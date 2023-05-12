Best Classes for Defeating Ashava in Diablo 4 Server Slam

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has classes that allow you to experiment with varied skills, and when you try and defeat Ashava it’s useful to know exactly what the best class is for the world boss. There are a lot of bosses in Diablo 4 but the world bosses are always important for experience points and rewards. This article will take you through the best classes to defeat Ashava in Diablo 4.

Best Class to Defeat the Ashava World Boss in the Diablo 4 Server Slam

We would highly recommend bringing along an excellent Rogue build to defeat Ashava with little issue: especially if you’re fighting the world boss as part of a team. Since the Rogue class can get an impressive amount of damage off on foes (particularly if you’re leveling up your skills), that damage potential equally applies to Ashava.

Even though the Rogue class tends to be one of the most popular classes to bring along to Ashava, the Necromancer (or Sorcerer) are other great picks for Ashava. All in all, no matter what class you decide to opt for there will tend to be many other players at the World Boss location when Ashava actually spawns in the game meaning it is much easier to defeat Ashava.

When Does Ashava Spawn in the Diablo 4 Server Slam?

Ashava will only spawn at certain times during the Server Slam so that means you will only get a number of chances at defeating the boss. This could mean you miss out on the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy if you don’t beat Ashava at level 20 during the server slam. We have listed everything you need to know about what times Ashava spawns at below.

The first spawn of Ashava — 12pm ET/9am PT/5pm BST, 13 May .

— . Ashava spawns every three hours after this start time .

. Final Spawn of Ashava — 12pm ET/9am PT/5pm BST, 14 May.

Be sure to keep note of these times so you can plan a time across the weekend that you can hop into the game and slay Ashava. This will also help you continue to level up to 20 if you are in the process of doing so — ideal for getting all of the Server Slam rewards. Time to get busy in the world of Diablo 4 yet again!

