Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Builds – Skills, Stats, and Items

Image: Blizzard

The Barbarian is one of the five classes players can choose from in the Diablo 4 Open Beta, and it’s one of the easiest to understand. However, while it isn’t as complex as the Necromancer or Sorcerer, you’ll still have to build your Barbarian carefully if you want to face the demonic horde head-on and live to tell the tale. Whether you’re a Diablo veteran or a first-time player, here’s how to build the best Barbarian in Diablo 4.

The Best Barbarian Skills in Diablo 4

Skills are the bread-and-butter of all Diablo classes, and the Barbarian’s are centered around inflicting more damage and traversing the battlefield quickly. For the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4, affectionately referred to by some as the “Whirling Bleed” build, you’ll want to prioritize abilities that inflict Bleed, a status effect that slowly drains enemies’ health.

Flay, Whirlwind, and their associated upgrades will be the primary skill for this build, with utility Skills like Rallying Cry and Leap allowing you to spread the pain and support your allies.

Flay

Enhanced Flay

Whirlwind (4)

Enhanced Whirlwind

Violent Whirlwind

Battle Flay

Rallying Cry

Enhanced Rallying Cry

Tactical Rallying Cry

Leap

War Cry

Enhanced Leap

Power Leap

Death Blow

Enhanced Death Blow

Fighter’s Death Blow

Booming Voice (3)

Call of the Ancients

The Best Barbarian Stat Distribution in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard

This is the order of importance, from top to bottom, where you should distribute the Barbarian’s stats for the best build.

Strength : The vital Stat for any Barbarian, and you’ll want to put most of the points you get leveling up to enhance it.

: The vital for any Barbarian, and you’ll want to put most of the points you get leveling up to enhance it. Dexterity : Raises the Barbarian’s chance of getting a Critical Strike by .02% with every point.

: Raises the Barbarian’s chance of getting a Critical Strike by .02% with every point. Willpower: Increases your resource generation rate, so you’ll want to invest in it a bit as well.

Increases your resource generation rate, so you’ll want to invest in it a bit as well. Intelligence: Grants .05 resistance to all damage, so consider strengthening it to increase your Barbarian’s durability.

The Best Barbarian Items in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard

Diablo 4 introduces a new mechanic for Barbarians known as the Arsenal System, which allows the Barbarian to equip four Weapons at once. Unlocked at level 5, this ability makes the Barbarian the most item-dependent class in the game. While the Barbarian can be optimal with most weapons, Two-Handed Swords and Swords work particularly well with the Barbarian’s ability to inflict the Bleed status effect through Flay.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023