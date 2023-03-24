Best Diablo 4 Druid Build – Skills Stats, and Items

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you looking for the best Diablo 4 Druid build, including skills, stats, and items? The second beta access for Diablo IV is now underway, and it is the best time to try out different builds for the available classes to see what works best for completing the game and your playstyle. We now have access to the Druid class, which is expected to bring a lot of fun builds based on its different animal forms. The Druid specializes in shapeshifting as well as Earth and Storm Magic.

Best Diablo 4 Druid Build

This melee shapeshifting build uses Claw, Shred, and Companions to improve your Critical Strike Chance. You will also have increased Attack Speed through enhancements and Poison Slow to help claw enemies to death. The Lacerate Ultimate ability will allow you to one-shot bosses if done correctly. This build will allow you to hit level 25 very quickly in the beta. Afterward, you can adjust this build to hit the max level and begin farming items.

Best Diablo 4 Druid Skills

Here are the best Diablo 4 Druid Skills for this build.

Basic:

Claw 1/5

Enhanced Claw

Fierce Claw

Spirit:

Shred 5/5

Enhanced Shred

Primal Shred

Predatory Instinct 3/3

Defensive:

Blood Howl 1/5

Enhanced Blood Howl

Preserving Blood Howl

Companion:

Vine Creeper 1/5

Enhanced Vine Creeper

Brutal Vine Creeper

Ravens 1/5

Enhanced Ravens

Ferocious Ravens

Wrath:

Neurotoxin 1/3

Ultimate

Lacerate

Prime Lacerate

Supreme Lacerate

Capstone:

None

Related: Best Diablo 4 Sorceress Build

Best Diablo 4 Druid Spirit Boons

Here are the best Spirit Boons for this build:

Prickleskin

Eagle

Scythe Talons

Avian Wrath

Masochistic

Packleader

Best Diablo 4 Druid Codex of Power Aspects

Here are the best options for the Codex of Power for this build.

Offensive:

Aspect of Retaliation

Nighthowler’s Aspect

Resource:

Aspect of the Unsatiated

Best Diablo 4 Druid Stats

The three most important stats for the Druid are as follows:

Strength: +1 Armor per point

Armor per point Intelligence: +0.05% All Resistance per point

All Resistance per point Willpower: +0.1% Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per point

Healing Received and Overpower Damage per point Dexterity: +0.025% Dodge Chance per point

Best Diablo 4 Druid Items

There isn’t enough data to determine what items will be best in the slot for the Druid yet, but we will update this guide once we know more! In the meantime, you can focus on picking items with the above three stats to fit whatever playstyle you like.