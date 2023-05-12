How to Level to 20 Fast in Diablo 4 Server Slam

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 early players will be aware of just how time-sensitive it is to level up in order to unlock exclusive rewards, so people want to have the best tips for leveling up. While you are getting your first devilish taste of Diablo 4 by playing through the main campaign this is all still useful to note. The article will take you through how to level to 20 fast in the Diablo 4 Server Slam.

How to Level Up Fast to Level 20 in the Diablo 4 Server Slam

In order to level up fast we highly recommend keeping track of your Renown progress which you can eventually claim and get bonus experience points with. There is a point system so if you complete a Stronghold you will get 100 Renown; similarly for side quests, you will gain 20 renown. There are other activities you can get points with and you will want to focus on Strongholds, Dungeons, and Side Quests.

All of those already reward you with quite a lot of experience points so getting bonus experience from Renown claims is a great way to level up quickly. Listed below has all of this summarized including our extra tips for gaining further experience.

Choose World Tier 2 Veteran Difficulty for a 20% bonus in experience from monsters.

for a 20% bonus in experience from monsters. Complete as many Dungeons as you can , whenever you encounter them.

, whenever you encounter them. Complete Strongholds

Play with others to gain 10% more experience and when you are near other players (not in a party), you will also still get 5% extra experience.

and when you are near other players (not in a party), you will also still get 5% extra experience. Work on leveling up your Renown to get bonus experience.

What Are the Diablo 4 Server Slam Rewards?

Now that you know how best to level up, keeping track of what rewards lay in store for you certainly won’t do any harm! There are some excellent rewards on offer for the full game if you manage to reach level 20 in the Server Slam, so keep a close note of the tips we had for you. Listed below are all of the rewards you can acquire.

Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy — Exclusive to the Server Slam: Reach level 20 and defeat Ashava — the one World Boss in the Server Slam.

— Exclusive to the Server Slam: Reach level 20 and defeat Ashava — the one World Boss in the Server Slam. Beta Wolf Pack (Cosmetic) Item — Reach Level 20

— Reach Level 20 Initial Casualty Title — Travel to Kyovashad with a character

— Travel to Kyovashad with a character Early Voyager Title — Reach level 20

From gaining an adorable moving wolf cub cosmetic to new titles — what is there not to like? Time for you to put your monster-slaying skills to the test in Diablo 4 during the Server Slam!

