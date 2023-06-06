Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build – Skills, Codex of Power, and Stats

Stay frosty, my friends! Here are the skills, codex of power, and stats for the best Diablo 4 frozen orb sorcerer build.

June 6th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you looking for the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build, including skills, codex of power, and stats? The Sorcerer specializes in three elements, which makes knowing how to build your sorcerer for the end game extremely challenging. However, one of the builds in this guide will utilize the element that will leave your enemies frozen in terror.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build

This Frozen Orb Sorcerer build is meant to be used when you reach level 50 and are ready to begin farming. If you aren’t level 50 yet I recommend you check out my Sorcerer Ice Shards build that will help you level to 50 in no time.

The best aspect of this build is the insane amount of AOE damage and crowd control it offers due to the way synergy of enhancements. Because of this, you will be able to cast Frozen Nova twice, on demand Ice Armor, insanely powerful Frozen Orbs, and use your ultimate ability every minute.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Skills

The list of skills provided below indicates the level at which you can acquire them, enabling you to plan when to invest in each skill. It is advisable to prioritize acquiring Active Skills over Passive Skills. Once you have obtained the Active Skill, you can go back and acquire the missing Passive Skill.

LevelSkill Name
Level 2Frost Bolt
Level 3Enhanced Frost Bolt
Level 4Frozen Orb
Level 5Frozen Orb
Level 6Frozen Orb
Level 7Frozen Orb
Level 8Frozen Orb
Level 9Ice Shards
Level 10Ice Armor
Level 11Frost Nova
Level 12Frost Nova
Level 13Frost Nova
Level 14Frost Nova
Level 15Frost Nova
Level 16Glinting Frost Bolt
Level 17Enhanced Frozen Orb
Level 18Blizzard
Level 19Blizzard
Level 20Enhanced Ice Shards
Level 21Greater Ice Shards
Level 22Glass Cannon
Level 23Glass Cannon
Level 24Glass Cannon
Level 25Deep Freeze
Level 26Enhanced Ice Armor
Level 27Shimmering Ice Armor
Level 28Enhanced Frost Nova
Level 29Shimmering Frost Nova
Level 30Elemental Attunement
Level 31Elemental Attunement
Level 32Elemental Attunement
Level 33Align the Elements
Level 34Mana Shield
Level 35Avalanche
Level 36Mana Shield
Level 37Mana Shield
Level 38Protection
Level 39Icy Veil
Level 40Snap Freeze
Level 41Cold Front
Level 42Enhanced Blizzard
Level 43Wizard’s Blizzard
Level 44Permafrost
Level 45Permafrost
Level 46Permafrost
Level 47Icy Touch
Level 48Icy Touch
Level 49Icy Touch
Level 50 (Renown 1)Frigid Breeze
Level 50 (Renown 2)Frigid Breeze
Level 50 (Renown 3)Frigid Breeze
Level 50 (Renown 4)Hoarfrost
Level 50 (Renown 5)Hoarfrost
Level 50 (Renown 6)Hoarfrost
Level 50 (Renown 7)Prime Deep Freeze
Level 50 (Renown 8)Supreme Deep Freeze

Note: You will want to assigned Ice Shards to your Level 15 Enhancement Slot and Frozen Orb to your Level 30 Enhancement Slot.

Related: Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Skill Rotation

You will want to begin your rotation by casting Blizzard on a group of enemies. Then you want to cast a Frozen Orb in their direction. When they are in a good position you will want to cast Frost Nova. Finally, you can continue to cast Frozen Orb. If you are overwhelmed by enemies or low on health and resources you can cast Avalanche.

Best Diablo 4 Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Codex of Power Aspects

Here are the best options for the Codex of Power for this build:

  • Aspect of Control: You deal more damage to enemies that are Frozen, immobilized, or Stunned. Use this on your staff for the best results.
  • Aspect of Fortune: When a Barrier is active, your chances of landing a Lucky Hit are increased.
  • Aspect of Frozen Orbit: Frozen Orb stays in place after reaching its destination and explodes for additional damage.
  • Aspect of Inner Calm: Deal increased damage for each second you stand still.
  • Aspect of the Protector: When you successfully attack an Elite enemy, you receive a Barrier that can absorb damage.
  • Aspect of the Umbral: Restores resources when you Crowd Control an enemy.
  • Frostblitz Aspect: You gain an additional charge for Frost Nova, but its cooldown its increased.
  • Mother’s Embrace (Unique Ring): When a Core Skill successfully strikes 5 or greater foes, a percentage of the resource cost will be reimbursed.
  • Protecting Aspect: If you are attacked while not in good health, a protective magical bubble will appear around you. This bubble will make you immune to further attacks while you stand inside it.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Frozen Orb Sorcerer Build Stats

The three most important stats for a Sorcerer are as follows:

  • Intelligence: Increases damage dealt as you get x0.1% Skill Damage per point of Intelligence.
  • Dexterity: Improved Mana recovery as you get x0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity.
  • Willpower: Increases critical chance as you get x0.1% Resource Generation per point of Willpower.

This build can help you to efficiently complete Tier 5-10 Nightmare Dungeons and help you find uniques to round out your build further. This allows you to take your sorcerer from midgame to endgame content easily.

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :