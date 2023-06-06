Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build – Skills, Codex of Power, and Stats

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you looking for the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build, including skills, codex of power, and stats? The Sorcerer specializes in three elements, which makes knowing how to build your sorcerer for the end game extremely challenging. However, one of the builds in this guide will utilize the element that will leave your enemies frozen in terror.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build

This Frozen Orb Sorcerer build is meant to be used when you reach level 50 and are ready to begin farming. If you aren’t level 50 yet I recommend you check out my Sorcerer Ice Shards build that will help you level to 50 in no time.

The best aspect of this build is the insane amount of AOE damage and crowd control it offers due to the way synergy of enhancements. Because of this, you will be able to cast Frozen Nova twice, on demand Ice Armor, insanely powerful Frozen Orbs, and use your ultimate ability every minute.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Skills

The list of skills provided below indicates the level at which you can acquire them, enabling you to plan when to invest in each skill. It is advisable to prioritize acquiring Active Skills over Passive Skills. Once you have obtained the Active Skill, you can go back and acquire the missing Passive Skill.

Level Skill Name Level 2 Frost Bolt Level 3 Enhanced Frost Bolt Level 4 Frozen Orb Level 5 Frozen Orb Level 6 Frozen Orb Level 7 Frozen Orb Level 8 Frozen Orb Level 9 Ice Shards Level 10 Ice Armor Level 11 Frost Nova Level 12 Frost Nova Level 13 Frost Nova Level 14 Frost Nova Level 15 Frost Nova Level 16 Glinting Frost Bolt Level 17 Enhanced Frozen Orb Level 18 Blizzard Level 19 Blizzard Level 20 Enhanced Ice Shards Level 21 Greater Ice Shards Level 22 Glass Cannon Level 23 Glass Cannon Level 24 Glass Cannon Level 25 Deep Freeze Level 26 Enhanced Ice Armor Level 27 Shimmering Ice Armor Level 28 Enhanced Frost Nova Level 29 Shimmering Frost Nova Level 30 Elemental Attunement Level 31 Elemental Attunement Level 32 Elemental Attunement Level 33 Align the Elements Level 34 Mana Shield Level 35 Avalanche Level 36 Mana Shield Level 37 Mana Shield Level 38 Protection Level 39 Icy Veil Level 40 Snap Freeze Level 41 Cold Front Level 42 Enhanced Blizzard Level 43 Wizard’s Blizzard Level 44 Permafrost Level 45 Permafrost Level 46 Permafrost Level 47 Icy Touch Level 48 Icy Touch Level 49 Icy Touch Level 50 (Renown 1) Frigid Breeze Level 50 (Renown 2) Frigid Breeze Level 50 (Renown 3) Frigid Breeze Level 50 (Renown 4) Hoarfrost Level 50 (Renown 5) Hoarfrost Level 50 (Renown 6) Hoarfrost Level 50 (Renown 7) Prime Deep Freeze Level 50 (Renown 8) Supreme Deep Freeze

Note: You will want to assigned Ice Shards to your Level 15 Enhancement Slot and Frozen Orb to your Level 30 Enhancement Slot.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Skill Rotation

You will want to begin your rotation by casting Blizzard on a group of enemies. Then you want to cast a Frozen Orb in their direction. When they are in a good position you will want to cast Frost Nova. Finally, you can continue to cast Frozen Orb. If you are overwhelmed by enemies or low on health and resources you can cast Avalanche.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Codex of Power Aspects

Here are the best options for the Codex of Power for this build:

Aspect of Control: You deal more damage to enemies that are Frozen, immobilized, or Stunned. Use this on your staff for the best results.

You deal more damage to enemies that are Frozen, immobilized, or Stunned. Use this on your staff for the best results. Aspect of Fortune: When a Barrier is active, your chances of landing a Lucky Hit are increased.

When a Barrier is active, your chances of landing a Lucky Hit are increased. Aspect of Frozen Orbit: Frozen Orb stays in place after reaching its destination and explodes for additional damage.

Frozen Orb stays in place after reaching its destination and explodes for additional damage. Aspect of Inner Calm: Deal increased damage for each second you stand still.

Deal increased damage for each second you stand still. Aspect of the Protector: When you successfully attack an Elite enemy, you receive a Barrier that can absorb damage.

When you successfully attack an Elite enemy, you receive a Barrier that can absorb damage. Aspect of the Umbral: Restores resources when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Restores resources when you Crowd Control an enemy. Frostblitz Aspect: You gain an additional charge for Frost Nova, but its cooldown its increased.

You gain an additional charge for Frost Nova, but its cooldown its increased. Mother’s Embrace (Unique Ring): When a Core Skill successfully strikes 5 or greater foes, a percentage of the resource cost will be reimbursed.

When a Core Skill successfully strikes 5 or greater foes, a percentage of the resource cost will be reimbursed. Protecting Aspect: If you are attacked while not in good health, a protective magical bubble will appear around you. This bubble will make you immune to further attacks while you stand inside it.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Stats

The three most important stats for a Sorcerer are as follows:

Intelligence: Increases damage dealt as you get x0.1% Skill Damage per point of Intelligence.

Increases damage dealt as you get of Intelligence. Dexterity: Improved Mana recovery as you get x0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity.

Improved Mana recovery as you get of Dexterity. Willpower: Increases critical chance as you get x0.1% Resource Generation per point of Willpower.

This build can help you to efficiently complete Tier 5-10 Nightmare Dungeons and help you find uniques to round out your build further. This allows you to take your sorcerer from midgame to endgame content easily.

