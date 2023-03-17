Is the Diablo 4 Open Beta Free? Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 awaiters will no doubt be thirsty to get their hands on the beta. Although they may also be wondering if a preorder is required. With the rewards on offer for playing through the beta, that is certainly of no surprise. Before you decide to preorder Diablo 4, this article will explain to you if the Diablo 4 Open Beta is free or not.

Is the Diablo 4 Open Beta Free for Everyone?

Yes, the Diablo 4 Open Beta is free for everyone. This will run from March 24 to March 26; you will not have access to the beta before that point unless you have preordered the game. The Early Access Beta runs from March 17 to March 19 meaning a few extra days of gameplay time. Since it is a beta for a game as big as Diablo, there are going to be a lot of people wondering why they can’t play earlier.

Related: Diablo 4 Editions Comparison: What Comes in Each Edition of Diablo 4?

Of course, the Open Beta is free, meaning you will be able to join the rest of the world in no time. You can experience the latest Diablo game in the franchise at no extra cost before release. If you are on the fence about whether to buy the game or not; the open beta will give you a chance to solidify your decision in purchasing or not.

What’s the Difference Between Diablo 4 Early Access Beta and Open Beta?

There are only three classes included in the Diablo 4 Early Access Beta compared to five classes being available in the Open Beta. So if you are looking to experience every class in the game during the trial period then you may find it worthwhile waiting until the Open Beta. The classes on offer for the first beta are as follows.

Rogue

Sorcerer

Barbarian

The Early Access will of course let you experience a taste of Sanctuary earlier than others — even trying all of the included features out.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023