a more spongey and forgiving solo experience, Barbarian is the way to go since they are so tanky. Barbarians are a lot of fun to play and are excellent solo or in bigger parties.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023