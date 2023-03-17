Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build – Skills, Stats, and Items

Rogue is an amazing class in Diablo 4 that can have several different builds. No one build is truly better than the others; they are all excellently different in their own ways. Rogues are masters of backstabbing, archery, trap setting, poison, shadows, and movement, all of which can make for great builds in Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build
The best known Rogue build in Diablo 4 so far is the Shadow Flurry build. This build focuses on high damage attacks, high mobility, and creating shadows. With this combo, you’ll eliminate enemies very quickly, be hard to hit, and deflect incoming damage thanks to your shadows.
Related: How to Fix a Deleted Character in the Diablo 4 Beta
If you want to refund your skill points and respec your Rogue, feel free since experimenting with the best Rogue build is what makes Diablo 4 so much fun.
Best Rogue Skill Distribution in Diablo 4
While combinations of ranged and melee Rogues exist, and you can make a powerful poison trap archerer Rogue build, this Shadow Flurry Rogue build is especially deadly thanks to these specific skills.
Basic Tree
- Blade Shift 1/5
- Enhanced Blade Shift
- Primary Blade Shift
Core
- Flurry 5/5
- Enhanced Flurry
- Improved Flurry
- Stutter Step 3/3
Agility
- Shadow Step 5/5
- Enhanced Shadow Step
- Methodical Shadow Step
- Weapon Mastery 3/3
Subterfuge
- Dark Shroud 5/5
- Enhanced Dark Shroud
- Countering Dark Shroud
- Exploit 3/3
- Malice 3/3
Imbuements
- Shadow Imbuement 5/5
- Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
- Blended Shadow Imbuement
- Shadow Crash 3/3
- Consuming Shadows 3/3
- Precision Imbuement 3/3
Ultimate
- Shadow Clone
- Prime Shadow Clone
- Supreme Shadow Clone
- Aftermath 3/3
- Adrenaline Rush 1/3
- Haste 3/3
Capstone
- Momentum
Related: Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Build – Skills, Stats, and Items
Best Rogue Codex of Power Aspects in Diablo 4
Aspects found in the Codex of Power tree have the ability to drastically improve and specialize a build. If you want to create the fastest, most deadly Shadow Flurry Rogue build, then pick these Aspects:
Defensive
- Aspect of Disobedience
- Aspect of Might
- Aspect of Siphoned Protection
Offensive
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Aspect of the Expectant
- Aspect of Pummeling
- Rapid Aspect
- Aspect of Retribution
- Aspect of Encircling Blades
- Vengeful Aspect
- Aspect of Volatile Shadows
Resource
- Ravenous Aspect
Mobility
- Wind Striker Aspect
Best Rogue Stat Distribution in Diablo 4
For this Rogue build, here are the stats you want to prioritize:
- Dexterity: Impoves dodges and critical hit chance.
- Willpower: Improves overall standard and critical hit damage.
Best Rogue Items in Diablo 4
Since Diablo 4 is only in its open beta, there isn’t enough information about weapons and armor to say what the best items are for the Shadow Flurry Rogue. For now, pick the items that focus on Dexterity and Willpower.
- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023