Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build – Skills, Stats, and Items

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rogue is an amazing class in Diablo 4 that can have several different builds. No one build is truly better than the others; they are all excellently different in their own ways. Rogues are masters of backstabbing, archery, trap setting, poison, shadows, and movement, all of which can make for great builds in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build

The best known Rogue build in Diablo 4 so far is the Shadow Flurry build. This build focuses on high damage attacks, high mobility, and creating shadows. With this combo, you’ll eliminate enemies very quickly, be hard to hit, and deflect incoming damage thanks to your shadows.

Related: How to Fix a Deleted Character in the Diablo 4 Beta

If you want to refund your skill points and respec your Rogue, feel free since experimenting with the best Rogue build is what makes Diablo 4 so much fun.

Best Rogue Skill Distribution in Diablo 4

While combinations of ranged and melee Rogues exist, and you can make a powerful poison trap archerer Rogue build, this Shadow Flurry Rogue build is especially deadly thanks to these specific skills.

Basic Tree

Blade Shift 1/5 Enhanced Blade Shift Primary Blade Shift



Core

Flurry 5/5 Enhanced Flurry Improved Flurry

Stutter Step 3/3

Agility

Shadow Step 5/5 Enhanced Shadow Step Methodical Shadow Step

Weapon Mastery 3/3

Subterfuge

Dark Shroud 5/5 Enhanced Dark Shroud Countering Dark Shroud

Exploit 3/3

Malice 3/3

Imbuements

Shadow Imbuement 5/5 Enhanced Shadow Imbuement Blended Shadow Imbuement

Shadow Crash 3/3

Consuming Shadows 3/3

Precision Imbuement 3/3

Ultimate

Shadow Clone Prime Shadow Clone Supreme Shadow Clone

Aftermath 3/3

Adrenaline Rush 1/3

Haste 3/3

Capstone

Momentum

Related: Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Build – Skills, Stats, and Items

Best Rogue Codex of Power Aspects in Diablo 4

Aspects found in the Codex of Power tree have the ability to drastically improve and specialize a build. If you want to create the fastest, most deadly Shadow Flurry Rogue build, then pick these Aspects:

Defensive

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Might

Aspect of Siphoned Protection

Offensive

Edgemaster’s Aspect

Aspect of the Expectant

Aspect of Pummeling

Rapid Aspect

Aspect of Retribution

Aspect of Encircling Blades

Vengeful Aspect

Aspect of Volatile Shadows

Resource

Ravenous Aspect

Mobility

Wind Striker Aspect

Best Rogue Stat Distribution in Diablo 4

For this Rogue build, here are the stats you want to prioritize:

Dexterity: Impoves dodges and critical hit chance.

Impoves dodges and critical hit chance. Willpower: Improves overall standard and critical hit damage.

Best Rogue Items in Diablo 4

Since Diablo 4 is only in its open beta, there isn’t enough information about weapons and armor to say what the best items are for the Shadow Flurry Rogue. For now, pick the items that focus on Dexterity and Willpower.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023