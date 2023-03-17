Image: Blizzard Entertainment

When it comes to being a total killer in Diablo games, leveling up is the key aspect. They say that the fun truly begins once you have reached the max base level so that you have all available skills. So, here’s what you need to do to earn skill points quickly in Diablo 4 so that you can get strong right away.

How to Earn Skill Points Quickly in Diablo 4

Since we are in the beta period, you can only get to level 25 right now. However, you still want to get to the max level quickly to mess around and theory craft builds.

Play on Hard Mode

The first way to get skill points quicker is to play the game on harder difficulties. With higher difficulty comes more reward. Of course, there also comes more risk. For seasoned Diablo players, they’ll be killing hordes of enemies and reaping rewards nonstop until the cap hits.

Attention New Players: Progress Slowly

As for newer players, you should play at a difficulty you’re comfortable with and slowly raise up your world tier. If that seems too scary or stressful, there are other solutions.

Be an Explorer

You’re rewarded for venturing off the beaten path, checking every nook and cranny. With any enemy you can find, an item you can pick up, and side objectives to snag, that all will add up in the long run. Completionists will be doing this regardless, so they’re reaping the rewards ahead of time.

Consider Co-Op With a Friend

Other than that, you can also play the game cooperatively. In doing so, you’re going to be sharing XP with your teammates in combat. This can be extremely helpful in tackling the harder difficulties in the game. In many instances from past Diablo games, it was a means of “power leveling”.

With power leveling, you’re essentially going to be “carried” by someone who is of a higher level. They’ll do a lot of the killing as you can mostly explore and deal with stragglers. In the process, your level should go up rather quickly.

Hopefully, with these leveling methods to get skill points quickly, you can see the current potential for each class in Diablo 4!

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023